Building Trades class joins Habitat project

JUNCTION CITY—The Building Trades class at New Lexington High School has become involved with a Habitat for Humanity project in Junction City. Under the direction of their instructor, Coleman McCoy, 16 students reported to the house on Poplar Street in Junction City to install insulation. Their next task at the house will be applying drywall to the interior framework.

“The guys will do the entire drywall job that includes applying the mud,” explained Coleman.

The Building Trades class meets at the Workforce Development Center located next to Jim Rockwell Stadium. Most days the class meets for 90 minutes to two hours. For work projects like the one at Junction City, the students will be at the worksite for an entire day. The project at Junction City had the class scheduled to work two consecutive days on Nov. 21 and 22.

Morgan Holman, health and wellness administrator for New Lexington Schools, describes the Building Trades class as a “pathway for students in the construction field.” She further described how the class is benefiting New Lexington students.

“The students can earn credentials from this program that results in points toward graduation, and a benefit for future employment. They learn skills in carpentry, masonry, plumbing, and electrical fields,” stated Holman. Much like eligibility for playing sports, students in the Building Trades must be in good academic standing in all classes in order to participate in an off-campus work project.

Coleman McCoy agrees 100% with Holman about his students having a decided advantage to find employment in the trades that are in high demand nearly everywhere. He also sees another positive side to the class that may not necessarily involve employment for the participants.

“All these guys are going to own a house at some point in their lives,” says McCoy. “They will be able to repair or remodel their homes without having to call someone to do the job for them.”

Prior to working on the Habitat for Humanity house in Junction City, the Building Trades class has worked at several sites throughout the community. From building 20 picnic tables for the Perry County Fair Board to pouring concrete pads for the Perry County Health Department, the Building Trades students have become a positive force in the community while furthering an important aspect of their education.

Safety courses involving tools and the techniques to properly use them are a big part of the class. McCoy describes his teaching technique as 10 per cent showing his students the techniques and 90 per cent devoted to the students doing the day’s task.

Students working at the Junction City residence included: Ethan Burkhart, Zach Robinson, Landon Simpson, Braiden Tanner, Hunter Garren Carl Fink, Glen Chevalier, Hunter Rose, Hunter Newlon, Zane Pletcher, Jacob Seals, Braiden Hammond, Orrin Miller, Cooper Talbot, Isaiah Lawson, and Ethan Fondale.

“We’re not just developing contractors, we’re teaching life skills,” states McCoy.

Submitted by New Lexington Schools.