Governor announces demolition plans for over 2,200 blighted buildings in Ohio

 4 days ago

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Tuesday that 2,277 blighted and vacant structures in 42 counties will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state. They include 21 approved demolition projects in Perry County, at sites in Corning, Crooksville, Hemlock, New Lexington, Shawnee, Thornport and Thornville.

The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.

The projects announced Tuesday are in addition to the 825 demolition projects announced in October.

The projects announced today Tuesday will be funded with the Ohio Demolition and Site Revitalization Program set-aside grants announced for each county in July. Thirteen counties will also receive additional program funding totaling $35.3 million to cover expenses in excess of the initial set-aside grants.

In total, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program will award nearly $150 million in grants for projects across the state. Details on demolition projects in additional counties will be provided in the coming weeks.

The Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program is administered by the Ohio Department of Development and was created with the support from the Ohio General Assembly. The grants are funded as part of the 2021 state biennium budget bill, House Bill 110, which requires grants to be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program is part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio BUILDS Initiative, which focuses on supporting targeted solutions that impact quality of life, such as water infrastructure improvements, broadband expansion, brownfield redevelopment, the demolition of blighted buildings, and more.

For more information on the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, visit Development.Ohio.Gov/Demolition.

The Perry County commissioners are receiving $500,000 from the program.

Perry County approved project sites:

• 164 W. Main St., Corning

• 147 W. Main St., Corning

• 116 S. Valley St., Corning

• 132 Corning Ave., Corning

• 9648 Township Road 390A SE, Corning

• 10 S. State St., Crooksville

• 8672 High St. SE, Hemlock

• 8872 Oak St. SE, Hemlock

• 8965 Maple S. SE, Hemlock

• Hillside Avenue SE, Hemlock

• 118 W. Brown St., New Lexington

• 601 Senior Drive, New Lexington

• 120 W. Brown St., New Lexington

• 108 Orchard St., Shawnee

• 111 S. Manley Hill Road, Shawnee

• 215 W. Walnut St., Shawnee

• 329 W. Main St., Shawnee

• Chestnut Street, Shawnee

• 131 Potter St., Shawnee

• 7 W. Honeycreek Road, Thornport

• 7 E. Columbus St., Thornville

Published in print each Wednesday and online at perrytribune.com, the Perry County Tribune is a mulitimedia news organization that has a notable reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting. Like many newspapers, The Perry County Tribune, which is located at 108 S. Main St., New Lexington, Ohio, since being established in 1871, has witnessed several changes in ownership - but, one thing that has always remained is the dedication of reporting fair and honest local news. The Perry County Tribune originally started in an office over Thomas Drake’s store on East Main Street in Somerset, and was then known as the Somerset Tribune. In 1873 the paper was moved to the county seat, renamed the New Lexington Tribune, and then later became the Perry County Tribune. The Perry County Tribune website, www.perrytribune.com, was launched September 2008. The Tribune was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014. The Perry County Tribune is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 108 South Main St. in New Lexington, Ohio.

 https://www.perrytribune.com/

