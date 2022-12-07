Junction City resident helps in major charity drive

ZANESVILLE — Catholic Schools of Zanesville is making a concerted effort this year to live The Corporal Works of Mercy. Toward that end, the Office of Campus Ministry and the House Directors sponsored a service project that gathered materials for Heartbeats from Oct. 17 until Nov. 18. The list of needed items was established with the help of Kimberly Cooper, the executive director of Heartbeats in Zanesville.

Rebecca Kunkler, a junior at Bishop Rosecrans High School, was a big part of that effort. Kunkler lives near Junction City and attended Saint Rose Catholic School in New Lexington. She is a member of the St Patrick’s Catholic Church.

During the collection period, she helped guide the collection of items. Each class was assigned a specific item that would aid in the care of infants and toddlers. For example, fifth graders at Bishop Fenwick School were to bring in diaper cream while each class at Bishop Rosecrans High School was assigned a different sized diaper.

As a result, almost 2,000 diapers were collected. Other items collected were blankets, toys, baby bottles, teething toys, sippy cups, pacifiers and lotions, washes and creams. In all, 3,330 items were collected. These items will be “sold” at the Heartbeats Boutique. Clients of Heartbeats earn points with which they can purchase these items by attending group sessions or individual counseling sessions sponsored by Heartbeats.

On Dec. 1, Rebecca and the other three house directors loaded the supplies up, were interviewed for a news segment for WHIZ-TV, and unloaded the items at Heartbeats. Once that was done, the directors were given a tour of the facility and the various programs were explained. The students also received guidance from Mrs. Cooper about various volunteer opportunities at Heartbeats.

While at Heartbeats, the group discovered that The Catholic Schools of Zanesville was part of a bigger pro-life movement. During the tour, it was learned that the Knights of Columbus funded the new ultrasound machine and that the local Catholic churches donated items during the Christmas season.