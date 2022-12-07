ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foundation awards grant to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio

NELSONVILLE – The Association of Ohio Commodores Foundation has awarded a grant of $26,900 to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio to help provide free books to young children in the state.

Established at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio in August 2019, the Association of Ohio Commodore Foundation Fund supports the charitable, educational and public purposes of the Association of Ohio Commodores, with an emphasis on projects that encourage and advance economic growth by strengthening Ohio’s workforce.

“Research shows that literacy is one of the single greatest predictors of an individual’s success in life,” said David W. Johnson, grand commodore, in a news release. “We’re proud to provide this funding to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Ohio to help ensure that the youngest Ohioans have access to books that will instill a love of reading and strengthen their futures.”

In partnership with local affiliates, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio sends one free book each month to enrolled children, from birth to age 5. Since its inception in 2019, the program has mailed more than 10 million books to children in Ohio. More than 50 percent of eligible children in the state are now enrolled in the program.

For more information about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, visit https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/. For more information about the Association of Ohio Commodores, visit https://ohiocommodores.org/.

