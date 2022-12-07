ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NLHS hosts Chamber of Commerce awards dinner

NEW LEXINGTON— On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, the Perry County Chamber of Commerce renewed an annual tradition by having a banquet to thank their members for their continued support in 2022. New Lexington High School was the site for the event that was highlighted with special recognition for four area businesses.

Casey Coffey, superintendent of New Lexington Schools, opened the ceremony by greeting all those in attendance. He also recognized New Lexington staff members and students who helped make the evening a success. Coffey thanked the high school cooks for preparing the refreshments as well as Taundra Householder’s F.C.C.L.A. high school students who worked diligently serving the guests.

Following Coffey’s opening remarks, Perry County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Barnhart and Kevin Howell presented awards to four area businesses who made positive contributions promoting business in the county. The awards recognized businesses in the following categories: Small Business; Large Business; New Business; and Presidential Award.

Hill Real Estate took the honors for the Small Business Award while Genesis Perry County garnered the Large Business Award. The New Business Award went to the Gypsy Hawaii Boutique in Somerset. The Presidential Award went to Destination Shawnee, a group dedicated to promoting tourism in Perry County.

New Lexington students also provided entertainment for the 75-80 guests in attendance. The New Lexington Jazz Band under the direction of Amber Durant opened the evening with traditional Christmas music. Following the Jazz Band’s performance, Sam Rupe provided the musical entertainment as he sang and played guitar.

“Tonight is a night to thank our members for their continued support and wish everyone a happy holiday season!” stated Kim Barnhart. “And a special thanks to Casey Coffey and his staff for their cooperation in making tonight special.”

Submitted by New Lexington Schools.

