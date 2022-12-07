ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, OH

Three things to know

Changing of the guard at DD Board. The Perry County Board of Developmental Disabilities has a new children’s program director. Cindy Aiello retired effective Sept. 30. and the board has named former Youth Supports Supervisor Ashley Wollenberg as her successor. Learn more on page B4.

Chamber presents awards. The Perry County Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet and presented awards to four area businesses in the categories Small Business, Large Business, New Business; and Presidential Award. Learn more on page B2.

State provides funds for wrecking ball. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Tuesday that 2,277 blighted and vacant structures in 42 counties will be demolished, including 21 approved demolition projects in Perry County. Learn more on page B2.

