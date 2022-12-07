Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 32-year-old man who went missing in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Miramar. According to Miramar Police, 32-year-old Marquis Brisson was last seen on the 11900 block of Southwest 32nd Street, Thursday. He was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt, khaki...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 40-year-old man in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 40-year-old man. Theodore “Teddy” Metzger was last seen on the 1900 block of South Miami Road, Wednesday morning. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. Metzger...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 14-year-old girl in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Analise Tittman was last seen at the 9000 block of Hammocks Boulevard, Monday. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shoes and a...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 16-year-old boy who went missing from Hollywood Seminole Reservation
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing from the Hollywood Seminole Reservation. Seminole Police believe Roberto Stanley Osceola Benard was in South Florida as recently as late October. Officers have conducted an exhaustive search, and they have...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 17-year-old girl in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Vylett Pierre was last seen leaving her residence at around 1 a.m., Sunday. She was in possession of a purple backpack, and commonly wears spandex shorts, T-shirts and camouflage Croc’s...
NBC Miami
Man Stabbed During Robbery in Miami: Police
The Miami Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left one man suffering from his wounds, officials said. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of NW 36 Avenue and NW 4 Street to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police located a young man...
foxsports640.com
WSVN-TV
Driver accused of intentionally hitting man at SW Miami-Dade gas station denied bond
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.
NBC Miami
Man Charged in Fatal Shooting Outside Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport
Fort Lauderdale Police have arrested and charged a man with the deadly shooting Monday outside of the city's Executive Airport. Alexander Perez, 25, was arrested Friday and charged with first degree murder. Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of S. Perimeter Road...
Arrest made in Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one injured
MIAMI – Another two have been arrested in connection to the Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one person hospitalized.Miami-Dade PD said it all started Monday night with a fight in the involving several people. That argument eventually escalated to shots fired.Police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting, several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on the Turnpike.They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street.Officers took two people into custody, including accused shooter Alex Bryant. The 18-year-old Bryant is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The woman who was detained was not arrested.Two other men, later identified as Evan and Ernest Flowers, ran from the crash scene.Miami-Dade PD eventually located the pair of 18-year-olds, who are now facing the same charges as Bryant.
NBC Miami
‘It's Not Fair': Family Wants Answers After Grandmother Killed in Miami Gardens Crash
Family members are demanding answers after a woman who was in a medical transport van was killed in a rollover crash in Miami Gardens this week. Sharon Small, 58, was killed in the crash that happened around 5 a.m. Monday. Small was in medical transport van that crashed in the...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Four Vehicles Stripped of Tires, Rims
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Dec. 5, 2022. A person was the victim of Auto Theft on 12/02/2022. Unknown suspects stole the victim’s 2022 Honda CRV from a parking lot.
WSVN-TV
William Dandy Middle School placed on lockdown after reports of armed man on campus; suspect in custody
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale School has been placed on lockdown after police received a call about a man on campus armed with a gun. For Lauderdale Police arrived to William Dandy Middle School at 2400 NW 26th St., Friday afternoon. According to police, they received a...
WSVN-TV
Pepper spray used in attempted thefts targeting Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to figure out if two similar cases of pepper spray incidents inside two Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade are connected. The first case occurred in Doral at Northwest 41st Street and 97th Avenue, around 10:30 a.m., Friday morning. According to Doral Police, a...
NBC Miami
4 People Rescued, Hospitalized After Car Goes Into Southwest Miami-Dade Canal
Four people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after the car they were in crashed into a southwest Miami-Dade canal. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue district chief Ralph Baena said police and dive teams were called to the scene near the Black Point Marina, located in the 24700 block of Southwest 87th Avenue, just after 3:30 a.m.
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspected hit-and-run driver who killed 35-year-old man in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected hit-and-run driver has been caught and cuffed by police. The suspect, Janae Lewis, was arrested in Miramar, Tuesday morning. According to detectives, on Nov. 27, Lewis was behind the wheel of a white Chevy Malibu that struck 35-year-old Slivio Ortega Martinez as he was crossing Pembroke Road.
WSVN-TV
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: Thief steals thousands in valuables from Miami home, puts on victim’s clothes
MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video breaking into a home and stealing more than $13,500 worth of valuables. The burglary occurred around 11 a.m. Nov. 1 in the 3700 block of Northwest 13th Street. Surveillance video shows the man walking...
Click10.com
Gunfire erupts after food drop-off becomes infidelity dispute, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northeast Miami-Dade man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a man’s vehicle following an argument over infidelity Wednesday, according to police. According to a Miami-Dade police report, the victim went to the home of 21-year-old Javary Voltaire, located...
NBC Miami
Body Found in Garbage Bin at Miami Gardens Home After Crime Stoppers Tip: Police
A Crime Stoppers tip led police to a body at a Miami Gardens home Wednesday, authorities said. The discovery was made by detectives at a home in the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after the anonymous tip, Miami Gardens Police officials said. The unidentified male's body was found in...
