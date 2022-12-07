ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSVN-TV

Search underway for 32-year-old man who went missing in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Miramar. According to Miramar Police, 32-year-old Marquis Brisson was last seen on the 11900 block of Southwest 32nd Street, Thursday. He was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt, khaki...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 40-year-old man in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 40-year-old man. Theodore “Teddy” Metzger was last seen on the 1900 block of South Miami Road, Wednesday morning. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. Metzger...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 17-year-old girl in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Vylett Pierre was last seen leaving her residence at around 1 a.m., Sunday. She was in possession of a purple backpack, and commonly wears spandex shorts, T-shirts and camouflage Croc’s...
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Stabbed During Robbery in Miami: Police

The Miami Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left one man suffering from his wounds, officials said. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of NW 36 Avenue and NW 4 Street to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police located a young man...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver accused of intentionally hitting man at SW Miami-Dade gas station denied bond

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one injured

MIAMI – Another two have been arrested in connection to the Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one person hospitalized.Miami-Dade PD said it all started Monday night with a fight in the involving several people. That argument eventually escalated to shots fired.Police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting, several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on the Turnpike.They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street.Officers took two people into custody, including accused shooter Alex Bryant. The 18-year-old Bryant is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.  The woman who was detained was not arrested.Two other men, later identified as Evan and Ernest Flowers, ran from the crash scene.Miami-Dade PD eventually located the pair of 18-year-olds, who are now facing the same charges as Bryant.
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Four Vehicles Stripped of Tires, Rims

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Dec. 5, 2022. A person was the victim of Auto Theft on 12/02/2022. Unknown suspects stole the victim’s 2022 Honda CRV from a parking lot.
TAMARAC, FL

