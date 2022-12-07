ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: One-side sources leave people ignorant

I enjoy reading the Letters section, but I am amazed at the level of misinformation and ignorance regarding the economy, the environment and politics that exists in our community. For example, one writer claims he is unaware of any plans the Republicans have to combat out-of-control inflation and crime the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Political ads, Trump, secession, LGBTQIA+ hate, guns

I wholeheartedly approve of the Tribune-Review’s recent decision to restrict negative political ads (“Why Trib Total Media is nixing negative political ads,” Nov. 27, TribLIVE). The adjective-laden, hyperbolic diatribes really served no good purpose other than to reduce political discourse to a series of schoolyard taunts. I...
COLORADO STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Free will and abortion

Regarding the article “Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic” (Dec. 4, TribLIVE): I am a retired nurse who once had the unfortunate privilege of carrying a much too large aborted, macerated baby to the morgue of my hospital. It was really awful. But even having been raised Catholic, I still voted Democratic. Why?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: GOP, not Trump, responsible for election losses

The media was quick in blaming Donald Trump for the outcome of the recent election. However, the Republican Party played a major role, along with the right-wing media and conspiracy followers, who elevated Trump to the status of prophet of the Republican Party. How many times over the last six...
ARIZONA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Go 'green' and stop funding Putin's war

Duquesne Light recently announced a substantial rate increase in energy supply cost for residential customers due to a sharp rise in the worldwide price of natural gas. If you are looking for someone to blame, you could curse Vladimir Putin and his war against Ukraine. But I recommend a different course of action: Choose a different energy supplier.
Salon

Trump's announcement proves it, again: Republicans aren't tough — they're a bunch of weenies

If one indisputable truth has emerged from the midterm elections, it's that Donald Trump is the political equivalent of herpes. Sure, the MAGA base loves him, but mainly as a blight they can inflict upon liberals, since infecting all Democrats with literal herpes is a logistical impossibility. Everyone else despises Trump, so much so that Republican candidates, by aligning themselves too closely with Trump, surrendered a significant chunk of voters and lost a bunch of otherwise winnable elections.
LOUISIANA STATE
Salon

“Don’t overthink it”: There appears to be a simple reason Kyrsten Sinema left the Democratic Party

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced early Friday morning that she has officially left the Democratic Party, registering as an independent in her state and surprising very few people who have seen her as a major obstacle to her party's progressive agenda while serving powerful corporate interests.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Young voters are not the future of the Democratic Party — they are the here and now

Last week, we met the new Democratic base: voters under 30. As the only age group with a strong majority supporting Democrats — breaking 2-to-1 — youth voter turnout singlehandedly prevented the heavily anticipated “red wave” in the 2022 midterm elections. This should come as no surprise as Gen Z and millennials are the two largest, most progressive and most racially diverse generations in American history. These generations are not the future of the Democratic Party – they are the here and now. And it’s time for the investment in young people to match their contribution to the party. Despite making up 40 percent of all eligible voters in America, Gen Z and millennial voters have historically not received the same prioritization as older voters. But the conventional wisdom that young people won’t vote is flat-out wrong. As we look to the future, investments in registering, communicating with, and engaging young voters must be prioritized. The path to progressive success runs through those generations.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Bowman on Sinema leaving Democratic Party: ‘Bye Felicia’

Progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) appeared unfazed by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement on Friday morning that she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an Independent. “Bye Felicia,” Bowman said on Twitter. “This isn’t about the party this is about your pharma donors! Stop lying!” In a video accompanying the tweet, Bowman laughed as he…
ARIZONA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Sinema changed her party affiliation. So did these politicians

(NewsNation) — Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has changed her party affiliation. The onetime Democrat has registered as an independent, she announced Friday. Still, Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans, and will maintain her committee assignments with the Democrats, she told NewsNation. Sinema isn’t alone in changing...
ARIZONA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Looking forward to Trump back in White House

On Nov. 17, Nancy Pelosi, age 82, appeared on TV to officially announce the end of her speakership and her plans for the future. She said she will not seek any future Democratic leadership role but will remain in Congress. She was speaker of the House for 15 years, the longest serving speaker except for Sam Rayburn of Texas, who served as speaker for 17 years.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy