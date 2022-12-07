Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: One-side sources leave people ignorant
I enjoy reading the Letters section, but I am amazed at the level of misinformation and ignorance regarding the economy, the environment and politics that exists in our community. For example, one writer claims he is unaware of any plans the Republicans have to combat out-of-control inflation and crime the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Political ads, Trump, secession, LGBTQIA+ hate, guns
I wholeheartedly approve of the Tribune-Review’s recent decision to restrict negative political ads (“Why Trib Total Media is nixing negative political ads,” Nov. 27, TribLIVE). The adjective-laden, hyperbolic diatribes really served no good purpose other than to reduce political discourse to a series of schoolyard taunts. I...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Free will and abortion
Regarding the article “Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic” (Dec. 4, TribLIVE): I am a retired nurse who once had the unfortunate privilege of carrying a much too large aborted, macerated baby to the morgue of my hospital. It was really awful. But even having been raised Catholic, I still voted Democratic. Why?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: GOP, not Trump, responsible for election losses
The media was quick in blaming Donald Trump for the outcome of the recent election. However, the Republican Party played a major role, along with the right-wing media and conspiracy followers, who elevated Trump to the status of prophet of the Republican Party. How many times over the last six...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Go 'green' and stop funding Putin's war
Duquesne Light recently announced a substantial rate increase in energy supply cost for residential customers due to a sharp rise in the worldwide price of natural gas. If you are looking for someone to blame, you could curse Vladimir Putin and his war against Ukraine. But I recommend a different course of action: Choose a different energy supplier.
John Fetterman’s top aide called for Dems to brand Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination ‘illegitimate’
Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff is a progressive activist who has openly supported eliminating the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court.
Trump's announcement proves it, again: Republicans aren't tough — they're a bunch of weenies
If one indisputable truth has emerged from the midterm elections, it's that Donald Trump is the political equivalent of herpes. Sure, the MAGA base loves him, but mainly as a blight they can inflict upon liberals, since infecting all Democrats with literal herpes is a logistical impossibility. Everyone else despises Trump, so much so that Republican candidates, by aligning themselves too closely with Trump, surrendered a significant chunk of voters and lost a bunch of otherwise winnable elections.
Bravo, Kyrsten Sinema. You Represent Millions of Americans Who Hate Both Parties | Opinion
Whether you agree with her or not, we should all appreciate the spirit of independence that animates Senator Sinema's controversial political career.
Warren urges Democrats to get 'aggressive' against Republicans after Senate triumph
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is calling on her fellow Democrats to be "aggressive" and put Republicans on the defensive now that her party has secured the Senate for two more years.
“Don’t overthink it”: There appears to be a simple reason Kyrsten Sinema left the Democratic Party
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced early Friday morning that she has officially left the Democratic Party, registering as an independent in her state and surprising very few people who have seen her as a major obstacle to her party's progressive agenda while serving powerful corporate interests.
Young voters are not the future of the Democratic Party — they are the here and now
Last week, we met the new Democratic base: voters under 30. As the only age group with a strong majority supporting Democrats — breaking 2-to-1 — youth voter turnout singlehandedly prevented the heavily anticipated “red wave” in the 2022 midterm elections. This should come as no surprise as Gen Z and millennials are the two largest, most progressive and most racially diverse generations in American history. These generations are not the future of the Democratic Party – they are the here and now. And it’s time for the investment in young people to match their contribution to the party. Despite making up 40 percent of all eligible voters in America, Gen Z and millennial voters have historically not received the same prioritization as older voters. But the conventional wisdom that young people won’t vote is flat-out wrong. As we look to the future, investments in registering, communicating with, and engaging young voters must be prioritized. The path to progressive success runs through those generations.
John Fetterman’s top aide repeatedly attacked Democrats Manchin, Sinema, Feinstein on Twitter
Adam Jentleson, Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff, has repeatedly publicly criticized moderate Democrats for their opposition to abolishing the filibuster.
‘She answers to billionaires’: some Democrats not sorry to see Sinema leave
Senator’s decision to register as independent brings Democrats’ bitterness towards lawmaker to surface
Bowman on Sinema leaving Democratic Party: ‘Bye Felicia’
Progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) appeared unfazed by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement on Friday morning that she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an Independent. “Bye Felicia,” Bowman said on Twitter. “This isn’t about the party this is about your pharma donors! Stop lying!” In a video accompanying the tweet, Bowman laughed as he…
Kyrsten Sinema Just Blew Up the Senate
Democrats recently had cause to celebrate 51 seats in the Senate following Senator Raphael Warnock's win in Georgia.
‘For once we agree’: Kari Lake mocked after tweeting that Arizonans know ‘BS when they see it’
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake continues to refuse to concede her race against Katie Hobbs, which was called by numerous news networks Monday evening after a batch of votes from Maricopa County further solidified her opponent’s lead. Now, the Republican’s defiant message for her followers on Twitter is being...
Democrats ditch Manchin’s ‘dirty deal’ after opposition from climate activists
West Virginia senator had proposed to attach energy bill to appropriations legislation but plan fails amid criticism of party leadership
newsnationnow.com
Sinema changed her party affiliation. So did these politicians
(NewsNation) — Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has changed her party affiliation. The onetime Democrat has registered as an independent, she announced Friday. Still, Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans, and will maintain her committee assignments with the Democrats, she told NewsNation. Sinema isn’t alone in changing...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Looking forward to Trump back in White House
On Nov. 17, Nancy Pelosi, age 82, appeared on TV to officially announce the end of her speakership and her plans for the future. She said she will not seek any future Democratic leadership role but will remain in Congress. She was speaker of the House for 15 years, the longest serving speaker except for Sam Rayburn of Texas, who served as speaker for 17 years.
Opinion: Goodbye, Kari Lake. And good riddance to all election deniers
CNN — Election denial, born of former President Donald Trump’s petulant insistence that he had actually won a race that he clearly lost, is one of the most harmful legacies of his tenure. Now its most visible proponent, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, has come up short in her election bid.
