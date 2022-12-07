Read full article on original website
Related
One business caught in underage drinking operation
The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) went undercover on December 1 in Schenectady, Saratoga and Warren counties to conduct an underage-drinking operation. Out of seven businesses visited only one sold to an underage agent.
suncommunitynews.com
Rouses Point mechanic arrested in truck-repair investigation
ROUSES POINT | A Rouses Point man was arrested on a felony grand larceny charge Dec. 6 after he allegedly received money for repair work never completed. New York State Police charged Ernest L. Guerin, 49, with third-degree grand larceny after being contacted about the larceny of a vehicle in late October.
Burlington man charged in downtown stabbing death
Von “Red” Simmonds, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Burlington Police Department. He is accused of killing Abubakar Sharrif, 23, of Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington man charged in downtown stabbing death.
mynbc5.com
Police: Lake Placid man arrested for stealing more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — A Lake Placid man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stole more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford's over the course of several months. New York State Police arrested 35-year-old Vadim Bacsan at the Hannaford in North Elba on Saturday evening following a complaint from store employees.
WCAX
Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington chocolatier is working to pick up the pieces after a driver crashed into their building. NU Chocolat says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost control, hit the curb in the intersection, caught air and drove right through their window. A...
suncommunitynews.com
UPDATE: Fire in Port Henry destroys two-story home
Family with two young children got out safely. PORT HENRY| A home at 19 Rice Lane here was destroyed by fire as crews from Port Henry Volunteer, Moriah Volunteer, Mineville-Witherbee Volunteer, Ticonderoga Volunteer, Crown Point Volunteer, and Westport Volunteer fire departments fought to get it under control. The two-story wood frame house is in a lakefront neighborhood where homes are built close together.
informnny.com
Hunter pronounced dead in Adirondacks
FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, a hunter was pronounced dead along an Adirondack trail near Lake George, after being found by New York State forest rangers. Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, rangers received a report of a hunter having cardiac issues while traversing the Pilot Knob trail connecting to the trailhead of Buck Mountain. Rangers arrived, along with the Pilot Knob Fire Department, and found the hiker unconscious.
UVM Students Charged for 'Extreme' Dorm Damages
This fall semester, nearly 450 University of Vermont students have been billed for the destruction of property in residence halls “unlike anything we’ve seen before,” vice provost for student affairs Erica Caloiero said during an October 26. video message to UVM families. Since the beginning of the...
One hurt in Plattsburgh nightclub stabbing
Details about the incident at Retro Live on Margaret Street remain scarce.
Man killed, 4 people injured in Town of Plattsburgh crash
Police say Richie Arroyo, 43, of Plattsburgh died at the scene on Friday.
Seven North Country residents accused of drug possession
Seven North Country residents were arrested for allegedly possessing and some selling drugs.
suncommunitynews.com
Meth lab located in city apartment, woman charged
PLATTSBURGH | The discovery of an alleged meth lab in the City of Plattsburgh has left a local woman facing charges. New York State Police said the drug lab was found inside a McMartin Street apartment at about 3 p.m. Dec. 7. An investigation determined Jana A. Lagree, 28, was...
suncommunitynews.com
Moriah woman accused of holding up local restaurant
MORIAH | An employee at a local Chinese restaurant foiled a hold-up there when he wrested the suspect to the ground before she could flee. State troopers were summoned to the Golden Palace Restaurant at 3266 Broad Street in Port Henry at about 6:52 p.m. Saturday evening, Dec. 3, for the report of a robbery in progress.
WNYT
Queensbury woman accused of selling meth to police informant
A Queensbury woman accused of bail-jumping multiple times is facing charges. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sara Seymour Thursday for selling methamphetamine to an undercover police officer on two separate occasions. Seymour had warrants out for arrest in both Queensbury and Lake George town courts for failing to...
Comments / 0