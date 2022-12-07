ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

suncommunitynews.com

Rouses Point mechanic arrested in truck-repair investigation

ROUSES POINT | A Rouses Point man was arrested on a felony grand larceny charge Dec. 6 after he allegedly received money for repair work never completed. New York State Police charged Ernest L. Guerin, 49, with third-degree grand larceny after being contacted about the larceny of a vehicle in late October.
ROUSES POINT, NY
VTDigger

Burlington man charged in downtown stabbing death

Von “Red” Simmonds, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Burlington Police Department. He is accused of killing Abubakar Sharrif, 23, of Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington man charged in downtown stabbing death.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington chocolatier is working to pick up the pieces after a driver crashed into their building. NU Chocolat says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost control, hit the curb in the intersection, caught air and drove right through their window. A...
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

UPDATE: Fire in Port Henry destroys two-story home

Family with two young children got out safely. PORT HENRY| A home at 19 Rice Lane here was destroyed by fire as crews from Port Henry Volunteer, Moriah Volunteer, Mineville-Witherbee Volunteer, Ticonderoga Volunteer, Crown Point Volunteer, and Westport Volunteer fire departments fought to get it under control. The two-story wood frame house is in a lakefront neighborhood where homes are built close together.
PORT HENRY, NY
informnny.com

Hunter pronounced dead in Adirondacks

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, a hunter was pronounced dead along an Adirondack trail near Lake George, after being found by New York State forest rangers. Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, rangers received a report of a hunter having cardiac issues while traversing the Pilot Knob trail connecting to the trailhead of Buck Mountain. Rangers arrived, along with the Pilot Knob Fire Department, and found the hiker unconscious.
PILOT KNOB, NY
sevendaysvt

UVM Students Charged for 'Extreme' Dorm Damages

This fall semester, nearly 450 University of Vermont students have been billed for the destruction of property in residence halls “unlike anything we’ve seen before,” vice provost for student affairs Erica Caloiero said during an October 26. video message to UVM families. Since the beginning of the...
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Meth lab located in city apartment, woman charged

PLATTSBURGH | The discovery of an alleged meth lab in the City of Plattsburgh has left a local woman facing charges. New York State Police said the drug lab was found inside a McMartin Street apartment at about 3 p.m. Dec. 7. An investigation determined Jana A. Lagree, 28, was...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Moriah woman accused of holding up local restaurant

MORIAH | An employee at a local Chinese restaurant foiled a hold-up there when he wrested the suspect to the ground before she could flee. State troopers were summoned to the Golden Palace Restaurant at 3266 Broad Street in Port Henry at about 6:52 p.m. Saturday evening, Dec. 3, for the report of a robbery in progress.
PORT HENRY, NY
WNYT

Queensbury woman accused of selling meth to police informant

A Queensbury woman accused of bail-jumping multiple times is facing charges. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sara Seymour Thursday for selling methamphetamine to an undercover police officer on two separate occasions. Seymour had warrants out for arrest in both Queensbury and Lake George town courts for failing to...
QUEENSBURY, NY

