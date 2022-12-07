FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, a hunter was pronounced dead along an Adirondack trail near Lake George, after being found by New York State forest rangers. Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, rangers received a report of a hunter having cardiac issues while traversing the Pilot Knob trail connecting to the trailhead of Buck Mountain. Rangers arrived, along with the Pilot Knob Fire Department, and found the hiker unconscious.

