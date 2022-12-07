Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd's back sentenced from Columbiana County prison
A former Minneapolis Police Officer who pleaded guilty for his part in the death of George Floyd has been sentenced in a prison a half hour south of Youngstown. J Alexander Kueng, 29, appeared before a camera in the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton, Columbiana County on Friday where he was sentenced on a charge of aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.
WFMJ.com
Beaver Township woman accused of burning husband with hot beverage indicted
A Beaver Township woman accused of burning her husband by throwing a hot beverage at him was indicted on Thursday, December 8. According to the indictment, 34-year-old Shanice Blair was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Endangering Children and one count of Domestic Violence. The charges...
WFMJ.com
Suspects arrested in Austintown shooting identified
Two people are in custody after a shooting in Austintown. The two suspects (pictured below) were identified as 33-year-old Merrissa Durda and 23-year-old Austin Swiger. Both suspects were charged with one count of Felonious Assault, and Durda faces additional charges including one count of Tampering with Evidence and one count of Obstructing Official Business.
WFMJ.com
Six month sentence for Warren man who injured infant
A Warren man has started serving a six-month jail sentence for injuring a baby. Michael Bradley Jr., 22, pleaded guilty in Warren Municipal Court Thursday to one count of child endangering. The charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor. Bradley’s arrest stems from an incident in mid-October when...
WFMJ.com
Sharon woman faces sentencing for death of Masury motorcyclist
A sentencing hearing is scheduled next month for a Sharon, Pennsylvania woman convicted on charges filed after the traffic death of a motorcyclist from Masury, Ohio. Chanel Georgalas, 26, will be sentenced on January 6 on charges that include homicide by vehicle, DUI, and driving without a license. Georgalas pleaded no contest to the charges as part of a plea agreement. Other charges were dropped.
WFMJ.com
Man found guilty of killing 10-year-old New Castle girl given two life sentences, no parole
The man who was found guilty of killing a 10-year-old New Castle girl was given two consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole on Friday. Twenty-one-year-old Steven Procopio was sentenced on three counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of three people including Lawrence Cannon, Nichole Pumphrey and 10-year-old Amariah Emery in October of 2018.
WFMJ.com
Salem woman accused of 'stomping' leg of behavioral health worker in Liberty
A Salem woman was in the Trumbull County Jail on Friday, accused of assaulting an employee at a behavioral health facility in Liberty Township. Girard Municipal court issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Kirsten Kuhns, who is charged with felonious assault. The alleged victim is a 52-year-old man who was...
WFMJ.com
Chief believes truck theft suspect intended to kill or injure Niles officers
Niles City Police Chief Jay Holland says he believes the stolen truck suspect who rammed a police cruiser intended to injure or kill his officers. In a police department Facebook post, Chief Holland explained that three officers involved in Thursday morning’s pursuit are not “suspended” as reported by one media outlet but are on paid administrative leave.
WFMJ.com
Warren Police investigating after two small children left home alone
Warren Police are currently investigating after finding two small children left home alone in a house on Willard Avenue. Police were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Willard Avenue December 7 in regards to a domestic violence call, but police were advised that the victim was at a nearby restaurant where she worked.
WFMJ.com
Woman, daughter arrested outside Campbell school
A woman and her daughter ended up in jail after a confrontation with police in front of Campbell Elementary Middle School. A police report says an officer was called to the school on Wednesday after learning that a 4-month-old child was in a car without a car seat. The driver,...
WFMJ.com
Commissioner Frenchko alleges assault by Trumbull County official
21 News has obtained a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff detailing what witnesses had to say about an alleged workplace confrontation between County Commissioner Niki Frenchko and Human Resources Director Charles Leightner. THE COMMISIONER’S STORY. Frenchko told deputies that Leightner punched her in the rib cage after she...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man sentenced in West Virginia to decade in prison for drug charges
A Youngstown man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for drug charges according to U.S. Attorney, William Ihlenfeld. Thirty-nine-year-old Andre Bundy was sentenced to 121 months in prison in Wheeling, West Virginia. In March, Bundy pled guilty to selling over 50 grams of methamphetamine in Hancock County, West...
WFMJ.com
Cruiser rammed, shots fired during police chase in Niles
Officers from several police departments are looking for white male who fled from a stolen commercial truck after ramming cruisers during a pursuit early Thursday. According to Niles police, the suspect dumped a stolen commercial vehicle from Weathersfield Township at Trumbull Metal Inc. before stealing a Ford F550 commercial truck from that business located at 643 Henry Street.
WFMJ.com
Victim of fatal Youngstown fire identified
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has revealed the identity of the man found in a home engulfed in flames in Youngstown late at night on December 1. The coroner identified the male as 58-year-old Miles Hogan. According to a press release, Hogan was pronounced deceased just after 2:00 a.m. December 2.
WFMJ.com
OVI checkpoints being held in Youngstown Friday night
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force will hold two sobriety checkpoints in Youngstown Friday night. The first will be held from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 3600 Market Street near Taco Bell. A second checkpoint will be at 2214 Mahoning Avenue from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. near Calvary...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 11th
Vindicator file photo / December 1950s | Director Raymond Brenner and Pianist Lillian Butcher are surrounded by members of the Yo-Mah-O Chorus, composed of members of the local chapter of the National Secretaries Association, at one of Vindicator Columnist Esther Hamilton’s Alias Santa Claus Club shows at Stambaugh Auditorium. This undated photo would have been from the 1950s.
WFMJ.com
Van crashes into semi on I-80 in Hubbard after wrong way crash, driver in critical condition
A van and a semi collided head on early Saturday morning on I-80 Westbound in Hubbard between the Hubbard exit and the Pennsylvania line. The van was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it crashed into the semi. The westbound lanes were closed, but have since reopened. However, OSP...
WFMJ.com
Austintown voters sign petition to oust Trustee
People who live in Austintown may have found legal precedent in removing Township Trustee Steve Kent from office. Matt Stone has more on the criminal sexual battery case against Steven Kent who says he has no plans to give up that seat. Brenda Rider of Austintown says she and others...
WFMJ.com
Sebring Police K9 sporting body armor following donation
K9 Radar is sporting some new body armor after receiving a donation from Vested Interest in K9s. The Village of Sebring Police Department's K9 Radar received a bullet and stab protection vest from the nonprofit organization. Sponsoring K9 Radar's vest is Judy E. Shiflett Animal Care and Alzheimer's Support Fund.
WFMJ.com
Crews battle early morning house fire in Youngstown
Youngstown fire crews battled a fire at a home on Cleveland avenue early Saturday morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Fire crews were able to make quick work of the fire and kept it from spreading to another home next door. No one was inside the home,...
Comments / 0