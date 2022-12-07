Two people are in custody after a shooting in Austintown. The two suspects (pictured below) were identified as 33-year-old Merrissa Durda and 23-year-old Austin Swiger. Both suspects were charged with one count of Felonious Assault, and Durda faces additional charges including one count of Tampering with Evidence and one count of Obstructing Official Business.

AUSTINTOWN, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO