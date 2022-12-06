Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Wesley Medical Center implements vistor restrictions due to increase in illnesses
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Due to ongoing increases in the spread of respiratory viruses in our community, Wesley Healthcare has announced that it will implement additional visitor restrictions as of Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. “We’re continuing to see significant growth in the number of RSV, influenza and Covid-19 infections...
Wesley Medical Center to restrict visitation due to respiratory illness spread
Wesley Medical Center will begin restricting patient visitation starting Monday, Dec. 12.
adastraradio.com
Farmers Alliance Companies Announce Leadership Changes
MCPHERSON, Kan. – D. Lopata, President and Chief Executive Officer at Farmers Alliance has announced three promotions within the Executive Leadership Team, following the recent meeting of the company’s Board of Directors. According to Lopata, “I am happy to recognize these individuals for their exceptional work on behalf of Farmers Alliance, and look forward to their continued contributions in these new positions.” He added, “As we look to the future for Farmers Alliance, these changes will keep us aligned strategically and operationally, positioning us well for future success.”
South Wichita elementary school closes because of staff illnesses, lack of substitutes
The school plans to reopen Monday.
eldoks.com
El Dorado employees receive Service Awards
The City of El Dorado recognized six staff members for their years of service during the recent City Commission meeting this week. Each year the city recognizes employees who have reached milestones in five-year increments. The first person recognized this year was Ken Huffman, who is the IT manager for...
Program to give senior citizens gifts continues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Hutchinson is participating in the Be a Santa to a Senior® program again this year. The program provides gifts and companionship for lonely and isolated seniors. The program is made possible by the generous support of area nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community.
New county burn resolution on agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners will consider a new burn resolution for the county at their meeting on Tuesday. According to agenda documents, the proposed resolution has been reviewed and edited by all of the fire chiefs in Reno County, the Kansas Forest Service, NRCS, Conservation District, District Attorney's Office, County Counselor and Emergency Management.
Newton seeking members for LEAP
NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton is taking applications for its Law Enforcement Advisory Panel. The volunteer board’s purpose is to advise in policy development, education, community outreach, and communications related to bias-based policing; and to receive, review, and provide feedback to the Chief of Police on complaints related to bias-based policing.
KAKE TV
Kirstie Alley death highlights importance of colon cancer screenings
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kirstie Alley's death is now casting a spotlight on colon cancer, which is one of the most deadly but also one of the most preventable cancers in the U.S. Ascension Via Christi Cancer is part of a trial that could be a game changer in colon...
KAKE TV
Newton cabinet maker to shutdown costing hundreds of employees their jobs
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - “I've got a two-month-old daughter that I just got back from doing maternity leave and so I was just in shock, and really nervous about what the future holds," said Emily Smith. Emily has worked at MasterBrand Cabinets in Newton for years, but she had...
adastraradio.com
Stream Advisory Issued for Little Cow Creek to Cow Creek located South of Lyons, Kansas
RICE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Little Cow Creek to Cow Creek, South of Lyons, Kansas. The stream advisory is a result of operation problems at the city of Lyons wastewater plant. The city of Lyons is working to repair the problem.
TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
Eisenhower National Airport continues to see record travel
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita continues to see record travel. The airport announced that over 17% more passengers flew out of Wichita via Eisenhower in October compared to that same time period last year. The airport saw 144,616 total passengers in October, an increase of 17.58% compared to October 2021. For […]
adastraradio.com
Laura Strecker Named Latest Ad Astra Radio Classroom Hero
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Ad Astra Radio announces the most recent recipient of the Classroom Hero Award presented by Heartland Credit Union. Laura Strecker is in her 24th year of teaching sixth grade at Holy Cross Catholic Grade School in Hutchinson. Prior to that, she taught for 13 years at Wiley Elementary School in the Hutchinson USD 313 District.
adastraradio.com
Kyle Q Zumalt
Kyle Quentin Zumalt, 81, of South Hutchinson, passed away December 7, 2022, at his home. He was born April 5, 1941, in Hutchinson, the second of four children born to Charles and Berniece (Stout) Zumalt. Kyle attended Lincoln Elementary School, Sherman Jr. High School, and graduated from Hutchinson High School....
KWCH.com
Call from FactFinder 12 helps woman who says company ignored her, kept thousands
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just getting around the house can be a tough task for Wichitan, Tanya Parker. Tanya relies on an oxygen machine and said she’s been looking for a new one after her current one had become too heavy for her to carry around. “For me, it...
KWCH.com
Kirstie Alley death further raises awareness about colon cancer, importance of screenings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Confirmation that actress and Wichita native Kirstie Alley died after a short battle with colon cancer is raising awareness about the disease. Alley received treatment, but died Monday at the age of 71. Data from the American Cancer Society shows more than 52,000 people are expected...
Valley Center basketball debacle starts with Republicans’ war on racial diversity | Opinion
Racism at Valley Center basketball game is the fallout from GOP’s misleading anti-CRT campaign.
adastraradio.com
Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Cunningham
Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Cunningham, 76, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She worked as a coding clerk at Farmers Alliance, a secretary at Kansas Cylinder Head, an executive secretary at McPherson Chamber of Commerce, and an office manager at McPherson Area Council.
adastraradio.com
David Eugene “Andy” Anderson
David Eugene “Andy” Anderson, 70, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born August 8, 1952, in Quebec, Canada, the son of Herb and Mary Smith Anderson. Andy was a lifelong Lyons resident. He graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1970. Andy worked for 10 years for Lyons Salt and 20 years for Palleton of Kansas, Lyons. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, and a lifetime member of the NRA. Andy was an Eagle Scout leader for many years, where he received many awards and ribbons for his accomplishments. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and conservationist. Andy was known by many for being excellent in everything he did. In 2006, Andy was married to Tana Lane in Lyons. They later divorced. He is survived by his nephews, Doug Radcliffe and wife Tawana of Lyons, KS, and Derek Radcliffe and wife Jamie of Decatur, IL; nieces, Amanda Wilcox of Great Bend, KS, and Genevive Radcliffe of Des Moines, IA; step-children, Dawnita Westover and husband Gene of Augusta, KS, James Lane of Alaska, and Crystal Coberley of New Hampshire; sister, Sarah Radcliffe-Galbrith of Overland Park, KS; seven grandchildren; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and numerous great-great nieces and nephews. Andy is preceded in death by his parents. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial donations be given to Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons to help with funeral expenses. The family would like to thank Quivira Transit, Rice County Council on Aging, and the Lyons Police Department for their excellent service. Condolences and memories of Andy may be left at www.birzerfuneralhomes.com.
Comments / 0