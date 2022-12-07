Read full article on original website
Five companies will pay the feds $750 million for the opportunity to build huge floating wind turbines off the West Coast
The Biden administration's first-ever offshore wind energy lease sale for federal waters off the West Coast generated more than $750 million, as energy companies competed for five areas that could eventually be home to massive floating wind turbines.
Jalopnik
Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen
Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
Chinese companies claim they have built the world's biggest 16 MW wind turbine
It's claimed to have been created following calls made by Chinese authorities for the independent development of cutting-edge technology.
China's planned 'nuclear island' is taking shape with the installation of its first reactor
The construction of Linglong One, a multi-purpose pressurized water reactor with several uses, has started in the Hainan Province in south China, according to a Sunday report by China Central Television (CCTV), reports the Global Times. The China National Nuclear Corporation is building Linglong One based on China's independent research...
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. to deploy 30 GW, 111 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in three years
Grid-scale energy storage capacity is expected to surpass 30 GW, 111 GWh of installed capacity by the end of 2025, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration. Battery storage capacity in the U.S. was negligible prior to 2020, at which point storage capacity began to ramp up. As...
Toyota Refuses To Go All-Electric To Meet 2040 Carbon Neutrality Goals
Toyota has announced it is moving up its emissions goals for Europe, now aiming to be carbon neutral on the continent by 2040 instead of its original 2050 goal. But unlike other manufacturers which have pledged to go electric to make it happen, Toyota is adamant that a mix of hybrid, electric, and hydrogen is the best way to achieve these ambitions.
How Russian snipers are being fooled by a fleet of aging farm pickup trucks from Britain
Converted British trucks used by Ukrainian forces have the driver's seat on the right-hand side, tricking Russian soldiers who aim for the wrong side.
Europe's fastest supercomputer just connected to a quantum computer in Finland — here's why
The merged computing power can give rise to faster and more accurate machine learning applications.
rigzone.com
Winners Of California Offshore Wind Energy Auction Revealed
The Department of the Interior has announced results from the wind energy auction for five leases offshore California. — The Department of the Interior has announced results from the wind energy auction for five leases offshore California. The lease sale represents the third major offshore wind lease sale this...
pgjonline.com
Gasunie Set to Oversee North Sea Hydrogen Network Plan
(Reuters) — The Dutch government said it would appoint gas grid operator Gasunie to oversee plans to develop a hydrogen network in the North Sea, Energy Minister Rob Jetten said Dec. 2 in a letter to parliament. The Dutch government is due on Dec. 8 to hold a parliamentary...
Chile issues public alert as Lascar volcano begins erupting
The Chilean authorities have issued a yellow alert after a volcano in the Andes erupted, sending plumes of ash thousands of metres into the sky and triggering earthquakes.Lascar, a volcano located in the north of the country, flared up on Saturday at around 2.36am local time, Chile's National Geology and Mining Service said.The volcano sent "an eruptive column" of ash and gases nearly 6,000 metres above its crater. Lascar erupted in 1993 and since then minor volcanic activity has been reported there in 2006 and 2015.Residents of Talabre town in the Antofagasta region, located less than 15km from the...
gcaptain.com
Nor-Shipping targets renewable potential with first Norwegian Offshore Wind pavilion
Nor-Shipping has announced that its 2023 event, taking place in Oslo and Lillestrøm, 6-9 June, will feature a dedicated offshore wind pavilion for the very first time. Hosted by specialist cluster organisation Norwegian Offshore Wind (NOW), the area aims to showcase national expertise to a global audience, opening up business opportunity for stakeholders throughout the maritime and ocean industries. Floating offshore wind will be a key focus, highlighting the potential of an energy niche set for “explosive growth”.
World Cup security guard in intensive care after fall at Lusail Stadium
A World Cup security guard is in intensive care after falling from what one observer has described as a “significant height” after Argentina’s quarter-final against the Netherlands at the Lusail Stadium. The incident occurred at about 2am on Saturday as the hospitality village was emptying out after...
A problem of plenty: Selecting India's ODI squad
Which players would you bench? Who deserves a longer run? With less than a year for the World Cup, how much can India afford to experiment going forward?
Hyundai Announces Major EV Battery Facility To Be Built In America
Hyundai Motor Group has officially announced it has inked a deal with the state of Georgia and battery manufacturer SK On to build a new electric vehicle battery production plant. It will be one of the state's most significant economic development projects in its history, creating an estimated 3,500 new...
PV Tech
IEA: Solar PV capacity to nearly treble globally over 2022-2027, growing by 1.5TW
Solar PV capacity is expected to almost treble over the 2022-2027 period, growing by 1.5TW and surpassing coal as the largest source of power capacity worldwide, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA). In its “Renewables 2022” report, the IEA expects renewables to grow by 2.4TW over...
PV Tech
Air Products, AES to build Texas green hydrogen project powered by 1.4GW of solar and wind
Gas company Air Products and energy company AES Corporation have formed a joint venture to build a green hydrogen facility in Texas, the US, powered by 1.4GW solar and wind. With plans to invest up to US$4 billion to build, own and operate the facility, the green hydrogen plant is targeted to start commercial operations in 2027 and will have a production capacity of 200 metric tons of green hydrogen per day.
nationalfisherman.com
Wind turbines will affect base of ocean food chain, study predicts
Atmospheric wakes trailing behind offshore wind turbines will change oceanographic and marine ecosystem conditions in the North Sea as more and larger turbines are built there to meet Europe’s energy needs, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature. The paper by researchers Ute Daewel, Naveed Akhtar,...
