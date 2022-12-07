The Chilean authorities have issued a yellow alert after a volcano in the Andes erupted, sending plumes of ash thousands of metres into the sky and triggering earthquakes.Lascar, a volcano located in the north of the country, flared up on Saturday at around 2.36am local time, Chile's National Geology and Mining Service said.The volcano sent "an eruptive column" of ash and gases nearly 6,000 metres above its crater. Lascar erupted in 1993 and since then minor volcanic activity has been reported there in 2006 and 2015.Residents of Talabre town in the Antofagasta region, located less than 15km from the...

