Related
Jalopnik

Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen

Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
wasteadvantagemag.com

Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector

Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
GEORGIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

U.S. to deploy 30 GW, 111 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in three years

Grid-scale energy storage capacity is expected to surpass 30 GW, 111 GWh of installed capacity by the end of 2025, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration. Battery storage capacity in the U.S. was negligible prior to 2020, at which point storage capacity began to ramp up. As...
TEXAS STATE
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Refuses To Go All-Electric To Meet 2040 Carbon Neutrality Goals

Toyota has announced it is moving up its emissions goals for Europe, now aiming to be carbon neutral on the continent by 2040 instead of its original 2050 goal. But unlike other manufacturers which have pledged to go electric to make it happen, Toyota is adamant that a mix of hybrid, electric, and hydrogen is the best way to achieve these ambitions.
rigzone.com

Winners Of California Offshore Wind Energy Auction Revealed

The Department of the Interior has announced results from the wind energy auction for five leases offshore California. — The Department of the Interior has announced results from the wind energy auction for five leases offshore California. The lease sale represents the third major offshore wind lease sale this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pgjonline.com

Gasunie Set to Oversee North Sea Hydrogen Network Plan

(Reuters) — The Dutch government said it would appoint gas grid operator Gasunie to oversee plans to develop a hydrogen network in the North Sea, Energy Minister Rob Jetten said Dec. 2 in a letter to parliament. The Dutch government is due on Dec. 8 to hold a parliamentary...
The Independent

Chile issues public alert as Lascar volcano begins erupting

The Chilean authorities have issued a yellow alert after a volcano in the Andes erupted, sending plumes of ash thousands of metres into the sky and triggering earthquakes.Lascar, a volcano located in the north of the country, flared up on Saturday at around 2.36am local time, Chile's National Geology and Mining Service said.The volcano sent "an eruptive column" of ash and gases nearly 6,000 metres above its crater. Lascar erupted in 1993 and since then minor volcanic activity has been reported there in 2006 and 2015.Residents of Talabre town in the Antofagasta region, located less than 15km from the...
HAWAII STATE
gcaptain.com

Nor-Shipping targets renewable potential with first Norwegian Offshore Wind pavilion

Nor-Shipping has announced that its 2023 event, taking place in Oslo and Lillestrøm, 6-9 June, will feature a dedicated offshore wind pavilion for the very first time. Hosted by specialist cluster organisation Norwegian Offshore Wind (NOW), the area aims to showcase national expertise to a global audience, opening up business opportunity for stakeholders throughout the maritime and ocean industries. Floating offshore wind will be a key focus, highlighting the potential of an energy niche set for “explosive growth”.
The Guardian

World Cup security guard in intensive care after fall at Lusail Stadium

A World Cup security guard is in intensive care after falling from what one observer has described as a “significant height” after Argentina’s quarter-final against the Netherlands at the Lusail Stadium. The incident occurred at about 2am on Saturday as the hospitality village was emptying out after...
PV Tech

IEA: Solar PV capacity to nearly treble globally over 2022-2027, growing by 1.5TW

Solar PV capacity is expected to almost treble over the 2022-2027 period, growing by 1.5TW and surpassing coal as the largest source of power capacity worldwide, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA). In its “Renewables 2022” report, the IEA expects renewables to grow by 2.4TW over...
PV Tech

Air Products, AES to build Texas green hydrogen project powered by 1.4GW of solar and wind

Gas company Air Products and energy company AES Corporation have formed a joint venture to build a green hydrogen facility in Texas, the US, powered by 1.4GW solar and wind. With plans to invest up to US$4 billion to build, own and operate the facility, the green hydrogen plant is targeted to start commercial operations in 2027 and will have a production capacity of 200 metric tons of green hydrogen per day.
TEXAS STATE
nationalfisherman.com

Wind turbines will affect base of ocean food chain, study predicts

Atmospheric wakes trailing behind offshore wind turbines will change oceanographic and marine ecosystem conditions in the North Sea as more and larger turbines are built there to meet Europe’s energy needs, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature. The paper by researchers Ute Daewel, Naveed Akhtar,...

