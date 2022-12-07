Whether you love or hate Giancarlo Stanton, there’s now a legitimate argument to be had about that 2017 trade the New York Yankees made to import the reigning NL MVP, especially since general manager Brian Cashman could’ve just waited a year to secure Manny Machado or Bryce Harper. Better yet, he could’ve just signed one of them anyway alongside the Stanton trade!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO