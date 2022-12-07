Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
John Elliott Reveals Contemporary Wares With M.A.R.S Jewelry Collaboration
John Elliott has reunited with the Japanese jewelry brand M.A.R.S. for a new collection of contemporary pieces. Launched during Art Basel Miami 2022, the new collaboration features a selection of beaded necklaces, link necklaces, bracelets, cuffs, rings and earrings. What shies about the new collaboration is its attention to material versatility – utilizing sterling silver and yellow gold alongside pearl, smoky quartz, blue topaz and diamond gemstones.
hypebeast.com
Maharishi Integrates Military-Spec Elements Into Its Reebok Classic Leather “Ripstop“ Collab
The Reebok team is traveling back across the pond to the U.K. to reunite with Maharishi for a new Classic Leather “Ripstop” collaboration. This offering serves as a follow-up to the duo’s Reebok LT Court Hemp team-up that was revealed in October. The London-based streetwear label wanted...
TMZ.com
Gift A Loved One An iPad Mini For 61% Off With Free Shipping
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. This refurbished Apple iPad Mini 4 with WiFi only is a must-have gift for anyone on your list, from nephews to grandparents. This particular model that will arrive in time for Christmas comes with a snap-on case, lightning cable and AC wall adapter, and TMZ readers can get one for 61% less than what you'd pay at the Apple store.
Apple Insider
WaterField releases a ballistic nylon carrying case for the iPhone
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — WaterField Designs has released a new carrying case foriPhone made of ballistic nylon that people can wear across their bodies. It's called the Essential iPhone Crossbody Pouch, with room for an iPhone and small...
hypebeast.com
Florence Tétier Remixes the ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 9 With Handmade Floral Jewelry
Didn’t mess around in the second half of 2022 and continued to up the ante on itself via compelling collaborative projects with the likes of Andersson Bell, HAL STUDIOS® and more, and this holiday season it’s adding Florence Tetier to its list for a capsule centered around the GEL-NIMBUS 9. This initiative marks the Japanese sportswear brand’s fourth installment of its ongoing ASICS Crafts for Mind initiative.
technewstoday.com
How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones
Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
hypebeast.com
Stella McCartney and Yoshitomo Nara Reveal Second Genderless Capsule
After joining forces with legendary Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara for a Spring/Summer 2021 capsule, Stella McCartney has reunited with the free-spirited visionary for a second round of unisex apparel. This time, the collaboration exudes a liberated, punk demeanor, with a light-hearted edit of collectible ready-to-wear designs and vegan accessories. With...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Rainier Boot Is Revealed With Muted Blue Underlays
For the fall and winter 2022, New Balance dug into its archives to bring back a silhouette that aligned with style sensibilities of the seasonal transition: the Rainier boot. Much like the 550 and the 2002R, the brand reintroduced it to the masses via a collaborative capsule with Aimé Leon Dore, and now the 1982 model is being brought back into the spotlight in a muted blue and brown colorway.
ZDNet
26 best security camera deals for the holidays: Arlo, Google, and more on sale
As someone who uses in-home security cameras to check on my puppy while I'm away, I can say with full confidence that it gives me great comfort to see my little dude sleeping on his favorite bed via security cam. Security camera prices can run in the hundreds, and that's before the monthly subscription.
hypebeast.com
Eric Haze Joins Medicom Toy for 400% and 1000% BE@RBRICK Release
Over the years, Medicom Toy has successfully connected with franchises, artists and brands alike, outfitting its iconic BE@RBRICK’s in collaborative looks. Recently, this has included a Concepts “Orange Lobster”-themed launch and a project with Livestock that decorates the figures in a camouflage nodding to the retailer’s home of Canada. Now, Medicom Toy has tapped American artist Eric Haze for 400% and 1000%-sized BE@RBRICK’s that celebrate the opening of his solo INSIDE OUT exhibition at SAI in Miyashita Park in the heart of Shibuya.
Phone Arena
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
If the deeply discounted fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 with a state-of-the-art Apple M2 processor under the hood still feels too rich for your blood and the "regular" iPad 10 with a 10.9-inch screen doesn't seem powerful enough to handle your daily mobile computing needs, there's only one thing to do right now.
hypebeast.com
JW Anderson's FW22 Boots Present Padded Perfection
JW Anderson‘s unhinged Spring/Summer 2023 collection might be available to shop now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t cop some of the House’s winter-ready pieces for the cold days ahead. This is where FW22‘s padded fabric lace-up boots come in, arriving online in either a black or pink colorway for the chilly season.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Dunk Low "University Red" is Restocking
Throughout the year, has restocked some of its most in-demand sneakers and silhouettes. Releases such as the Nike Dunk Low “Kentucky” and “Syracuse” returned while Tom Sachs’ NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Studio” has revisited shelves twice since its debut in June. Now, the brand is expected to bring back another of its popular university-themed Dunk Lows, this time in “University Red.” Since launching in 2020, it has reached secondary market prices upwards of triple the original retail price.
pocketnow.com
Save $150 on Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air, and $200 on the M1 model
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We have fantastic news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new laptop, as Apple’s M2-powered has dropped to its lowest price ever after receiving a 13 percent discount at Amazon.com. This powerful yet slim and light laptop comes with a $1,049 price tag, which is $150 less than its regular $1,199 starting point. It comes packed with Apple’s latest M2 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for your video calls and conferences, and other cool features.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra is back on sale at Amazon, delivers by Christmas
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Save $50 on the 2022 Apple Watch Ultra at Amazon, with multiple styles available for delivery by Christmas. Amazon's Apple Watch Ultra sale knocks $50 off styles with the Ocean Band — with delivery...
hypebeast.com
Cactus Plant Flea Market Deliver Their "Japan Made" Collection Season 7
Serving to continue its series, Cactus Plant Flea Market has once again delivered Season 7 of their “Japan Made” collection. The latest installment is comprised of jackets, hoodie, pullovers, T-shirt, pants, balaclava, underwear, and socks. Leading the range is the yin-yang motif marked FUZZY BALANCE JACKET, minimalist SUEDE...
hypebeast.com
The North Face Kicks Off REMADE Program With Rebuilt Nuptse Jackets
The North Face has just announced the renewal of its REMADE program with a new collection of upcycled pieces. Picking up where its 2018 pilot program Renewed left off, where the outdoor apparel company explored a capsule of outerwear made of refurbished clothing, REMADE looks to expand on the idea with repair workshops and its Renewed Design Residency.
Apple Insider
OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OtterBox has three new chargers to power aniPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount. The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power...
hypebeast.com
Oakywood Helps You Build the Productivity Station of Your Dreams One Magnet at a Time
Oakywood, a small Polish brand founded by woodworker Mateusz Haberny, looks to reinvent workplace comfort. Following a rebrand, Oakywood introduces its MagSafe collection, a set of wooden desk and office accessories designed to fit within the Apple ecosystem, including an iPhone Stand, an Apple Watch Stand, an iPhone Desk Shelf Mount and an iPhone Wall Mount. The new line accommodates classic and standing desks and offers universal office solutions for the modern professional.
hypebeast.com
Finn Rush-Taylor Studio's 3D-Printed Shoe Puts Innovation at the Fore
In collaboration with 3D-printing technology developer Zellerfeld, Finn Rush-Taylor Studio is looking to innovate the future of footwear. For their latest team-up, the close-knit collaborators concocted a 3D-printed footwear silhouette, dubbed the NAMI shoe. The sneaker, which gets its name from Japanese origin, boasts Rush-Taylor’s classic asymmetrical design codes, drawing...
