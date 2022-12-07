Read full article on original website
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped by Mike Pence for 'deeply offensive' stance toward Elon Musk
Former vice president joined "Outnumbered" to discuss Musk's fight for free speech on Twitter and the possible release of information on the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Sen. Warren roasted for saying Musk 'should not decide' how to run Twitter
Conservatives on Twitter tore into Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., after she insisted that Elon Musk "should not decide" who gets to say what on Twitter.
MSNBC anchor slammed for complaining House Democrats never investigated the Trump family: 'Clown Alert'
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan was ridiculed Thursday for claiming that House Democrats never investigated the Trump family when they were in the majority despite many congressional investigations into former President Trump. After Republicans secured a majority in the House, Reps. James Comer, R.-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., announced in a...
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Musk said the banned accounts of Kathy Griffin and Jordan Peterson have been reinstated. But he isn't sure about the former president yet.
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Elon Musk's Twitter reveal suggests Jack Dorsey was 'blindsided' by Hunter Biden story censorship: Devine
New York Post columnist Miranda Devine sounded off on the tranche of Twitter information being released by Elon Musk and journalist Matt Taibbi late Friday.
Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
Elon Musk fumes at San Francisco mayor after city opens investigation into Twitter headquarters
San Francisco opened an investigation into Elon Musk's Twitter headquarters after news broke that some offices were converted into bedrooms for employees.
Liberal professor loses it over Elon Musk's Twitter polls: For the next poll he can 'shove it up his a--'
NYU professor Scott Galloway complained about Twitter CEO Elon Musk's use of Twitter polls to help mold the direction the social media company should take.
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
Judge says FBI agent can be deposed for allegedly working with Meta to bury Hunter Biden laptop story
A district court judge ruled Monday that an FBI agent must be deposed under oath for his alleged involvement in coordinating with Meta in censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Elon Musk's 2-year-old son ran around Twitter's office and played with toys while his dad talked to advisors about moderation, report says
Two-year-old X Æ a-Xii, Musk's first child with Grimes, ran round the room while Musk and his advisors met with Yoel Roth, per The Washington Post.
Triggered by Musk, CBS News announces it’s suspending all Twitter activity out of ‘abundance of caution’
CBS Evening News reported that the network is suspending all of its Twitter activity due to "caution" over the "uncertainty" caused by Elon Musk's management.
Kyle Rittenhouse goes viral after asking if Twitter files will reveal 'hidden censoring' against him
Kyle Rittenhouse said he was hopeful that Twitter’s censorship campaign against him would be exposed after owner Elon Musk released the "Twitter Files."
Schumer dragged after pushing citizenship for illegal immigrants as US birth rate drops
Conservatives on Twitter ridiculed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for complaining about low birth rates when his party supports abortion.
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
NBC Bay Area
Body Cam Video Shows Paul Pelosi Opened Door for Police, Despite DOJ Saying Otherwise: Source
Police body camera video that captured the attack on Paul Pelosi, and the moments leading up to it, contradict one of the details included in the Department of Justice's account of what happened that evening, according to a source familiar with the Pelosi investigation who personally viewed the body camera footage and spoke to the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit.
Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’
The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
Video appears to show Twitter employees who rejected Elon Musk counting down the seconds until they're fired in an empty office
"Happy New Year," one of the employees ironically cheers in the video as a "Love Where You Work" sign glows in the background.
Critics erupt on Biden after ‘sick’ comment on semi-automatic gun purchases: 'Sheer ignorance'
Conservatives ripped into President Biden after he called semi-automatic gun purchases "sick," and reiterated his call to ban "assault weapons" in America.
