San Francisco, CA

Musk Slams San Francisco for Investigation Into Beds at Twitter HQ

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
NTB/Reuters

Elon Musk clapped back at San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection after it said it was investigating complaints that makeshift bedrooms had been set up at Twitter’s headquarters in the city. “We need to make sure the building is being used as intended,” Patrick Hannan, a spokesman for the department, told the Washington Post . “There are different building code requirements for residential buildings, including those being used for short-term stays. These codes make sure people are using spaces safely.” The complaint came after reports that offices in the building were being made into sleeping spaces following Musk’s vow to establish a “hardcore” working culture at the tech company. In a tweet replying to news of the investigation, Musk asked San Francisco’s Mayor London Breed (D) where her “priorities” are, adding: “So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl .”

Dane Daniels
3d ago

While thousand of homeless sleep on the streets at night, SF is has weaponize its building inspection department to harass a major employer. Musk will move everything out of CA.

clrdg
3d ago

Wow, maybe she should enforce some codes about requiring plumbing where people live as 1000s use the sidewalks as toilets instead?

As I See It
3d ago

We have laws and city ordinances to follow. Just like you cannot paint your house the way you want because there are building codes to follow. Now if you cannot follow simple rules, I don't think California, the 5th largest economy in the world, and poised to become the 4th this year, will be hurt one bit if Musk moves his Twitter to the boonies of Texas. After all, he already fired most Californians so I say what is he doing here. Lol.

