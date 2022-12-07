ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

whbc.com

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It comes at the perfect time for holiday shopping. 39 dogs available for adoption at the Stark County Sheriff’s Dog Warden’s Office. The office is seeing more dogs lately. Dog Warden Jon Barber says these aren’t strays roaming the streets,...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Bringing Smiles to Patients!

Joe talks with Dr. Steve Marsh about the results he brings when giving people new smiles! Sponsored by: Dr. Steve Marsh and Cleveland Smiles.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Summit County designer helps decorate the White House for the holiday season

COPLEY, Ohio — It began with a wish and has ended with a magical reality. Jill Pangas is a designer from Copley. For years, she took a chance applying for her dream job. "For a designer, I said, 'what's the ultimate Christmas design project I can do?' And I thought, 'designing for the White House!' For four years, I've been sending gifts and filling out applications."
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93

ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
ASHLAND, OH
WKYC

Hartzler Family Dairy in Wooster recalls egg nog

WOOSTER, Ohio — Hartzler Family Dairy in Wooster, Ohio, announced on Friday that it has recalled its quart-sized egg nog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates. The recall comes as a result of undeclared allergens. According to a release, there was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, which led to it not including the list of ingredients in the product.
WOOSTER, OH
WKYC

Fashion Friday: Holiday party-style inspiration from Cleveland area boutiques

CLEVELAND — Whether you want to sparkle or shine, deciding what to wear during the holidays can be a challenge, but you don't have to look far for stand-out style. Here in Northeast Ohio, we have no shortage of great local boutiques that can help you put together the perfect holiday party look. Our 3News Style Contributor Hallie Abrams went to some of her favorite area shops and asked them to style a holiday party look that just might help inspire your next ensemble.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

New football-themed indoor water park coming to Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Construction has started on a new football-themed water park that's coming to Canton's Hall of Fame Village. Officials estimate that the 147,000-square-foot attraction will take two years to build. It will be located next to the premium Hilton Tapestry Hotel. The new park will feature a...
CANTON, OH
