3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Mom turns to faith; becomes a fosterer to have more kids: "Care for them when nobody else can"Amy ChristieHartville, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It comes at the perfect time for holiday shopping. 39 dogs available for adoption at the Stark County Sheriff’s Dog Warden’s Office. The office is seeing more dogs lately. Dog Warden Jon Barber says these aren’t strays roaming the streets,...
WKYC
Ready Pet Go! Mouse the horse from Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary visits 3News
This week, Mouse the horse from Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary visited 3News. Mouse can be adopted from Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary in Portage County.
R.A.K.E helping families across Northeast Ohio during the holiday season
CLEVELAND — The organization R.A.K.E., or Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere, has been doing good work in Cleveland and beyond for almost 10 years. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. "So whether it's DJing a...
WKYC
Sugar Pines Farm uses real Christmas trees to create memories during the holidays
CHESTERLAND, Ohio — Real vs. Fake. It’s a polarizing debate between many during the holidays when it comes to Christmas trees. No matter what side you’re on if you or someone you know decides to opt for a real tree, there are some things you need to know.
WKYC
Bringing Smiles to Patients!
Joe talks with Dr. Steve Marsh about the results he brings when giving people new smiles! Sponsored by: Dr. Steve Marsh and Cleveland Smiles.
WKYC
Cleveland organization RAKE giving back for the holidays
RAKE, or Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere, is known for doing good around Cleveland. They are taking that a step further this holiday season.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Holiday films at Aut-O- Rama, Twinkle in the 216, and Photos with Santa at Taps and Tails
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Summit County designer helps decorate the White House for the holiday season
COPLEY, Ohio — It began with a wish and has ended with a magical reality. Jill Pangas is a designer from Copley. For years, she took a chance applying for her dream job. "For a designer, I said, 'what's the ultimate Christmas design project I can do?' And I thought, 'designing for the White House!' For four years, I've been sending gifts and filling out applications."
‘Walking on broken glass’: Local woman shares journey with stiff-person syndrome
Singer Celine Dion's diagnosis is shedding light on stiff person syndrome.
WKYC
'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93
ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
'Farewell kettle shift': Man ending 41 years of service with Salvation Army in Northeast Ohio
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — It’s a staple of the holiday season every year. But for Major Thomas Applin, ringing a bell for the Salvation Army has played a notable role in his life for the last 41 years. Now, after more than four decades of service with the...
Hartzler Family Dairy in Wooster recalls egg nog
WOOSTER, Ohio — Hartzler Family Dairy in Wooster, Ohio, announced on Friday that it has recalled its quart-sized egg nog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates. The recall comes as a result of undeclared allergens. According to a release, there was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, which led to it not including the list of ingredients in the product.
Fashion Friday: Holiday party-style inspiration from Cleveland area boutiques
CLEVELAND — Whether you want to sparkle or shine, deciding what to wear during the holidays can be a challenge, but you don't have to look far for stand-out style. Here in Northeast Ohio, we have no shortage of great local boutiques that can help you put together the perfect holiday party look. Our 3News Style Contributor Hallie Abrams went to some of her favorite area shops and asked them to style a holiday party look that just might help inspire your next ensemble.
‘Grandpa’ of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn passes away at 93
Paul 'Dick' Baum, who inspired the name of Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, has passed away at the age of 93.
WKYC
Keys to finding the perfect Christmas tree: Sugar Pines Farm in Geauga County
Sugar Pines Farm in Chesterland open for the holiday season. The Geauga County Christmas tree farm features 100 acres of cut-your-own Christmas trees.
WKYC
Truss Cleveland hosts inaugural Kandy Kane Ball for toy donations ahead of distribution event in Ohio City: First Look
OHIO CITY, Ohio — The newest event space in Ohio City is making its mark on West 25th Street by hosting the charity party of the season, gathering toy donations for children in the community. It's called the Kandy Kane Ball, and it's being held Friday night at Truss...
‘Never ceases to amaze me’: Tracy McCool shares update on husband’s cancer journey
FOX 8 Anchor Tracy McCool shared an update on her husband John's journey with cancer Thursday.
Dollar a dozen: Get a sweet deal on Krispy Kremes
Here's when you can get a dozen glazed doughnuts for $1 in Northeast Ohio.
WKYC
New football-themed indoor water park coming to Canton
CANTON, Ohio — Construction has started on a new football-themed water park that's coming to Canton's Hall of Fame Village. Officials estimate that the 147,000-square-foot attraction will take two years to build. It will be located next to the premium Hilton Tapestry Hotel. The new park will feature a...
WKYC
