ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Slash Your Electric, Gas and Water Bills This Winter With These Easy Steps

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Winter is coming fast, and as the temperatures continue to drop, the price of electricity, natural gas and oil are set to rise, experts say. Heating costs alone are expected to jump more than 17% across the US compared to last winter, outpacing inflation and hitting the highest prices in more than 10 years, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association (PDF).
Tyla

Groundbreaking new hangover pill has finally arrived in the US

A groundbreaking new pre-drinking pill has dropped in the US, just in time for the holiday season. We’ve all heard of the various tips and tricks to ease our thumping heads after enjoying a few tipples, from dipping your face in ice water to eating a banana before bed.
Tyla

Tyla

55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy