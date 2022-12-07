Read full article on original website
wxpr.org
Wisconsin DNR encourages people to be mindful of their holiday waste
Wrapping paper, ribbons, and bows are all in abundance this time of year. The Wisconsin DNR wants to see as much of it as possible properly disposed of. Most of it comes down to knowing what can and can’t be recycled. “We know that recycling can be confusing,” said...
Fox11online.com
One Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- One Wisconsin county has been moved into the "high" level for COVID-19 activity. Iron county in northern Wisconsin is the state's only county with this escalated activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask or respirator and advises those who may be considered high risk to consider avoid public, non-essential activities indoors.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Department of Justice puts the brakes on deceptive marketing for vehicle warranties
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC (USAPS) resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
MGE approved to buy share of southern Wis. solar energy center
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) was approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to purchase more solar energy and battery storage. MGE can now purchase solar energy and battery storage from the Darien Solar Energy Center and will own 25 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and 7.5 MW of battery storage from a solar battery storage facility in Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin.
wtmj.com
Vos wants ‘significantly’ more than $3 billion in tax cuts
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he wants to cut taxes by “significantly” more than $3.4 billion in the next state budget, while remaining coy about how he wants to address major issues like funding for schools and local governments. Vos discussed how he would like to see the Legislature handle the state’s projected $6.6 billion budget surplus during a virtual event Friday hosted by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. Vos and Republicans for months have said they want to cut taxes, with an emphases on further flattening the state’s income tax rates. Gov. Tony Evers will release his budget on Feb. 15 and the Legislature will rewrite it in the months after that.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Wisconsin
Wisconsin borders two of the Great Lakes, Lake Michigan to the east and Lake Superior on the northern border. Green Bay is not just the name of their football team, there is actually a Bay named Green Bay that connects to Lake Michigan. Although Wisconsin’s neighbor boasts about being the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” (Minnesota), Wisconsin has thousands of lakes as well. Some are natural lakes carved out by glaciers while others are man-made lakes to provide water and hydroelectricity. While sometimes the biggest lakes are also the deepest that is not always true. What about in Wisconsin, is the biggest lake also the deepest? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Wisconsin!
Vanity Fair’s ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’: A horror movie version of rural America
I first heard about the new “Wisconsin Death Trip” story from a friend in North Carolina. “After reading this Vanity Fair piece, not so sure I wanna come visit y’all,” she wrote. Wisconsin winters often scare away visitors from the South. But a Nov. 30 glossy magazine feature by journalist, best-selling author and Dartmouth professor […] The post Vanity Fair’s ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’: A horror movie version of rural America appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin DNR Seeks Tips From The Public On Illegal Elk Shootings In Jackson County
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requests the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in separate events in Jackson County during the recent gun-deer season. DNR staff received and responded to a mortality signal from a cow elk’s monitoring collar...
mprnews.org
Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle, light snow Saturday AM
Much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see periods of drizzle, freezing drizzle and light snow Saturday morning. Some heavier snow is possible near Lake Superior into Saturday afternoon. A winter weather advisory runs to noon Saturday for most of the northern third of Minnesota, and until 10 a.m. Saturday...
Minnesotans Flock Across the Border To Check Out Wisconsin Attraction With 10-Million Lights!
I love taking my wife and kids to visit all of the amazing Christmas attractions that pop up in Minnesota and Wisconsin this time of year. Watching my kids' eyes light up when they see millions of lights or when they get to talk to Santa is my favorite thing about the holidays.
captimes.com
Opinion | Why not give WE Energies the boot?
Milwaukee state Sen. Chris Larson, outraged by the state Public Service Commission's sanctioning of a huge rate increase by WE Energies earlier this week, brought up an argument that I hadn't heard for the past several years. Why, he wondered, do we continue to allow massive privately owned and monopolistic...
Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?
It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office. That wasn’t always the case. New Deal Democrats, running in the wake of a bitter Kohler Co. strike, held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and again from 1983 until 2003. They also held an Assembly seat concentrated on the city in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.
cwbradio.com
Effective January 1st, Wisconsin Will Have a New LLC Law
Wisconsin has a New LLC law that will completely replace the existing LLC law. The new law will be effective January 1, 2023. The new law affects both existing LLCs and future LLCs. This new law made changes to the statute governing limited liability companies (LLCs) organized in Wisconsin. The...
WSAW
DNR provides tips on recycling and waste prevention
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Most of us have heard, and even sung the jingle, “Reduce, reuse, recycle,” and the DNR is encouraging the public to be more aware of these terms when it comes to waste this holiday season. Many items can be recycled anywhere in Wisconsin. The...
Wisconsin witness describes circle-shaped object maneuvering near tree top level
Mondovi, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a circle-shaped object maneuvering near the tree top level nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on September 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Today's Talker: Wisconsin's favorite holiday desserts
Today we're talking about the most wonderful time of the year. It's often the chance to treat yourself and indulge in all things sweet for the holidays.
wpr.org
A CAFO, contractors lied about how much manure they spread on fields. Now the state is suing them.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is suing a large dairy farm, a manure hauler and a crop consultant for falsifying a report to cover up overspreading of manure. Some environmental advocates say the case highlights the state’s over reliance on self-reporting for regulating concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.
Thundersnow reported as heavy snow piles up in Upper Midwest
A fast-moving storm system is sweeping through the central Plains and Upper Midwest, where a narrow band of heavy snow has piled up at the rate of 3 inches per hour and produced thunder and lightning.
wpr.org
Wisconsin utilities prepare for attacks like the one in North Carolina that left thousands without power
Some of the state’s largest utilities say they’re prepared to respond to physical attacks on their facilities after a recent incident in North Carolina where substations were hit by gunfire, leaving thousands without power. A targeted shooting at two Duke Energy substations by one or more people damaged...
voiceofalexandria.com
'The time for action is now,' Assembly Republican says of replacing Green Bay prison
Wisconsin’s second-oldest prison, the Green Bay Correctional Institution, has a laundry list of problems. A significant portion of the facility’s cells hold two prisoners despite being built for one person, according to a 2020 facility review. Many cells in the prison, built in the village of Allouez beginning in the 1890s, don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor do they meet industry standards, the review found. It’s often 20% or more over capacity. And the infrastructure is failing.
