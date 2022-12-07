Read full article on original website
St. Paul’s Hmong Cultural Center celebrates 30 years
For 30 years, the Hmong Cultural Center in St. Paul has been educating visitors about the history of Minnesota’s Hmong community. On Thursday, the center commemorates its three decades with a celebration. The Hmong first began coming to Minnesota as refugees in the mid-1970s. According to Wilder Research’s Minnesota...
Top upcoming holiday shows, performances across Minnesota
Minnesota offers up a riot of Holiday events this time of year. There will always be dependable local classics, such as the Guthrie’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” which has been a Twin Cities tradition for approaching 50 years. And there are newer traditions, such as “A...
What hot drinks get you through cold Minnesota winters?
Here at MPR News, we have nothing against coffeehouse chains. (Shoutout to the one in the St. Paul skyway that has fueled many, many hours of radio.) But we also know there's more to the season than pumpkin spice lattes and peppermint mochas. So we tapped some small businesses and friends to tell us about their favorite hot drinks, and we’re sharing the hand-warming love.
New Twin Cities home helps women heal after domestic violence
Comfort Dondo’s home is dedicated to women everywhere. “I wanted a place where women could walk in and say, ‘Everything has been designed with me in mind’,” she said. There are five bedrooms, two kitchens, and intentional decorations chosen by the women living in each of...
Post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 bump in Minnesota, but RSV and flu hospitalizations down
Unfortunately, it does appear that we are experiencing a post-Thanksgiving bump here in Minnesota. Whether that bump turns into a more significant surge remains to be seen, but the increase is on top of other stressors hospitals are facing, RSV and flu in particular. There is some encouraging data this week on that front, however. Hospitalizations for both RSV and flu are down from the previous week, by about 25 percent and 11 percent, respectively.
Hello subzero temps: A frigid start to December
The early days of December have brought the coldest temperatures of the season so far, with more than 40 Minnesota counties reporting subzero temperatures this week. MPR News guest host John Wanamaker talked about the cold and next week’s weather outlook with retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley.
Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle, light snow Saturday AM
Much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see periods of drizzle, freezing drizzle and light snow Saturday morning. Some heavier snow is possible near Lake Superior into Saturday afternoon. A winter weather advisory runs to noon Saturday for most of the northern third of Minnesota, and until 10 a.m. Saturday...
Seasonal temps on Sunday; Update on the upcoming winter storm
It was a fairly typical Saturday in many ways. The high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 35 degrees, which is four degrees warmer than our average Dec. 10 high. Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin had Saturday highs in the 30s. Some areas saw patchy light snow and...
Snow southeast Friday; milder, snow showers Saturday and a larger developing storm next week
Snow will continue into midday across southeastern Minnesota with afternoon highs climbing into the 30s and 20s Friday. Snow showers are possible statewide Saturday. A large storm develops early next week. Morning snow southern Minnesota Friday. Snow will continue Friday morning for portions of southern Minnesota, wrapping up early in...
Snowy I-90 corridor set for 3-7 inches; little Twin Cities accumulation
This is one of those times when it’s good to remember that Minnesota is about 400 miles tall. It’s about 405 miles from the Northwest angle to the Iowa border. It’s also 340 miles from the Red River at Grand Forks to the tip of Minnesota’s Arrowhead near Grand Portage.
