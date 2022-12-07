Unfortunately, it does appear that we are experiencing a post-Thanksgiving bump here in Minnesota. Whether that bump turns into a more significant surge remains to be seen, but the increase is on top of other stressors hospitals are facing, RSV and flu in particular. There is some encouraging data this week on that front, however. Hospitalizations for both RSV and flu are down from the previous week, by about 25 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO