Minnesotans to avoid inflation-driven tax sting with huge bracket tweak
High inflation has led state and federal authorities to make more dramatic alterations than usual to income tax brackets for the coming year. Both the U.S. and Minnesota tax agencies have pushed up the floor for the brackets that determine the rate at which wages and other personal earnings get taxed. In response to the highest inflation in decades, the bracket adjustments are large — more than 7 percent compared with bumps of 1 percent to 3 percent in recent years.
Community college students can be especially squeezed by inflation. Here’s why
Marisa Gomez takes a full load of classes at St. Paul College each semester and participates in a work-study program. She’s one of those students caught in the financial middle: She earns enough to disqualify her from receiving any grants, while simultaneously needing to take out the maximum amount of student loans possible.
Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle, light snow Saturday AM
Much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see periods of drizzle, freezing drizzle and light snow Saturday morning. Some heavier snow is possible near Lake Superior into Saturday afternoon. A winter weather advisory runs to noon Saturday for most of the northern third of Minnesota, and until 10 a.m. Saturday...
Weekend weather: Wintry mix into Saturday for some areas; 30s Sunday
A persistent area of clouds will cover much of Minnesota and Wisconsin Friday night and Saturday. Periods of drizzle, light freezing drizzle and light snow are possible Friday night and Saturday morning, and the wintry mix may linger into Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota and portions of Wisconsin. The National...
Snowy I-90 corridor set for 3-7 inches; little Twin Cities accumulation
This is one of those times when it’s good to remember that Minnesota is about 400 miles tall. It’s about 405 miles from the Northwest angle to the Iowa border. It’s also 340 miles from the Red River at Grand Forks to the tip of Minnesota’s Arrowhead near Grand Portage.
Seasonal temps on Sunday; Update on the upcoming winter storm
It was a fairly typical Saturday in many ways. The high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 35 degrees, which is four degrees warmer than our average Dec. 10 high. Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin had Saturday highs in the 30s. Some areas saw patchy light snow and...
What hot drinks get you through cold Minnesota winters?
Here at MPR News, we have nothing against coffeehouse chains. (Shoutout to the one in the St. Paul skyway that has fueled many, many hours of radio.) But we also know there's more to the season than pumpkin spice lattes and peppermint mochas. So we tapped some small businesses and friends to tell us about their favorite hot drinks, and we’re sharing the hand-warming love.
St. Paul’s Hmong Cultural Center celebrates 30 years
For 30 years, the Hmong Cultural Center in St. Paul has been educating visitors about the history of Minnesota’s Hmong community. On Thursday, the center commemorates its three decades with a celebration. The Hmong first began coming to Minnesota as refugees in the mid-1970s. According to Wilder Research’s Minnesota...
Snow southeast Friday; milder, snow showers Saturday and a larger developing storm next week
Snow will continue into midday across southeastern Minnesota with afternoon highs climbing into the 30s and 20s Friday. Snow showers are possible statewide Saturday. A large storm develops early next week. Morning snow southern Minnesota Friday. Snow will continue Friday morning for portions of southern Minnesota, wrapping up early in...
New Twin Cities home helps women heal after domestic violence
Comfort Dondo’s home is dedicated to women everywhere. “I wanted a place where women could walk in and say, ‘Everything has been designed with me in mind’,” she said. There are five bedrooms, two kitchens, and intentional decorations chosen by the women living in each of...
Mild Friday, snow showers Saturday; uncertainty around big storm next week
Snow wraps up by midday Friday in southeastern Minnesota. Areas of drizzle are possible late Friday into early Saturday. Highs will be in the 30s Friday south, 20s north. More snow showers are possible Saturday. Southeastern Minnesota snow wraps up. The snow really piled up in parts of southern Minnesota....
Top upcoming holiday shows, performances across Minnesota
Minnesota offers up a riot of Holiday events this time of year. There will always be dependable local classics, such as the Guthrie’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” which has been a Twin Cities tradition for approaching 50 years. And there are newer traditions, such as “A...
