WYTV.com

Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
WTRF

Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday

TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

The workweek comes to an end with a dry, cool day. Forecasters are calling for sunny skies on Friday with gusty breezes and high temperatures in the upper 40s. Saturday will be cloudy with chances for showers late in the day. Rain could possibly change over to flurries or even light snow showers in some spots overnight.
WTRF

Perhaps a pocket of sunshine through tomorrow afternoon

TONIGHT: Grey skies all across the Ohio Valley. We did trend dry asides from a few pockets of light mist earlier this morning. Temperatures did not warm up much today, maxing out in the mid to upper 40s today. A few light rain showers started to approach this afternoon and evening. Most of the precip will stay south of I 70, but a stray sprinkle is possible along and north. The trend for the overnight hours is gradual clearing. Tonight, partly cloudy skies return with temperatures dropping into the mid to low 30s. Temperatures will stay slightly cooler as we head into the beginning of tomorrow.
WDTN

Will La Niña continue in 2023?

While La Niña has decided to stick around for a rare, triple-dip winter, we may soon be saying goodbye to the climate pattern that's been with us, on and off, since 2020.
natureworldnews.com

Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible

Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
HAWAII STATE

