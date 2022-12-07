Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead
It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
Rain continues into Wednesday but dries out for Thursday
Wednesday will be mild once again, but a few areas of rain will also keep it damp during the day.
Today's Forecast: Cloudy and seasonal with slim chance of rain/snow mix
Clouds will increase throughout this morning, allowing for temps to remain seasonal in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees to kick off the week.
WTRF
Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday
TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
Showers early Tuesday with rain throughout the afternoon into the night
Tuesday will be cloudy with a shower possible early, but rain will develop in the late morning and continue all afternoon and into the night.
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms
A storm system moving across the Plains will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season for areas of the Southern U.S., which is also facing a storm risk.
MyStateline.com
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast
The workweek comes to an end with a dry, cool day. Forecasters are calling for sunny skies on Friday with gusty breezes and high temperatures in the upper 40s. Saturday will be cloudy with chances for showers late in the day. Rain could possibly change over to flurries or even light snow showers in some spots overnight.
WTRF
Perhaps a pocket of sunshine through tomorrow afternoon
TONIGHT: Grey skies all across the Ohio Valley. We did trend dry asides from a few pockets of light mist earlier this morning. Temperatures did not warm up much today, maxing out in the mid to upper 40s today. A few light rain showers started to approach this afternoon and evening. Most of the precip will stay south of I 70, but a stray sprinkle is possible along and north. The trend for the overnight hours is gradual clearing. Tonight, partly cloudy skies return with temperatures dropping into the mid to low 30s. Temperatures will stay slightly cooler as we head into the beginning of tomorrow.
Will La Niña continue in 2023?
While La Niña has decided to stick around for a rare, triple-dip winter, we may soon be saying goodbye to the climate pattern that's been with us, on and off, since 2020.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Rain and Snow Expected on West Coast This Week, Bringing Beneficial Rain to Ease Drought
The latest weather forecast on the West Coast said strong winds and cold rain with potential snow could unload this weekend. Residents and motorists near the West Coast should check the weather for updates. Last week, portions of the West Coast and Southern California experienced a round of rain and...
natureworldnews.com
Wintry Weather to Expect in Upper Midwest Bringing Rain and Snow to First Week of December
As December begins bringing colder air for the coming winter season, the latest weather forecast showed that residents in the Upper Midwest could expect wintry weather. It could bring rain and snow. People living in the said areas should prepare for colder weather and always keep an umbrella and raincoat...
More fog for the weekend, get ready for rain Sunday
Today’s fog isn’t as bad as yesterday’s but it’s a nuisance never the less. This afternoon, after the fog burns off, should be nice with highs in the 70s.
natureworldnews.com
Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible
Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
natureworldnews.com
NWS Issues Weather Alerts for Severe Weather in the East and Precipitation Chances in the West
Weather alerts for severe weather in the Eastern US and precipitation chances in the West US on Sunday, November 27, have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Its weather forecast said that a storm will move across the mid-Mississippi Valley and into the Northeast, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds.
