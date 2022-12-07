ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US

Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Fortune

‘I’m going to die in this factory’: Tesla Texas gigafactory construction workers are suing over wage theft and dangerous conditions

Tesla's gigafactory in Austin was initially supposed to be a construction worker's dream. The opening of Tesla’s Texas gigafactory was celebrated with a huge party led by Elon Musk in a cowboy hat and sunglasses—but those who built it have reported dangerous and exploitative working conditions. Construction workers...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Minimum Wage Workers In New York State Will Get Raise This Month

This month, many workers in New York State will get a raise. Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. Unlike some other states, New York is trying to ensure that workers have a more livable wage. Many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low, especially now that inflation is kicking everyone's butt. It's unbelievable that 21 states still have the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming expect working people to survive off just over $7 per hour.
Truth About Cars

UAW Wants Auto Industry to Stop Using Slave Labor

The United Auto Workers (UAW) are pressuring automakers to stop leaning on parts suppliers that use slave labor, specifically from China's Xinjiang region. Over the last several years, the area has continued to be a focal point for human rights groups due to the heinous manner in which the Chinese government has treated the Uyghur ethnic minority living there. This has occasionally encompassed criticisms for manufacturers that benefit from their labor. But a recent study has alleged that there’s not an automaker in existence with a supply chain that doesn’t utilize slaves to some degree, encouraging the UAW to strike while people seem to be paying attention.
beckerspayer.com

Unions suing Elevance Health for allegedly restricting access to claims data

Labor unions contracted with Elevance Health for self-funded plans are suing the payer, alleging Elevance Health does not allow self-paid plans to access their own claims data and charged the self-pay plans higher rates than it had negotiated with hospitals. Law firm Berger Montague represents Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local...
fordauthority.com

UAW Calls On Industry To Cut Ties With Chinese Forced Labor

In recent months, a renewed focus on Chinese forced labor has come to light as automakers shift away from ICE-powered vehicles and toward EVs. This change can be attributed to the fact that EVs utilize raw materials that are largely sourced from that particular country, which has long been known for its questionable and oftentimes abhorrent working conditions. For its part, Ford has been working to ensure that it doesn’t source these materials from forced labor situations, updating its supplier code of conduct and using a blockchain initiative to identify unethically sourced materials, while a new EV battery passport aims to avoid this type of scenario as well. Regardless, a recent study found that at least some EV raw materials coming from China are being mined using forced labor, which is precisely why the United Auto Workers union (UAW) is calling on the industry to cut ties altogether.
Mashed

Uber Eats Will Pay $10 Million To Chicago In Illegal Practices Settlement

For Uber Eats' 81 million customers (via Business of Apps), the meal delivery service is both convenient and beneficial. However, the service has been hit with numerous lawsuits that argue otherwise. Back in the spring, three consumers sued Uber Eats (along with other apps such as Postmates and DoorDash) for rolling out business practices that allegedly contributed to higher than necessary prices and egregious fees for restaurant patrons, per CNBC.
