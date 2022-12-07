ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC Sports

DeAngelo a healthy scratch; one of Flyers' top prospects makes season debut

John Tortorella has mentioned how the Flyers do not want to lose sight of what's best for the club's future. After all, the Flyers are very much in a transitional season and have emphasized the importance of playing their kids. On Friday night, Tortorella will see one of the organization's...
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Wheels Fall Off Despite Georgiev’s Heroics

The team was an absolute wagon. A barn burner. An icy terror. A total package. How the mighty have fallen. The Colorado Avalanche are not an elite team right now. They are when healthy, but the wheels have fallen off. What’s left can only roll downhill, and the most pressing question is whether it’s rolling down on its side or end over end.
DENVER, CO
NHL

McDonagh returns to Tampa for the first time since trade to Preds

On Thursday, the Bolts will welcome back one of the key pieces that helped set Tampa Bay's winning standard. Over the past several years, Lightning fans have heard a lot about the standard that has been set for players that put on a Tampa Bay uniform. Following the Game 7...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Avalanche Give Hudon a Golden Opportunity

Charles Hudon is in a pretty rare spot. The 28-year-old winger hadn’t played in the NHL for two seasons and suddenly finds himself on the top line of the defending Stanley Cup champions. Hudon got the chance with the Colorado Avalanche thanks to a glut of injuries, giving him a prime opportunity to prove he still belongs in the NHL.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Top Defenceman Is Undeniably Hronek, Not Seider

The Detroit Red Wings have had both positive and negative surprises to begin this season. After a rookie-of-the-year season, Moritz Seider has yet to elevate his game and overcome the dreaded sophomore slump. He’s a young player and regression is normal. If the season were to end today, I...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Red Wings 1

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Coming out on top in an important divisional matchup, the Florida Panthers were in full control from start to finish in a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Starting to find their groove, the Panthers (13-10-4) have won three of...
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, York, Gauthier & Atkinson

“We need to get out of here…Going on the road and this type of trip here, going out west, I think it’ll be good for our team. (We’re) playing some really good hockey teams. We’ve been here a while. It’s been enough. Five games at home, it’s enough. It’s time to get on the road,” he told the media in Philadelphia on Wednesday night after a 4-1 loss against the Washington Capitals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
