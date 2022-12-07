Read full article on original website
Is there a quarterback controversy brewing in Cleveland? It seems impossible to believe that could happen, with Deshaun Watson making his long-awaited debut with the Cleveland Browns last Sunday against his former team, the Houston Texans. The controversial quarterback sat out the 2021 season, then after getting traded to the Browns, served an 11-game suspension Read more... The post Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Rams to a fourth-quarter comeback win in his Los Angeles debut against the Raiders on Thursday night. After trailing 16-3 for most of the quarter, Mayfield threw two touchdown passes in the last few minutes of the game, including the game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left to give the Rams a 17-16 win.
CLEVELAND — Praise poured in during a celebration of the Glenville High School football team's Division IV state championship at Cleveland's Public Hall on Thursday morning. Among those to congratulate the Tarblooders on becoming the first football team from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to win a state championship in the playoff era were members of the Cleveland Browns -- including quarterback Deshaun Watson -- who recorded messages that were played for those in attendance at the rally that followed Thursday morning's parade.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson took to practice for the first time since August 30 as he prepares to take the field towards the back end of his 11-game suspension. This game will, no doubt, be a feisty affair whose intensity is likely to be matched in the Ohio sports...
