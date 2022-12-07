Home-baked snowball cookies, gingerbread cake and granola make for festive holiday gifting

Read full article on original website
Related
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
Southern Pecan Pie, a holiday favorite
With the holidays right around the corner, this sweet and sticky Southern Pecan Pie is one of my favorite desserts to make. I grew up with a pecan tree in our backyard and have fond memories of my mom baking pecan pie in the kitchen, which is perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any other time. This southern classic will not only make your house smell good but your mouth water.
Houston Chronicle
No-sugar-added sweet potato bread is a happy, healthful treat to share
It wouldn't feel quite like the holidays to me without some kind of sweet, fragrantly spiced quick bread sitting on my kitchen counter, beckoning to be sliced into for breakfast, or to savor with a cozy mug of tea in the afternoon. It brings so much more than meets the eye.
EatingWell
Sweet Potato Bundt Cake with Maple Glaze
To prepare cake: Sift cake flour, all-purpose flour, oat flour, baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, white pepper, cardamom, allspice and nutmeg into a large bowl. Combine granulated sugar, brown sugar and oil in another large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mashed sweet potatoes and vanilla, beating on medium speed until thoroughly combined.
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
Try this baked apple cinnamon rolls recipe for a special breakfast
These soft and chewy cinnamon rolls and filled with sweet chopped apples flavored with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
techaiapp.com
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies – Fit Foodie Finds
It’s the most wonderful time of the year to make peanut butter kiss cookies! These peanut butter cookies are rolled in sugar, and topped with a chocolate kiss. Holiday baking is in full swing, and we’re so excited about these perfect peanut butter kiss cookies! They’re perfectly chewy with just the right amount of chocolate from a Hershey’s kiss on the top.
Chicken Pot Pie Soup, a simple comfort food
I love chicken pot pies and this chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and is so thick and creamy which makes it the perfect, delicious cold weather comfort food. 1/2 lb. of small russet or yellow potatoes, peeled and chopped in cubes.
gordonramsayclub.com
Key Lime Pie with Almond-Chocolate Crust
Key lime pie is a classic spring-summer dessert and one of the most refreshing treats that you can try! And this key lime pie with almond-chocolate crust is a real perfection! Simple, easy, and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 7 tablespoons unsalted melted butter, plus more...
oprahdaily.com
Our Favorite Vegan Recipes: The Best French-ish Onion Soup
Step 1In a Dutch oven, heat the 1/4 cup olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the onions and stir to coat with the oil. Cook until the onions are fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Step 2Add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and the butter and mix until the onion are well coated. Cook over medium-high heat for 20 more minutes.
How a 'Sesame Street' Christmas special keeps reaching my grown-up heart
I was born in 1980 — barely. Arriving in mid-December, I showed up for the last two weeks of the year. Perhaps quite naturally, I developed an abiding affinity for the cultural trappings of Christmas. I came into a world of evergreens, radiant lights and carols softly crooned in the background of every scene. And I longed for the world to always stay that way. ...
I Tried the TikTok 4-Ingredient “Brown” Rice Casserole and It Was Buttery Heaven
Often, it’s the simplest dishes — those with an ingredient list you can count on one hand — that are the most flavorful. This is definitely the case with my newest TikTok find, which is known as “brown rice casserole” or “stick of butter rice.”
French Toast Casserole | Breakfast Recipe For A Crowd
This French toast casserole is a great idea if you have a crowd to feed, family is in town, when the kids have friends over, of if you're looking to make a delicious breakfast with some leftovers for a few days! It's so good though, you really don't need a reason!
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
Peanut butter is an incredible food, not only because it’s tasty and healthy but because it’s one of the most versatile ingredients. In this recipe, you can find many “diet enemies” – but you can always find a day to celebrate sweets and enjoy life – so, the following peanut butter mousse pie is just ideal for that kind of days! I mixed a few delicious, hard- to- resist ingredients that make this recipe rich and tasty.
Epicurious
The Creamiest Vanilla Bean Flan
A popular dish throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as other regions influenced by Spanish cuisine, flan is the ultimate simple but showy dessert. The creamy custard hides a layer of rich caramel that, when flipped out of the pan, reveals itself to be an amber sauce that spreads to the edges of whatever party platter you’ve transferred it to. Instant applause.
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pie
This chocolate peanut butter cheesecake pie is so easy and simple to prepare! So, do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this amazingly delicious dessert that is rich and so creamy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened. 1 Oreo crumb crust,...
How to Make Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread
When the weather starts to cool, my favorite kind of baked good is the snack-y sort. Something not-too-sweet but definitely cozy, more suited for breakfast or an afternoon coffee than a decadent after-dinner dessert. And, gluten-free!. Many. fit the bill, but my favorite is pumpkin bread. The winter squash is...
thespruceeats.com
Butterscotch Cookies
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Butterscotch cookies are the caramel-lover’s answer to the chocolate chip cookie. These butterscotch cookies are tender and chewy with just the barest bit of crisp on the edges. The brown sugar...
Delish
Cranberry-Orange Star Bread
Looking for a holiday baking project that will look stunning and taste even better? Meet this cranberry-orange star bread. Filled with homemade cranberry sauce and effortlessly twisted into a visually intricate shape, this soft, fragrant, sweet bread will delight friends and family everywhere. Star bread is magical because, although it...
Comments / 0