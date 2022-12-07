ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ

Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
Yardbarker

Dennis Rodman Purposely Got Ejected From A Bulls Game To Go To Dinner With Mike Tyson, But The Boxing Legend Didn't Show Up Because It Was Past His Bedtime

Dennis Rodman lived incredible moments during his life, becoming one of the most memorable and controversial players in NBA history. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend has starred in many interesting moments during his life, with his desire to party and have a good time often taking too much more attention than necessary.
worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson left 31-0 ‘dead man walking, waiting for the guillotine’

Mike Tyson had his opponent waiting to be beaten and walking to the ring defeated when he became the undisputed champion of the world. Former two-weight world and Olympic champion Michael Spinks had no chance, no matter how he felt against Tyson in 1988. That’s the view of Tyson’s former...
worldboxingnews.net

Shannon Briggs and his relentless skimpy pants Klitschko trolling

Shannon Briggs had beef with Wladimir Klitschko that lasted years and included some memorable moments. Briggs trolled Klitschko constantly, not least after the Ukrainian powerhouse posted a picture to social media in his pants. The former heavyweight champion has had it in for ‘Dr. Steelhammer’ for many years now. He...
Boxing Insider

Manny Pacquiao Says Floyd Mayweather “Scared To Death” Of Rematch

“He’s scared to death,” Manny Pacquiao has said to FightHype, “that’s my analysis on him.” The legendary fighter is speaking of Floyd Mayweather, who he claims has no interest in facing him in a rematch of their 2015 superfight. Although he officially retired from boxing after losing to Yordenis Ugas back in 2021, Pacquiao sounds in the interview like he may be seriously considering a comeback. Since losing his bid for the Filipino Presidency, the now 43 year old Pacquiao has been keeping fit, playing basketball and regularly hitting the gym. This weekend, he’s facing martial artist DK Yoo in a South Korean exhibition bout to earn money for charity.
worldboxingnews.net

Heavyweight star out-weighed by 140lbs for Terence Crawford PPV

American heavyweight Jeremiah Milton hit the scales at 250 pounds for his fight on the Terence Crawford undercard. However, he was still almost 140 pounds off his opponent. Former MMA fighter Dajuan Calloway weighed a whopping 387 and a half pounds for their contest which takes place on Black Prime.
FanBuzz

Michael Jordan's $80 Million Yacht Is a Luxury Boat Fit for the GOAT

Let's face it: The average joe, or even most above average joes for that matter, isn't going out and buying 200-foot super yachts. Only a select few of the most successful people in this world can afford such a luxury. Take the greatest player in NBA History, Michael Jordan, for example.

