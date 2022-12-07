Read full article on original website
Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win
Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
Entergy, environmental groups, Gov. John Bel Edwards in fray ahead of PSC election Saturday
A heated Public Service Commission race tops the ticket for Saturday’s runoff elections across much of southeast Louisiana, as incumbent Lambert Boissiere seeks to stave off a well-funded challenge from the left in progressive advocate Davante Lewis. Both candidates are Democrats in a heavily Democratic district that spans from...
Davante Lewis ousts incumbent from PSC, becomes first openly LGBTQ state elected official
Progressive policy advocate Davante Lewis defeated three-term Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III on Saturday, handing the incumbent and utilities that backed him a stunning loss with the help of big money from environmental groups who want to shake up the commission. Lewis, 30, who lives in Baton Rouge and...
Governor meets faith leaders at rebuilt St. Landry church destroyed by arsonist: ‘We can overcome’
The themes of gratitude and community support highlighted at a meeting between Gov. John Bel Edwards and Acadiana religious leaders Thursday were underscored by the meeting location: Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, which recently reopened after being destroyed by an arsonist in 2019. Thursday’s meeting is one of several Edwards is...
Live: Louisiana high school football state title scores - Dunham-St. Charles Catholic
7 p.m. – Division IV select – Ouachita Christian vs. Vermilion Catholic. Noon – Division II select – St. Thomas More-Lafayette Christian. 3:30 p.m. – Division III select – Dunham vs. St. Charles Catholic. 7 p.m. – Division I nonselect – Ruston vs. Destrehan...
A new animal shelter is coming to Ascension Parish. It just needs to find the right property.
Ascension Parish has a design plan in hand and hopes to break ground next year on a new animal shelter and animal control services facility. It just needs to find five acres that meet certain requirements — like not being flood-prone. Hopefully, the new facility will be up and...
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
Longtime parish volunteer honored for her years of dedicated community service
Connie King was recently honored with proclamations from both the City of Gonzales and Ascension Parish government for her volunteer contributions to the community. King volunteers with several organizations and can usually be seen handing out supplies after emergencies or organizing Tankproof — a nonprofit started by her twin sons — free swim lessons or other community service projects.
Livingston Parish president says he will not seek fourth term in next year's race
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced Thursday he will not seek a fourth term in 2023. Ricks, who will have served three terms by the end of next year, said at the beginning of Thursday's parish council meeting that he made his decision "through prayer and discussion with my family, supporters and friends."
New signs, new directions for small congregations leaving the United Methodist Church
When Hurricane Ida's ferocious winds shattered the top of Sun United Methodist Church's sign last year, church leaders decided to hold off on replacing it — bigger winds of change were blowing through their denomination, making it likely that the tiny congregation off Louisiana 21 would soon need a new sign, one without the cross and flame logo of the UMC.
More than meets the eye? That's the finals story for Lutcher, North DeSoto in Division II
Lutcher is a tradition-rich south Louisiana football program seeking its ninth state title. It is the first title game for North DeSoto, a school located less than 10 miles from Shreveport. The Bulldogs consider the Caesars Superdome to be a second home because they have won six titles there. North...
An LSU backup linebacker entered the transfer portal for the second time in his career
LSU backup linebacker Kolbe Fields entered the transfer portal Thursday for the second time in his career. Fields, a New Orleans native who went to Archbishop Rummel, transferred to LSU last year after signing with South Carolina out of high school. He has three more years of eligibility. As a...
Did Ponchatoula police fire and defame an officer out of retaliation? The court will decide
A former police officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Ponchatoula police department alleging they wrongfully terminated and defamed him. Melvin McGary, a 23-year police veteran, was terminated from his position as captain last week after an incident in September where he responded to a traffic stop being conducted on his stepson, George Alexander.
Eugene, defense give Destrehan the push they needed to pull of a state title win
Jai Eugene Jr. scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Destrehan defense came up with two interceptions in the final minutes as the third-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 1 Ruston 17-10 in the Division I nonselect championship game late Friday at the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic. Eugene scored on a...
LSU, UNO cancel their women's basketball game Sunday, citing 'health and safety protocols'
UNO (1-5) was coming off a 79-61 loss at Wichita State on Dec. 3. The Tigers won their ninth straight game to open the season with an 85-72 victory at Tulane. LSU's next game is Dec. 14 against Lamar in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers will have had...
Opelousas woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash, state police say
A 25-year-old Opelousas woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash. Following an investigation, a felony arrest warrant was issued for Ariana Walker, who was arrestedSaturday, according to a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I. Walker was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges: hit and driving; death or serious bodily injury and operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Fambrough: Do numbers, scores tell entire Prep Classic story? Yes, there is always more
There was a brief RPPSA, as in River Parishes public service announcement, during Lutcher’s post-game news conference. Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins offered a shoutout to St. Charles Catholic (Division III select) and Destrehan (Division I nonselect), the two River Parish teams that claimed state football titles on Friday at the LHSAA Prep Classic.
