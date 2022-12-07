ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win

Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Longtime parish volunteer honored for her years of dedicated community service

Connie King was recently honored with proclamations from both the City of Gonzales and Ascension Parish government for her volunteer contributions to the community. King volunteers with several organizations and can usually be seen handing out supplies after emergencies or organizing Tankproof — a nonprofit started by her twin sons — free swim lessons or other community service projects.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

New signs, new directions for small congregations leaving the United Methodist Church

When Hurricane Ida's ferocious winds shattered the top of Sun United Methodist Church's sign last year, church leaders decided to hold off on replacing it — bigger winds of change were blowing through their denomination, making it likely that the tiny congregation off Louisiana 21 would soon need a new sign, one without the cross and flame logo of the UMC.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Did Ponchatoula police fire and defame an officer out of retaliation? The court will decide

A former police officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Ponchatoula police department alleging they wrongfully terminated and defamed him. Melvin McGary, a 23-year police veteran, was terminated from his position as captain last week after an incident in September where he responded to a traffic stop being conducted on his stepson, George Alexander.
PONCHATOULA, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash, state police say

A 25-year-old Opelousas woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash. Following an investigation, a felony arrest warrant was issued for Ariana Walker, who was arrestedSaturday, according to a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I. Walker was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges: hit and driving; death or serious bodily injury and operating vehicle while license is suspended.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Fambrough: Do numbers, scores tell entire Prep Classic story? Yes, there is always more

There was a brief RPPSA, as in River Parishes public service announcement, during Lutcher’s post-game news conference. Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins offered a shoutout to St. Charles Catholic (Division III select) and Destrehan (Division I nonselect), the two River Parish teams that claimed state football titles on Friday at the LHSAA Prep Classic.
LUTCHER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy