‘Something wasn’t right’: Grand Strand mother shares story on importance of monitoring child while at daycare
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a struggle most working caregivers know too well: finding childcare. While most childcare facilities provide quality care, many parents are still hesitant. “I just had this feeling that something wasn’t right, but I didn’t know exactly what it was,” Tabitha Tatum said as...
Marion man sentenced to 12 years for deadly Socastee Thanksgiving shooting
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - A second man has been sentenced for his role in a deadly shooting in the Socastee community over the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday. Ernest Howard, 23, of Marion, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced by The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson to 12 years in prison.
‘We all hate robot calls’: FCC proposal would help block spam texts, calls
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s attorney general announced Monday support for a new proposal to help block spam texts and calls. Attorney General Alan Wilson joined attorneys general from around the country in backing the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) proposal to require mobile wireless providers to block unlawful text messages at the network level if they originate from fraudulent numbers.
S.C. man stops at store after seeing dad’s car, ends up winning $200,000
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson man won big after he stopped by a convenience store to say hello to his father. After seeing his father’s car at the MD Food Mart on Concord Road, the man decided to stop by and ended up buying a winning lottery ticket.
