Marion man sentenced to 12 years for deadly Socastee Thanksgiving shooting

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - A second man has been sentenced for his role in a deadly shooting in the Socastee community over the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday. Ernest Howard, 23, of Marion, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced by The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson to 12 years in prison.
‘We all hate robot calls’: FCC proposal would help block spam texts, calls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s attorney general announced Monday support for a new proposal to help block spam texts and calls. Attorney General Alan Wilson joined attorneys general from around the country in backing the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) proposal to require mobile wireless providers to block unlawful text messages at the network level if they originate from fraudulent numbers.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

