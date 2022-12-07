Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBill DeckerBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Why LSU football is looking in the transfer portal for these four positions
After LSU signed 16 scholarship transfers to quickly restock a depleted roster last offseason, coach Brian Kelly and his staff will take fewer players from the transfer portal as they head into Year 2. They still want to prioritize fit and look for Louisiana ties, but they can focus on specific needs instead of trying to patch as many holes.
theadvocate.com
Another LSU backup has entered the transfer portal, this one from the offensive line
LSU fifth-year senior offensive tackle Cameron Wire entered the NCAA transfer portal Friday, according to multiple reports. Wire started the season opener against Florida State at right tackle, but with the emergence of true freshman Emery Jones, he only played in four games this season. Wire became the seventh LSU...
theadvocate.com
Eugene, defense give Destrehan the push they needed to pull of a state title win
Jai Eugene Jr. scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Destrehan defense came up with two interceptions in the final minutes as the third-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 1 Ruston 17-10 in the Division I nonselect championship game late Friday at the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic. Eugene scored on a...
theadvocate.com
Down by 20 points in first half, LSU basketball pulls out a 72-70 win over Wake Forest
ATLANTA — KJ Williams was credited with one assist in the box score of LSU’s game against Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon. But after pouring in 35 points and taking down 10 rebounds for his 30th career double-double, the fifth-year senior made one of those plays that don’t show up on the stat sheet.
theadvocate.com
An LSU backup linebacker entered the transfer portal for the second time in his career
LSU backup linebacker Kolbe Fields entered the transfer portal Thursday for the second time in his career. Fields, a New Orleans native who went to Archbishop Rummel, transferred to LSU last year after signing with South Carolina out of high school. He has three more years of eligibility. As a...
theadvocate.com
LSU, UNO cancel their women's basketball game Sunday, citing 'health and safety protocols'
UNO (1-5) was coming off a 79-61 loss at Wichita State on Dec. 3. The Tigers won their ninth straight game to open the season with an 85-72 victory at Tulane. LSU's next game is Dec. 14 against Lamar in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers will have had...
theadvocate.com
LSU-Alexandria gave Southern a scare — until the Jaguars went long-distance
For almost the entire first half, LSU-Alexandria gave the Southern men’s basketball team all it wanted. Then Brion Whitley heated up. Whitley made three huge 3-pointers late in the half, and Southern controlled the rest of the game as it cruised to a 98-76 win Saturday at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
theadvocate.com
Conference-high six LSU football players named to SEC All-Freshman Team
LSU had a conference-high six freshman football players named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team. The list, voted on by SEC coaches, included four players from Georgia, while Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky and Texas A&M had three. The list includes LSU tight end Mason Taylor, offensive tackles Will Campbell and Emery...
theadvocate.com
Fambrough: Do numbers, scores tell entire Prep Classic story? Yes, there is always more
There was a brief RPPSA, as in River Parishes public service announcement, during Lutcher’s post-game news conference. Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins offered a shoutout to St. Charles Catholic (Division III select) and Destrehan (Division I nonselect), the two River Parish teams that claimed state football titles on Friday at the LHSAA Prep Classic.
theadvocate.com
Prep notes: Field set for EBR's Red Stick Invitational basketball tourney, more notes
With 39 games to be played over three days at three school sites, the Red Stick Invitational basketball tournament is an ambitious projects taken on by East Baton Rouge schools. The tournament set for Dec. 19-21 at Liberty, Scotlandville and Istrouma will feature boys and girls games. A girls teams...
theadvocate.com
More than meets the eye? That's the finals story for Lutcher, North DeSoto in Division II
Lutcher is a tradition-rich south Louisiana football program seeking its ninth state title. It is the first title game for North DeSoto, a school located less than 10 miles from Shreveport. The Bulldogs consider the Caesars Superdome to be a second home because they have won six titles there. North...
theadvocate.com
Rivals St. Thomas More, Lafayette Christian had a thriller state championship game
For a football program that has gone to six state championship games and walked away with the title four times, returning to the competition in the Caesars Superdome might seem routine; however, St. Thomas More’s thrilling 52-48 victory Friday over Lafayette Christian was anything but. In fact, the team’s...
theadvocate.com
St. Charles comes back to win, blocks any Dunham chance to win in the state finals
The Dunham School converted a fourth down and three third downs to get near the red zone with 31 seconds remaining. All the Tigers needed was one more big play. But St. Charles Catholic held its ground and on four pass plays to notch a 32-28 victory over Dunham in the Division III select title game at the LHSAA Prep Classic on Friday night.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette High suffers loss to Ville Platte thanks to cold perimeter shooting
Lafayette High learned the hard way that if you live by the three you die by the three in its loss to Ville Platte on Thursday on day one of the Big Dave Classic at Northside High. The Mighty Lions slow start offensively allowed the Bulldogs to get an early...
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs vocalist takes her talents to national stage
The pinnacle of chorus vocalist Sara Glascock’s promising career came in early November when the Denham Springs High School senior participated in the All-National Honor Choir in Maryland where she was the only singer selected from the state of Louisiana for the prestigious honor. Sara was one of 230...
theadvocate.com
Connie Bernard ousted from Baton Rouge school board; see other results here
Voters ousted controversial East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard on Saturday night, while keeping another incumbent and selecting two newcomers to join the board. Bernard lost with 47% of the vote to to Katie Kennison's 53%, according to complete but unofficial results. Mike Gaudet held onto his...
theadvocate.com
Teddy's Juke Joint, a Louisiana musical institution, wins national blues award
Through good times and bad, Teddy's Juke Joint in Zachary has played host to the blues for more than 40 years. It's had the odd dose of recognition over the years, but few shout-outs have been as prestigious as the latest one. Last week, Teddy's was granted a Keeping the Blues Alive award by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation.
theadvocate.com
See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road
Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
theadvocate.com
Boudin bites, vegetable pakora and the taco: Best things we ate this week
It's difficult for restaurants these days to do something truly original. But Pizza Byronz managed to do exactly that with their za boudin bites. This appetizer ($8.95) is exactly what it sounds like: boudin-stuffed pizza bites. One order includes several of these mini calzones that almost look like little hand pies. The perfect snack comes with a pepper jelly dipping sauce that elevates it to another level.
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
