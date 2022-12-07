ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Why LSU football is looking in the transfer portal for these four positions

After LSU signed 16 scholarship transfers to quickly restock a depleted roster last offseason, coach Brian Kelly and his staff will take fewer players from the transfer portal as they head into Year 2. They still want to prioritize fit and look for Louisiana ties, but they can focus on specific needs instead of trying to patch as many holes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Conference-high six LSU football players named to SEC All-Freshman Team

LSU had a conference-high six freshman football players named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team. The list, voted on by SEC coaches, included four players from Georgia, while Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky and Texas A&M had three. The list includes LSU tight end Mason Taylor, offensive tackles Will Campbell and Emery...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Fambrough: Do numbers, scores tell entire Prep Classic story? Yes, there is always more

There was a brief RPPSA, as in River Parishes public service announcement, during Lutcher’s post-game news conference. Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins offered a shoutout to St. Charles Catholic (Division III select) and Destrehan (Division I nonselect), the two River Parish teams that claimed state football titles on Friday at the LHSAA Prep Classic.
LUTCHER, LA
theadvocate.com

Denham Springs vocalist takes her talents to national stage

The pinnacle of chorus vocalist Sara Glascock’s promising career came in early November when the Denham Springs High School senior participated in the All-National Honor Choir in Maryland where she was the only singer selected from the state of Louisiana for the prestigious honor. Sara was one of 230...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Connie Bernard ousted from Baton Rouge school board; see other results here

Voters ousted controversial East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard on Saturday night, while keeping another incumbent and selecting two newcomers to join the board. Bernard lost with 47% of the vote to to Katie Kennison's 53%, according to complete but unofficial results. Mike Gaudet held onto his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Teddy's Juke Joint, a Louisiana musical institution, wins national blues award

Through good times and bad, Teddy's Juke Joint in Zachary has played host to the blues for more than 40 years. It's had the odd dose of recognition over the years, but few shout-outs have been as prestigious as the latest one. Last week, Teddy's was granted a Keeping the Blues Alive award by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road

Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Boudin bites, vegetable pakora and the taco: Best things we ate this week

It's difficult for restaurants these days to do something truly original. But Pizza Byronz managed to do exactly that with their za boudin bites. This appetizer ($8.95) is exactly what it sounds like: boudin-stuffed pizza bites. One order includes several of these mini calzones that almost look like little hand pies. The perfect snack comes with a pepper jelly dipping sauce that elevates it to another level.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy