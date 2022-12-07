Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Related
Inside Nova
Freedom-Woodbridge football finishes what it started in capturing school's first state title
NORFOLK — By winning the first state title in the school’s history, Freedom-Woodbridge stayed on script Saturday in the Class 6 championship football game at Old Dominion University. As they have all season, they relied on their playmakers to produce points and their defense to stifle opponents in...
Inside Nova
Winning spirit: Students rally at Freedom High School as football team heads to state finals
For about an hour Friday afternoon, it almost felt like the last day of school at Freedom High in Woodbridge. Students cheered on their way out, the band played in celebration and the cheer team proudly sashayed about. Rather than marking the end of the school year though, they were...
hubison.com
Joyner Leads the Way After Sweeping Jump Events
WASHINGTON (December 9, 2022) – Howard University senior Ja'Tae Joyner (Bowie, Md.) won the long and triple jump events at the Seahawk Shootout, helping propel the Lady Bison to another dominant day in track and field. "We've got a very strong group of women that have high expectations," said...
D.C. high school basketball highlights (12/09/22)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of high school basketball in Washington, D.C. on December 9, 2022. Game of the Week: Whitney Young (IL) vs. Jackson-Reed Friendship Tech vs. Gonzaga Roman Catholic (PA) vs. Sidwell Friends
Bay Net
Annapolis Lottery Player Wins $50,000 On Gold Rush Scratch-Off
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery player from Anne Arundel County picked up a second-tier prize on a $30 scratch-off that was an exciting $50,000. He bought a $2,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket, scratched off the latex and realized he had matched numbers for the big win. The 57-year-old...
Jackpot confusion leads Maryland man to $1 million lottery prize
A Maryland man said his confusion about which lottery drawing had a historic jackpot on the line led to his winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize.
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
Anne Arundel man wins $50k on $30 lottery scratch-off in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, MD – An Anne Arundel County resident picked up a $50,000 second-tier prize on a $30 scratch-off game. He purchased a $2,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket, scratched off the latex, and realized that he had matched the numbers for the big prize. 57-year-old acquired the winning instant ticket at his usual haunt, Parole Liquors, located at 2125 Forest Drive in Annapolis. The big prize caught his attention when he scratched off the instant ticket while still in the store. A clerk confirmed the resident’s big win after he showed him the scratch-off. On Dec. 7, the player visited Maryland The post Anne Arundel man wins $50k on $30 lottery scratch-off in Annapolis appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Resident Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize
A Silver Spring man purchased a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket this week at the Old World Favorites Beer & Wine at 3854 International Drive in Leisure Plaza. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Lucky $2 quick-pick ticket delivers big win. A Silver Spring man and his wife are...
Wbaltv.com
'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland
A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
WTOP
Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages.
mocoshow.com
$50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo (Currently Unclaimed)
A $50,000-winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Old World Favorites Beer & Wine store located at 3854 International Drive in Silver Spring. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “Congratulations to our new $50,000 third-tier Powerball winner! While no one hit the jackpot in the Monday, Dec. 5...
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
mocoshow.com
Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland
A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Crash with injury shuts down section of Beltway near Woodrow Wilson Bridge
The local lanes of I-95 southbound were shut down near Alexandria after a crash involving an injury around 11:30 a.m. Video of the scene shows traffic backing up as it’s diverted to exit 177/US-1. The thru lanes are still open. At least one person is reported to have been...
AdWeek
WRC Veteran Reporter Pat Collins to Retire at End of Year
Another veteran reporter for an NBC owned station is retiring at the end of the year. WRC reporter Pat Collins has announced his retirement after 36 years at the station. The Washington, D.C. native joined WRC in 1986 after working as a newspaper reporter, an Army medic in Vietnam, and later as a reporter at WJLA in Washington, D.C. and at WLS in Chicago. He also spent seven years as a general assignment, investigative and feature reporter for WDVM (now WUSA) in Washington, D.C.
Bay Net
Waldorf Winner Considers Buying House With $100,000 Lottery Prize
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A construction worker from Waldorf enjoys playing scratch-offs and has won prizes up to $500. When he convinced his boss to buy an instant ticket, the supervisor hit for $100,000!. The two told their tale last week when they visited Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore...
WTOP
Suitland High School on lockdown after student shot outside
A ninth-grade student was shot on the grounds of Suitland High School, in Forestville, Maryland, Thursday morning, Prince George’s County Public Schools said. The school is on lockdown at this time. The student was shot in an altercation near the football stadium at the school, in the 5200 block...
