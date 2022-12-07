Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 12/9/2022
While many of the country's best have been dropping blistering swims at Winter Juniors, other age groupers made waves last weekend as well. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with...
swimswam.com
Maximus Williamson Dissects 3 Win Night, Breaking Phelps’ 400 IM NAG
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Maximus Williamson not only broke Michael Phelps’ last remaining NAG record by clocking a 3:39.83 400 IM to take the win… he then followed that up with wins in the 200 free AND 100 back, then split 19.4 on the clippers’ 200 free relay. Williamson takes us through his night in Austin, as well as gives us insight into his thoughts on his historic 400 IM.
swimswam.com
Bella Sims on Historic Swims at Winter Jrs: “This is my jam. I love taper”
Bella Sims pulled a sensational double tonight, swimming 4:28.64 in the 500 free and 1:52.73 in the 200 IM within minutes of each other. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST. December 7-10, 2022. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas.
swimswam.com
Gui Caribe Breaks Brazilian Junior Record with a 57.82 100 Free (Long Course)
LCM (50m) The penultimate night of racing at the 2022 Brazilian Summer Championships brought another gold several multi-winners, including Ana Vieira. After taking the women’s 100m breaststroke last night, 21-year-old Vieira topped the women’s 100m freestyle podium. Stopping the clock in a mark of 55.69, the Pinheiro Olympic...
swimswam.com
Piper Enge Describes 2K Saturday Breaststroke Sets That Make Her Fearless
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Piper Enge took 2nd in the 100 breast last night to her future teammate and Olympic champion, Lydia Jacoby. Enge is coming off of a quad injury from a few weeks ago, but pulling for those last few weeks seemed to help her arm strength in the water. The high school junior describes how training has been outside of injury this fall, highlighting the Saturday morning breaststroke sets she’s been given.
swimswam.com
Chase Mueller Scratches 200 Back A-Final on Day 4 of Winter Juniors – West
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Chase Mueller dropping the boys’ 200-yard backstroke A-final appears to be the only A-final scratch for the fourth finals session of the 2022 Winter Junior Championships on Saturday. Mueller, an 18-year-old NC State commit who went 1:45.64 in the 200...
swimswam.com
17-Year-Old Bella Sims Blasts #3 All-Time 17-18 200 IM – 1:52.73
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Less than 40 minutes after breaking the meet and pool record in the 500 free, Bella Sims dominated the 200 IM in a time of 1:52.73 for a new meet record and the #3-ranked time on the all-time 17-18 age group list.
swimswam.com
2022 Winter Juniors – West: Day 4 Prelims Scratches/Preview
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Today is the fourth and final day of the 2022 Winter Junior Championships. This morning’s prelims include the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. The slower of heats of the timed final 1650 will run later this afternoon, with the fastest heats swimming with finals.
swimswam.com
Maximus Williamson Wins 400 IM, 200 Free, 100 Back; Splits 19.4 on 200FR on Day 3
Maximus Williamson of Lakeside Aquatic Club won the 400 IM, 200 free, and 100 back, and split 19.4 on the 200 free relay on Day 3 in Austin. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Prelims @10:00AM...
swimswam.com
Sergio Lopez Swim Camps: 2022 Winter Breaststroke Camp – Sign Up Today
This camp will focus on perfecting all aspects of breaststroke starting from setting a great streamline, getting in the correct body position and finding your personal rhythm between your kick and pull. We are also very excited to add in some additional starts and pull out work to improve your front speed and details. Besides the in-water work, your swimmer will take part in classroom sessions where the entire stroke is broken down and they will hear success stories, great experiences from former Olympians and learn mental techniques to prepare them for race day. We also will have a limited number of video analysis spots available to be filmed at the end of camp.
swimswam.com
Brandonn Almeida Seals Up Another Gold At Brazilian Summer Championships
LCM (50m) The penultimate night of racing at the 2022 Brazilian Summer Championships brought another gold several multi-winners, including Ana Vieira. After taking the women’s 100m breaststroke last night, 21-year-old Vieira topped the women’s 100m freestyle podium. Stopping the clock in a mark of 55.69, the Pinheiro Olympic...
swimswam.com
Summer McIntosh Breaks Winter Juniors East Meet Record In 500 Free Debut – 4:34.15
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Finals at 5:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals – 6:00 PM ET) It’s safe to say that there hasn’t been much of an adjustment period for Summer McIntosh in short course yards. After anchoring Sarasota’s 800 free relay...
swimswam.com
Maximus Williamson on 1:42.0 200 IM: “I feel like it could use a lot of improvement”
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Maximus Williamson WOULD have shattered Michael Andrew’s 15-16 NAG in the 200 IM with his 1:42.0… if Thomas Heilman hadn’t have broken it with a 1:41.7 just one hour prior. Williamson dissected the race after, saying he felt like the details were sloppy but admitting he was happy with the time.
swimswam.com
Daily Swim Coach Workout #838
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
swimswam.com
Rex Maurer Looking to Break 20 in the 50 and 15 in the 1,650 in Austin
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Rex Maurer tied Michael Phelps tonight as the #2 17-18 in history in the 500 free with a 4:12.33. Showing off his versatility, he broke 20 seconds in the 50 free for the first time later in the session, touching for 4th place at 19.77. Maurer revealed that he wants to become one of the sole few to break 20 seconds in the 50 free and 15 minutes in the 1,650, a feat he is already halfway to accomplishing this weekend.
thegolfnewsnet.com
What does it mean for a golf ball to be underneath the hole?
Teamwork from Team Smoyes (Jason Moyes and Michael Smee) on display at Bally Bandon Sheep Ranch (Photo by Darin Bunch / Golf News Net) If you've ever been out on a golf course or watched golf on TV, you've probably heard someone in your group or a commentator say that a player has "left the ball underneath the hole."
Comments / 0