Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance
Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Caroline Polachek has shared another new single, and, with it, revealed the title and release date of her next album: The new album is called Desire, I Want to Turn Into You and it’s out February 14 via Perpetual Novice. Today’s new song is “Welcome to My Island,” and it’s produced by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, Polachek, Danny L Harle, and Jim-E Stack. Hear it below and scroll down for the album and single artwork, both featuring photographs by Aidan Zamiri.
Guy Immediately Regrets Running On Stage At Black Crowes Concert When He Takes A Guitar To The Neck
We’ve seen fans try to crash the stage during a concert several times, and 99.9% of them end pretty terribly. Typically, security just rans on stage and tackles the culprit, but rarely do we see the stage crasher nearly get sent to the afterlife…. By a BAND MEMBER. But...
Esteemed Country Music Journalist and Musician Peter Cooper Dead at 52
Peter Cooper, who established a twin career as one of country music's most important journalists and a well-respected, Grammy-nominated musician in his own right, has died. Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that Cooper died in Nashville on Tuesday (Dec. 6) after suffering a head injury in a fall. Cooper was born...
100 gecs, Axel Boman, Ulla, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Kate NV Announces New Album Wow, Shares “Oni (They)” Video: Watch
Kate NV has announced a new album: Wow is out March 3 (via Rvng Intl.). The Russian musician has also shared the new song “Oni (They)” and an accompanying music video directed by Vladimir “Vova” Shlokov. Check it out below. Wow follows Kate NV’s 2020 album...
A Love Song review – a sparse, wistful gem
Dale Dickey and Wes Studi shine in Max Walker-Silverman’s beautifully low-key tale of two lonely people
NPR
Nate Chinen's Favorite Music of 2022
There was so much music to process in 2022 – and so much of it warranted close listening. What I found myself gravitating toward was the sound of revelation, a word that I could apply to most of the albums and songs on this list, in different ways. We spent the year reintegrating and rehabilitating, finding a new way back to the old ways. Here is the best of what got me there — first albums, then the songs.
SZA Wanders Around NYC in Moody ‘Nobody Gets Me’ Visual
SZA is thinking about a past love in her song “Nobody Gets Me.” On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her album SOS, the R&B superstar dropped a new music video for Track 14. “How am I supposed to let you go?/Only like myself when I’m with you,” SZA sings in the chorus. “Nobody gets me, you do.” The black-and-white visual, directed by Bradley J. Calder, captures the singer as she sings the lyrics of the gorgeous ballad from several NYC rooftops and walks through some streets and alleys of the Big Apple while reminiscing about a past love. Among the...
Weezer Has You Seeing Technicolor Pups With Trippy 'I Want A Dog' Video
This is the band's latest single from the final installment of their SZNS project.
How Jimi Hendrix Came to Own His First Electric Guitar
Jimi Hendrix picked up the guitar at an early age. He finally got his hands on his own guitar with the help of some family.
NME
Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years
Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster
America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
This week’s new music on Audacy All New: SZA, Weezer, and more
Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Press play for the latest from SZA, Weezer, Lana Del Rey, Tiësto, Paramore, YG, Gorillaz, and more this week on Audacy All New.
game-news24.com
Jacob Collier told a story on the Heineken-Steal of NOS Alive, August 6th, 2015, on the same July-sept
Jacob Collier is the latest confirmation for the Heineken Stage on July 6th in the 15th edition of NOS Alive23. As a recording artist known for his excellent musical abilities, the videos made in 2012 and uploaded to YouTube has gained high international fame in the music world. His debut album In My room, which he made all in his bedroom, won two GRAMMYs. This is a result of Jacobs success. Other bands and artists such as Coldplay, John Mayer, Ty Dolla $ign, Tori Kelly, Daniel Caesar, SZA, Charlie Puth, Jessie Reyez, T-Pain or Lizzo were the attention of many bands and artists.
How ‘Babylon’ Composer Justin Hurwitz’s Score Helped to Create the Film’s ‘Unhinged, Hedonistic World’
“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood near the end of the silent era, and music plays a critical role in the film – not just the bands playing at the wild parties depicted, but also music on silent-movie sets and throughout the colorful three-hour epic as underscore. “We talked about the world of Babylon,” Hurwitz recalls of his early discussions with Chazelle. “He...
todaynftnews.com
BAYC’s Shilly’s music video “I’m Boring” is out now
BAYC #6722, Shilly released the music video for “I’m Boring.”. Shilly, Atrium, and Zen Doubt collaborated on the project for months. Digital Access Passes for minting will be live by late January 2023. The debut music video “I’m Boring” by Shilly, created in collaboration with Atrium, has finally...
"I felt like an alien in my own music": Why Blind Guardian returned to their heavy metal roots on The God Machine
How Blind Guardian overcame personal tragedy to return to bombastic heavy metal on The God Machine
