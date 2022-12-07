Stephen A. Smith MOCKS the Cowboys’ nerves implying that they would succumb even to a lopsided Bucs’ offense led by Tom Brady in a playoff game

Colin Cowherd: “Less than a year ago Sean McVay was the coaching toast of the league, leading the parade in Los Angeles, and a Super Bowl champ. Today, the Rams are a bottom-five team in the league, his offense is unwatchable, Matt Stafford has countless injuries, they’re tied for the second-longest losing streak in the NFL, and if Aaron Donald retires are they now a rebuild job? The 49ers in their division have far better players and a much better group of veteran players. The Seahawks have a far greater group of young star players. He’s lost eight straight regular season games to his coaching rival Kyle Shanahan – it drives him absolutely nuts. Not only do the Rams not have top picks, Aaron Donald has hinted at retirement, Cooper Kupp will be 30 next season and hurt again, Stafford has thumb, elbow, and spinal issues, and Bobby Wagner is moving closer to his mid-30’s. I honestly believe if Amazon offered Sean McVay a 3-4 year deal to do Thursday Night Football, I think he would take it. I do not think he wants to be a part of the rebuild. McVay could leave this sport and come back in five years, what would he be, 41? He’d still be one of the youngest coaches in the NFL.” (Full Segment Above)

2 DAYS AGO