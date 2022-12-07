ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

richlandsource.com

Richland County Jail passes inspection with "100 percent" grade

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has announced the recent results of the annual State Jail Inspection for 2022. In accordance with Section 5120.10 of the Ohio Revised Code and Executive Order 92-03 of the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the Richland County Jail was inspected on Dec. 1, 2022.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Sheriff’s Office announces promotion

MANSFIELD — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the recent promotion of Transport Officer Dwight Hicks to Transport Sergeant on November 29, 2022. Sgt. Hicks was hired as a Correctional Officer in May 2008 and transferred to the Transport/Court Security Division in March 2016.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Health alert issued for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon sold in Medina County area

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a health alert for a pair of cheese spreads produced in Ohio and sold in the Medina County area. The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon, batch number 221112, which are made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273. The health alert comes as a result of a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton woman facing drug charges

COSHOCTON, Ohio–A Coshocton woman is facing drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that 42-year-old Jessica M. Cappello was formally charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a 3rd degree felony. On December 7th , at approximately 2:58 P.M., the...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls

From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Lorain denies East Cleveland Shaw's challenge

Lorain knocked off East Cleveland Shaw 51-36 on December 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Lorain and East Cleveland Shaw faced off on January 28, 2022 at Lorain High School. For a full recap, click here.
LORAIN, OH
columbusunderground.com

9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus

Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver does not survive head-on collision on U.S. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died after a head-on collision Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 23 in Orange Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near mile post 0, close to the Franklin County and Delaware County border. At around 8:30 a.m. Ryan Salvator, 32 of Powell, was heading northbound […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Plymouth announces a new football coach

PLYMOUTH -- Plymouth High School will have a new football coach on the sidelines for the 2023 season. In a Friday morning post on its Facebook page, the school announced that John Gillum will be the new football coach pending board approval.
PLYMOUTH, OH

