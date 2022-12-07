Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Richland County Jail passes inspection with "100 percent" grade
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has announced the recent results of the annual State Jail Inspection for 2022. In accordance with Section 5120.10 of the Ohio Revised Code and Executive Order 92-03 of the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the Richland County Jail was inspected on Dec. 1, 2022.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Office announces promotion
MANSFIELD — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the recent promotion of Transport Officer Dwight Hicks to Transport Sergeant on November 29, 2022. Sgt. Hicks was hired as a Correctional Officer in May 2008 and transferred to the Transport/Court Security Division in March 2016.
cleveland19.com
Lorain County Correctional Facility escapees captured, according to U.S. Marshals
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men who previously escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday have been captured, according to the U.S. Marshals office. Brooks was arrested at the Red Roof in Springfield Township, and Carpenter was arrested by Wadsworth police in Wadsworth. The U.S. Marshals said they...
richlandsource.com
7 Richland County school districts receive funding for safety, security updates
MANSFIELD — Schools across Richland County are planning safety and security upgrades after receiving grant funding from the state. Gov. Mike DeWine’s office has announced award winners for the third round of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program. Schools in Crestview, Madison and Mansfield all received funding.
richlandsource.com
Community Foundation for Crawford County releases #Giving2sday results
BUCYRUS -- #Giving2sday again helped light up the community when it was celebrated by The Community Foundation for Crawford County on Nov. 29. With 53 of the Foundation’s funds participating, over $204,000 was added to the Foundation’s coffers.
Health alert issued for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon sold in Medina County area
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a health alert for a pair of cheese spreads produced in Ohio and sold in the Medina County area. The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon, batch number 221112, which are made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273. The health alert comes as a result of a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.
Two men escape correctional facility in Ohio
Deputies are searching for two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria.
Gov. Mike DeWine announces millions in tax credits for capital projects, including 4 in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the approval Wednesday of millions of dollars in tax credits for capital projects across the state, including four combined in the Cleveland and Canton areas. A total of $100 million in investments from the state government will...
WHIZ
Coshocton woman facing drug charges
COSHOCTON, Ohio–A Coshocton woman is facing drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that 42-year-old Jessica M. Cappello was formally charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a 3rd degree felony. On December 7th , at approximately 2:58 P.M., the...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
See video of escaped inmate’s capture in Wadsworth neighborhood
Two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria have been found and arrested.
richlandsource.com
Culligan Quality Water & Beer’s Automotive win Small Business of the Year awards
MANSFIELD -- Jodie Perry, chief operating officer of the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development, said the Small Business of the Year award ceremony is one of her favorite events of the year. “We consider it an honor at the chamber to help these businesses share their story,” she said....
New Albany company invests $45M in new facility, buys 83 acres for expansion
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Axium Packaging has quietly grown into one of Central Ohio’s largest employers, as the company continues to expand at what is now its headquarters in New Albany. The manufacturer of plastic packaging products launched in 2010 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. It still has two facilities in that city, […]
whbc.com
Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls
From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
richlandsource.com
Lorain denies East Cleveland Shaw's challenge
Lorain knocked off East Cleveland Shaw 51-36 on December 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Lorain and East Cleveland Shaw faced off on January 28, 2022 at Lorain High School. For a full recap, click here.
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
richlandsource.com
No quarter given: Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary puts down Cleveland Heights Lutheran East
Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cleveland Heights Lutheran East during a 58-21 blowout on December 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Recently on December 1, Akron St Vincent - St Mary squared off with Atwater Waterloo...
Driver does not survive head-on collision on U.S. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died after a head-on collision Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 23 in Orange Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near mile post 0, close to the Franklin County and Delaware County border. At around 8:30 a.m. Ryan Salvator, 32 of Powell, was heading northbound […]
richlandsource.com
Plymouth announces a new football coach
PLYMOUTH -- Plymouth High School will have a new football coach on the sidelines for the 2023 season. In a Friday morning post on its Facebook page, the school announced that John Gillum will be the new football coach pending board approval.
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
