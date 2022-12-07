Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan purse, salaries: How much money will they make for 2022 boxing fight?

Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
David Avanesyan predicts he’ll defeat Terence Crawford to “shock the world” on Saturday
By Chris Williams: David Avanesyan says he’s going to “shock the world” on Saturday night by defeating the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford in their bout on December 10th on BLT Prime pay-per-view at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. A defeat for Crawford would...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: The Reason I Think Haney Wins Is Loma Isn’t The Same Guy I Faced In 2020
FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez can’t envision this version of Vasiliy Lomachenko being able to defeat Devin Haney. Lopez didn’t see the same fighter he upset in October 2020 when he watched Lomachenko overcome a slow start to out-point Jamaine Ortiz on October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. That is primarily why the former lightweight champion predicted that the unbeaten Haney would retain his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO 135-pound championships if he defends those titles against Lomachenko next, as expected.
realcombatmedia.com
Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin Press Conference & Weigh-in Video
NEW YORK (Dec. 6, 2022) — Brooklyn native Teofimo Lopez, the former lightweight king and current junior welterweight contender, kicked off fight week 100 stories above Manhattan. Lopez takes on Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin in a 10-round main event this Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Four days from his first main event at MSG’s “big room,” Lopez went face to face with Martin at Edge at Hudson Yards, the highest sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.
Timothy Bradley Jr.: Breaking down Lopez-Martin and Crawford-Avanesyan
Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Sandor Martin and Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan go head to head on Saturday. Here's what you should look for in both fights.
Sporting News
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo result: Legendary former world champion proves too strong in exhibition bout
To go along with a busy weekend in the combat sports world, Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring for the first time since August 2021, securing the unanimous decision victory over DK Yoo in an exhibition bout. Held at the Korea International Exhibition Center, the 43-year-old proved far too strong...
Boxing Scene
Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out
Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Bob Arum “has no ambition”
By Adam Baskin: Eddie Hearn unloaded on Top Rank promoter Bob Arum in full force today, saying that he has “no ambition” and is just trying to put together small shows as “cheaply” as possible to make a little money before getting “out of the business.”
Sporting News
How to watch Michael Conlan vs. Karim Guerfi: date, start time, live streams, TV channel for 2022 boxing fight
When featherweight contender Michael Conlan climbs between the ropes to face Frenchman Karim Guerfi at the SSE Arena in Belfast on December 10th, he’ll be laser-focused on producing his very best performance. In August, the Belfast-based technician bounced back from a heart-breaking 12th-round stoppage defeat to Leigh Wood to...
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg intends to negotiate with Scott Coker after boxing match but says she’s still “Team Bellator”
Cris Cyborg says she’s still a free agent, but that she has every intention of re-signing with Bellator. This Saturday, Cyborg faces Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan WBO welterweight title fight card. The fight will be Cyborg’s second boxing bout this year, having defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision back in September, but though the she has been focusing heavily on the sweet science lately, Cyborg insists that her MMA career is far from over.
Sporting News
UFC 282 results: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev ends in draw, light heavyweight title still vacant
On a night where there were 10 great finishes in a row, UFC 282 ended with more questions than answers. The co-main event had a debatable result, and the main event ended with the light heavyweight title still without a holder. Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a draw,...
