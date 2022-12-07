Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Large power outage in Chatham
CHATHAM – Nearly 4,000 Eversource customers in Chatham lost power around 9:45 PM Friday. Eversource’s map indicated only that it was a “public safety” issue. The outage was restored about 10 PM. Eversource spokeperson Priscilla Ress tells Cape Wide News that “at about 9:45 PM, we...
capecod.com
Aquinnah man killed, Falmouth woman injured in crash in Maine: 7 Maine Maritime Academy students involved in fiery crash
CASTINE, ME – On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 2:07 AM, the Maine State Police responded to a single vehicle crash that involved four fatalities on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine. Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, NY was traveling south on Route 166 when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames. Four passengers in the vehicle were pronounced dead and taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. They have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner, Maine, 22-year-old Luke Simpson of Rockport, Massachusetts, 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah, Massachusetts.
capecod.com
Crash stalls traffic on Station Avenue in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Station Avenue in Yarmouth. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday near the Cape Cod Rail Trail bridge. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The vehicles suffered heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. The crash, which tied up traffic until the scene was cleared, is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
capecod.com
Fire erupts at residential structure in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – A fire erupted in a residential structure in Marstons Mills sometime after 8 PM Thursday evening. Crews were called to Cotuit Road (Route 149) near Mistic Drive to find flames showing from the structure. Reports say all occupants escaped safely. Route 149 was closed in the are due to apparatus and hoses in the roadway. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
capecod.com
Task Force Created to Monitor Canal Bridge Replacement Project
BOURNE – Three local organizations ranging from commerce to environmental protection have partnered to establish the Canal Bridges Task Force as plans move ahead to replace the aging Sagamore and Bourne Bridges. The task force is a collaboration between the Cape Cod Commission, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and...
Acushnet Scalloper Shocked to Pull ‘Foxy’ New Bedford Nostalgia From the Atlantic
The life of a fisherman never ceases to amaze me. The ocean is a goldmine. You never know what you're going to catch until you pull up the lines and nets. Just ask Acushnet resident Joe Santos, whose catch of the day wasn't exactly edible. It was, however, nostalgic:. A...
capecod.com
Road Work Resumes on Route 28 in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – Road work will require lane shifts and alternating one-way traffic in Barnstable Friday. The work will run from 7 am to 3:30 pm at two locations on Route 28: the intersection with Santuit-Newtown Road and a segment just east of it at 4190 Falmouth Road. State officials...
capecod.com
Barnstable Seeking Feedback on Development Grant Program
BARNSTABLE – Officials in Barnstable are seeking feedback on changes to their 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan and 2020 Annual Action Plan. The Barnstable Planning and Development Department is looking to reutilize unspent money from the 2020 program year to be used for program year 2022. Upwards of $100,000 in federal...
Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes
Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
capecod.com
Barnstable County Suspends COVID Vaccination Policy for Employees
HYANNIS – Barnstable County has suspended its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for municipal employees. The change was formalized with a unanimous vote Wednesday by the Barnstable County Commissioners that also saw the addition of 5 sick days for new employees, who before had to accrue sick time hours on the job.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Quintessential Cape Cod Home by the Beach
A wide front porch and a killer back patio only add to the appeal of this classic coastal home in Falmouth. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,650,000. Size: 1,440 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1...
capecod.com
Traffic crash leaves two utility poles down in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A traffic crash left two utility poles down in Sandwich Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 PM on Service Road near Route 130. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. 83 Eversource lost power in the area. Line crews were called to make repairs. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Healey hiring effort “very intense”
Closer now to her swearing-in than to when she was elected, Gov.-elect Maura Healey said Thursday that she is continuing to work on picking people to join her team.
capeandislands.org
Cardiologist sues Cape Cod Hospital, says he was fired for raising red flags about safety
A cardiologist who holds medical privileges at Cape Cod Hospital is suing the hospital, saying he was defamed and fired from his full-time position after raising concerns about ethics and safety in cardiac care. Dr. Richard Zelman, who was medical director of the hospital’s Heart and Vascular Institute, filed the...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Road Work to Continue Through December
YARMOUTH – Road work across Yarmouth is set to continue through the end of the year. Crews will be performing geotechnical explorations during December to support the design for wastewater infrastructure. Impacted roads include Route 28 between the Parkers River Bridge and the Bass River Bridge, Old Main Street, and Forest Road.
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
capecod.com
New details: Dennis firefighters respond to residential blaze
WEST DENNIS – Firefighters responded to a raging blaze at a residence in West Dennis sometime after 5:30 PM Monday. The fire was reported at 202 Main Street (Route 28). The flames were reported to be through the roof of the building. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was also responding to the fire. Motorists on Route 28 should expect delays in the area.
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
Worker, 58, Dies After 150-Foot Fall At Boston Construction Site: Police
A 58-year-old construction worker from Methuen has died after they fell 150 feet from a crane at a South Boston construction site, authorities said.The man was said to have collapsed or fallen from a platform at Conley Container Terminal, located at 700 Summer Street in Boston, just before 9:45 a.m…
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
