Barnstable, MA

capecod.com

Large power outage in Chatham

CHATHAM – Nearly 4,000 Eversource customers in Chatham lost power around 9:45 PM Friday. Eversource’s map indicated only that it was a “public safety” issue. The outage was restored about 10 PM. Eversource spokeperson Priscilla Ress tells Cape Wide News that “at about 9:45 PM, we...
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Aquinnah man killed, Falmouth woman injured in crash in Maine: 7 Maine Maritime Academy students involved in fiery crash

CASTINE, ME – On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 2:07 AM, the Maine State Police responded to a single vehicle crash that involved four fatalities on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine. Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, NY was traveling south on Route 166 when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames. Four passengers in the vehicle were pronounced dead and taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. They have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner, Maine, 22-year-old Luke Simpson of Rockport, Massachusetts, 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah, Massachusetts.
CASTINE, ME
capecod.com

Crash stalls traffic on Station Avenue in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Station Avenue in Yarmouth. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday near the Cape Cod Rail Trail bridge. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The vehicles suffered heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. The crash, which tied up traffic until the scene was cleared, is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Fire erupts at residential structure in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – A fire erupted in a residential structure in Marstons Mills sometime after 8 PM Thursday evening. Crews were called to Cotuit Road (Route 149) near Mistic Drive to find flames showing from the structure. Reports say all occupants escaped safely. Route 149 was closed in the are due to apparatus and hoses in the roadway. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Task Force Created to Monitor Canal Bridge Replacement Project

BOURNE – Three local organizations ranging from commerce to environmental protection have partnered to establish the Canal Bridges Task Force as plans move ahead to replace the aging Sagamore and Bourne Bridges. The task force is a collaboration between the Cape Cod Commission, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and...
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Road Work Resumes on Route 28 in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – Road work will require lane shifts and alternating one-way traffic in Barnstable Friday. The work will run from 7 am to 3:30 pm at two locations on Route 28: the intersection with Santuit-Newtown Road and a segment just east of it at 4190 Falmouth Road. State officials...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Seeking Feedback on Development Grant Program

BARNSTABLE – Officials in Barnstable are seeking feedback on changes to their 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan and 2020 Annual Action Plan. The Barnstable Planning and Development Department is looking to reutilize unspent money from the 2020 program year to be used for program year 2022. Upwards of $100,000 in federal...
BARNSTABLE, MA
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes

Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
NAHANT, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable County Suspends COVID Vaccination Policy for Employees

HYANNIS – Barnstable County has suspended its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for municipal employees. The change was formalized with a unanimous vote Wednesday by the Barnstable County Commissioners that also saw the addition of 5 sick days for new employees, who before had to accrue sick time hours on the job.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Quintessential Cape Cod Home by the Beach

A wide front porch and a killer back patio only add to the appeal of this classic coastal home in Falmouth. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,650,000. Size: 1,440 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Traffic crash leaves two utility poles down in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A traffic crash left two utility poles down in Sandwich Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 PM on Service Road near Route 130. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. 83 Eversource lost power in the area. Line crews were called to make repairs. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Road Work to Continue Through December

YARMOUTH – Road work across Yarmouth is set to continue through the end of the year. Crews will be performing geotechnical explorations during December to support the design for wastewater infrastructure. Impacted roads include Route 28 between the Parkers River Bridge and the Bass River Bridge, Old Main Street, and Forest Road.
YARMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
capecod.com

New details: Dennis firefighters respond to residential blaze

WEST DENNIS – Firefighters responded to a raging blaze at a residence in West Dennis sometime after 5:30 PM Monday. The fire was reported at 202 Main Street (Route 28). The flames were reported to be through the roof of the building. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was also responding to the fire. Motorists on Route 28 should expect delays in the area.
DENNIS, MA

