Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Florida insurance company execs saw big payouts in years without hurricanes
TALLAHASSEE — In 2015, State Farm’s CEO earned $13.3 million overseeing America’s largest property insurance company. That same year at Tampa-based Heritage Insurance Holdings, one of numerous small Florida-based homeowners insurance companies, its CEO made $27.3 million — despite overseeing 0.3% of the number of policies and accounts of State Farm.
The rule of law or the rule of lies?
Lawyers and judges understand and, hopefully, respect the rule of law. This is a very simple principle which informed the writing and adoption of the federal constitution. This principle was carried through into states’ constitutions. The rule of law is fundamental to our democracy. It is defined as “a principle under which all persons, institutions, […] The post The rule of law or the rule of lies? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The 10 most stressful jobs in the US: Judges, retail managers, gynecologists rank among top
The Occupational Information Network, part of the Department or Labor, recently ranked 873 of the most stressful jobs. Here are the top 10.
Comments / 0