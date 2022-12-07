ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win

Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo never told me he wanted to leave Man Utd, says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag only discovered Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United when he saw the interview where the Portuguese forward said he had "no respect" for the Dutch manager. Ronaldo gave the controversial interview in November in which the 37-year-old also criticised the club and said he "felt betrayed".
NBC Sports

Croatia's Beats Brazil in Penalty Kicks to Continue World Cup Run

Croatia officially owns the penalty shootout. Its most recent shootout victory — beating Brazil 4-2 — has landed its a spot in the World Cup semifinals. It took more than 100 minutes of play by the quarterfinal matchup between these two teams did not disappoint. From the opening...
The Guardian

World Cup security guard in intensive care after fall at Lusail Stadium

A World Cup security guard is in intensive care after falling from what one observer has described as a “significant height” after Argentina’s quarter-final against the Netherlands at the Lusail Stadium. The incident occurred at about 2am on Saturday as the hospitality village was emptying out after...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Croatia 1-1 Brazil (4-2 pens): Tite's men knocked out

Tournament favourites Brazil were knocked out of the World Cup on penalties as Croatia kept their nerve to edge through to the semi-finals. Croatia, beaten finalists four years ago, scored with all four of their spot-kicks as Rodrygo - taking his team's first kick - was denied by the brilliant Dominik Livakovic and Marquinhos' crucial fourth effort struck the post.
Yardbarker

Terrible news coming out of Liverpool as key star to undergo surgery with lengthy return

The news broke earlier today that Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has left the Reds’ training camp in Dubai after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury. The Colombian suffered the original injury against Arsenal back in early October and has not played since, but there was a bit of delight from Liverpool fans this week as the winger travelled with the squad to Dubai.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Bellingham to Inform Dortmund He Wants to Leave Club

While the World Cup may be the big story for most football fans this month, for Liverpool supporters the focus has been on Jude Bellingham with the 19-year-old English midfielder the club’s top target for the summer 2023 transfer window. Bellingham has been a star for England in Qatar,...
BBC

'Henderson commands respect from the other players'

England have an unexpected centrepiece to their success so far at the Qatar World Cup according to BBC Sport's experts. Liverpool's Jordan Henderson has drawn praise from players and pundits alike for his vocal displays in midfield, not to mention his opening goal in Sunday's win over Senegal. Asked in...
Yardbarker

Brighton Star Midfielder Reveals What Surprises Him About Messi at 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team are three wins away from giving the Paris Saint-Germain star the storybook ending that will see him lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy. Nonetheless, the Netherlands stands in the South American nation’s way. Brighton & Hove Albion star midfielder Alexis Mac Allister...
BBC

Dundee United boss Liam Fox looks for World Cup bounce

Liam Fox hopes his struggling Dundee United team can reap the benefits of the World Cup in Qatar. With United bottom of the Scottish Premiership, Fox has been using the domestic break to impart his tactics to the squad he inherited in September. In addition, the Tannadice boss hopes the...
Post Register

Which new stars can replace Messi, Ronaldo after World Cup?

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ready to say goodbye to the World Cup just yet. But the clock is ticking on their careers and Qatar could be the last time we see them on soccer’s biggest stage.

