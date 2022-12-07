Read full article on original website
Watch: Brawl breaks out between Argentina and Netherlands as Virgil van Dijk FLATTENS Leandro Parades
Netherlands vs Argentina breaks out into a brief chaotic moment, as Virgil van Dijk pole-axes Leandro Parades
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win
Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo never told me he wanted to leave Man Utd, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag only discovered Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United when he saw the interview where the Portuguese forward said he had "no respect" for the Dutch manager. Ronaldo gave the controversial interview in November in which the 37-year-old also criticised the club and said he "felt betrayed".
NBC Sports
Croatia's Beats Brazil in Penalty Kicks to Continue World Cup Run
Croatia officially owns the penalty shootout. Its most recent shootout victory — beating Brazil 4-2 — has landed its a spot in the World Cup semifinals. It took more than 100 minutes of play by the quarterfinal matchup between these two teams did not disappoint. From the opening...
CBS Sports
Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on upset alert?
Good day, footy fans! I'm Roger Gonzalez and this is your Golazo XI Newsletter! Soccer lovers, perhaps feeling withdrawal, are wondering if we will see even more upsets when the World Cup "break" comes to an end on Friday with the start of the quarterfinals. We'll get to that and much more below!
Manchester City v Manchester United: Women’s Super League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Manchester United finally get their first WSL win over their rivals? Join Tom Bassam to find out
World Cup security guard in intensive care after fall at Lusail Stadium
A World Cup security guard is in intensive care after falling from what one observer has described as a “significant height” after Argentina’s quarter-final against the Netherlands at the Lusail Stadium. The incident occurred at about 2am on Saturday as the hospitality village was emptying out after...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Croatia 1-1 Brazil (4-2 pens): Tite's men knocked out
Tournament favourites Brazil were knocked out of the World Cup on penalties as Croatia kept their nerve to edge through to the semi-finals. Croatia, beaten finalists four years ago, scored with all four of their spot-kicks as Rodrygo - taking his team's first kick - was denied by the brilliant Dominik Livakovic and Marquinhos' crucial fourth effort struck the post.
Yardbarker
Terrible news coming out of Liverpool as key star to undergo surgery with lengthy return
The news broke earlier today that Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has left the Reds’ training camp in Dubai after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury. The Colombian suffered the original injury against Arsenal back in early October and has not played since, but there was a bit of delight from Liverpool fans this week as the winger travelled with the squad to Dubai.
Report: Luis Diaz Ruled Out Until March In Huge Blow To Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp
The Colombian will undergo surgery on a knee injury tomorrow according to a report.
Soccer-Maradona is watching us from above and pushing us, says Messi
LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi said Argentina have felt the presence of the late, great Diego Maradona throughout their World Cup campaign, including on Friday when they beat the Netherlands on penalties to reach the semi-finals.
Forgotten Premier League star Loris Karius makes Newcastle debut then fires warning to former club Liverpool
LORIS KARIUS finally made his Newcastle United debut last night – and sent out a fierce warning to former club Liverpool and their rivals afterwards. The 29-year-old German goalkeeper joined the Magpies in September as a replacement for Martin Dubravka after left for Manchester United on loan. He has...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Bellingham to Inform Dortmund He Wants to Leave Club
While the World Cup may be the big story for most football fans this month, for Liverpool supporters the focus has been on Jude Bellingham with the 19-year-old English midfielder the club’s top target for the summer 2023 transfer window. Bellingham has been a star for England in Qatar,...
BBC
'Henderson commands respect from the other players'
England have an unexpected centrepiece to their success so far at the Qatar World Cup according to BBC Sport's experts. Liverpool's Jordan Henderson has drawn praise from players and pundits alike for his vocal displays in midfield, not to mention his opening goal in Sunday's win over Senegal. Asked in...
Yardbarker
Brighton Star Midfielder Reveals What Surprises Him About Messi at 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team are three wins away from giving the Paris Saint-Germain star the storybook ending that will see him lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy. Nonetheless, the Netherlands stands in the South American nation’s way. Brighton & Hove Albion star midfielder Alexis Mac Allister...
Here's who people have bet on for the Golden Boot at every stage of World Cup 2022
The World Cup 2022 Golden Boot race is hotting up, with betters favouring different attackers after every game
Exclusive: Dietmar Hamann Speaks About Jurgen Klopp, FSG, New Ownership And Joelinton
Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann exclusively answered questions from LFCTR about Jurgen Klopp, FSG, and a surprise transfer the Reds should make.
BBC
Dundee United boss Liam Fox looks for World Cup bounce
Liam Fox hopes his struggling Dundee United team can reap the benefits of the World Cup in Qatar. With United bottom of the Scottish Premiership, Fox has been using the domestic break to impart his tactics to the squad he inherited in September. In addition, the Tannadice boss hopes the...
Yardbarker
Official – Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez Benched For Argentina’s World Cup Quarterfinal Clash With Netherlands
Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has been benched again in the Argentine national team’s World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. This is confirmed by the announcement of the starting eleven by the official Argentine FA, which sees the 25-year-old Nerazzurri striker once again left out in favour of Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez.
Post Register
Which new stars can replace Messi, Ronaldo after World Cup?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ready to say goodbye to the World Cup just yet. But the clock is ticking on their careers and Qatar could be the last time we see them on soccer’s biggest stage.
