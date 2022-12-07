Read full article on original website
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
QB Ryan Palmieri leads Pine-Richland, once 1-3, to victory over Imhotep Charter for state 5A football crown
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – Overcoming frustration and adversity was a hallmark of the Pine-Richland football team throughout a season that started with a 1-3 record and later morphed into a District 7, 5A championship. So, what more could the Rams do for an encore?. They squandered two golden scoring...
Jordy Bowers, Tristen Waters lead Bishop McDevitt past York Suburban
Jordy Bowers and Tristen Waters led the way Saturday as Bishop McDevitt took down York Suburban 62-46. Bowers had 17 points and Waters had 16. Rico Scott, a night after catching a touchdown in the 4A state title win, added 10 for the Crusaders.
3 reasons why Bishop McDevitt defeated Aliquippa to win the PIAA Class 4A football title
That sour taste Bishop McDevitt experienced after last year’s Class 4A final turned into something sweet and satisfying Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. The Crusaders (13-1) made good on its second chance vs. WPIAL power Aliquippa, defeating the Quips 41-18 for the program’s first state football championship since 1995. Below are 3 reasons why veteran coach Jeff Weachter’s crew got the job done.
Penn State coach James Franklin gets to the chopper for Pine-Richland, Imhotep Charter championship game
Penn State coach James Franklin took a stylish stop at the Pennsylvania 5A state championship football game Friday night between Imhotep Charter and Pine-Richland. Franklin arrived in Mechanicsburg via helicopter to take in the game: And then with Pine-Richland leading 21-7 late in the third ...
Rapid Recap: Bishop McDevitt beats Aliquippa, 41-18, in 4A state title game
Bishop McDevitt defeated Aliquippa 41-18 Thursday in the PIAA 4A state title game. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
‘We had 364 days’: Bishop McDevitt wins second state title, throttles Aliquippa in 4A title rematch
MECHANICSBURG — Every time Bishop McDevitt senior lineman Riley Robell opened his phone for the last calendar year, he would see the same image. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Kyler Rehm’s 13 points not enough for Red Land against Fleetwood in York Suburban Tip-Off
Kyler Rehm had 13 points Saturday, but it wasn’t enough for Red Land as it fell, 62-44, to Fleetwood in the title game of the York Suburban Tip-Off. Anderson French and Trey Slayton each added six points for the Patriots. Red Land fell to 1-2 while Fleetwood moved to...
Gracen Nutt, Alaina Sweet lead Mechanicsburg past Cedar Crest
Gracen Nutt and Alaina Sweet combined to help lead Mechanicsburg to a 32-23 win over Cedar Crest Saturday. Nutt and Sweet each had eight points. Jayden Eager added seven points for the Wildcats.
Alfonso Burnett scores 19 but Susquehanna Township falls to Muhlenberg
Xzayvion Robertson scored 28 points Saturday for Muhlenberg in a 95-55 win over Susquehanna Township. Alex Collado added 16 for Muhlenberg (4-1) and Josh Alcantara had 12. Luis Valentin, J’Daniel Mosquera and Colin McGovern each had seven points, and Kyle Archie had six. Alfonso Burnett led Susquehanna Township (0-3)...
Eagles vs. Giants prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 14
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles lock horns with the New York Giants in NFL Week 14 action at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, commencing at 1 p.m....
Pa. high school sees a series of outbursts, fights, raising safety concerns: report
According to 6ABC, a series of unruly outbursts and constant fights among high schoolers at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Delaware County, has administrators and police in a desperate attempt to figure out how to bring tempers down. In fact, teachers and staff have said the recent brawls...
abc27.com
Carlisle Events announces cancellation of Winter Carlisle Auto Expo
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Events announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, that the Winter Carlisle Auto Expo has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 of 2023. Vendors and ticket holders will be receiving a full refund by the end of this year.
Pa. man dies after getting hurt while burning trash, coroner says
A Bucks County man died of injuries he suffered while burning trash, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office reports. The 59-year-old was hurt about 10:30 a.m. Friday at his home in Durham Township, outside Riegelsville, and was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township, officials said.
Services set for Pa. firefighters who died after getting trapped in house
A joint public memorial service was announced Saturday for the two New Tripoli Fire Co. firefighters killed while responding to a house fire Wednesday. Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, will be remembered during the service set for Saturday, Dec. 17, in the auditorium of Northwestern Lehigh Middle School, 6636 Northwest Road in New Tripoli, a community in Lehigh County’s Heidelberg Township.
abc27.com
Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
Driver in frightening wrong-way Pa. Turnpike chase acquitted on attempted homicide, assault counts
CARLISLE - A Montgomery County man who led endangered multiple drivers during a high-speed police chase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County last year was convicted Wednesday of a battery of charges related to the chase Wednesday. But an eight-woman, four-man jury said they didn’t see enough proof to...
Philadelphia must remove box around Christopher Columbus statue: court
PHILADELPHIA — The plywood box enclosing the statue of Christopher Columbus in South Philadelphia’s Marconi Park must be removed by the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled Friday. It’s the latest development in the lengthy battle over the statue. It became a flash point and was covered...
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
As Philly’s drug injection site plan waits, Gov.-elect Shapiro says he opposes it
Pennsylvania incoming governor Josh Shapiro said Tuesday that he remains opposed to efforts to open a place in Philadelphia where people with addiction can use drugs under medical supervision, a day after the federal government asked for more time to respond to a lawsuit over a proposed supervised injection site in the city.
Passenger killed in Interstate 81 crash identified: police
A Wayne woman has been identified as the passenger who died in a crash just off Interstate 81 in Franklin County on Wednesday, according to police. 61-year-old Michelle K. Massey was in a 2020 Toyota Rav4, driven by 82-year-old Albert Massey, headed southbound on the interstate in Guilford Township around 1:14 p.m., according to state police.
