PSG president taunts Barcelona, Real Madrid & Juventus over Super League plans
Paris Saint-Germain weren't part of the original failed Super League in 2021.
Report: Chelsea Lead The Race For Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries
Chelsea are leading the race to sign Denzel Dumfries.
Nerazzurri Legend Beppe Bergomi: “Romelu Lukaku & Lautaro Martinez The Perfect Attacking Duo, Inter Need Them Both At Their Best”
Legendary former Inter defender Beppe Bergomi feels that getting strikers Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez back into form will be crucial for the Nerazzurri. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews, Bergomi stressed that having both Lukaku and Martinez at their confident best would give Inter their best possible attacking partnership.
Carlo Ancelotti defends Cristiano Ronaldo and gives reason for his recent behaviour
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has leapt to the defence of his former player Cristiano Ronaldo amid the recent problems the forward is having with both club and country. The 37-year-old has been in the news a lot lately for all the wrong reasons and his actions recently saw him essentially sacked by his last club Manchester United.
Ex-Argentina & Napoli Winger Daniel Bertoni: “Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez’s Quality Not Up For Debate Despite Form At World Cup”
Former Argentina, Napoli, and Udinese winger Daniel Bertoni feels that Inter striker Lautaro Martinez should not be criticized too harshly for the difficult start that he has had to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Speaking Turin-based newspaper La Stampa in an interview published in yesterday’s print edition, via FCInterNews,...
Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win
Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
Portuguese Football Federation denies reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of World Cup camp
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on Thursday denied that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo had threatened to leave the World Cup squad after being named as a substitute against Switzerland earlier this week.
Portugal manager: 'Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Fernando Santos just wants everybody to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. The Portugal manager has been answering questions nonstop about the 37-year-old superstar since his team arrived at the World Cup last month. The latest drama is that Santos, who has been the head coach since...
McKennie could leave Juventus – The figures and possible suitors revealed
Since signing for Juventus in 2020, Weston McKennie has been on a bumpy road. The American has endured a plethora of highs and downs in Turin, both on and off the pitch. In the early part of the campaign, Max Allegri heavily relied on the 24-year-old’s service, especially in the absence of Paul Pogba.
Friday's gossip: Garnacho, Sommer, Endrick, Ziyech, Leao
Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho - the 18-year-old Argentine who scored his first Premier League goal against Fulham last month. (Revelo - in Spanish) But Real Madrid are not intending to make a move for Garnacho, AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao or PSV...
Transfer news: PSG eye Rashford
Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, could be a summer target for the French club. (Sky Sports), external. Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, 18. (Revelo - in Spanish), external. But Real Madrid are not intending to make...
Man Utd news LIVE: PSG chief plots Rashford January scoop, Garnaho ‘liking’ Real Madrid interest, Ronaldo latest
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed that he has plans to prize Marcus Rashford away from Manchester United in January. Rashford, 25, is out of contract in the summer meaning he will be able to negotiate with clubs in the new year over a pre-contract agreement. Meanwhile, Real Madrid...
Report: Joao Felix Wants Manchester United Move Amid Chelsea Interest
Joao Felix would prefer a move to Manchester United instead of anywhere else, amid links from Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League. Felix is set to leave Atletico in the coming months. The Portuguese forward has had a falling out with Diego Simeone, and the club believe the best...
Soccer-Where will Cristiano Ronaldo go next? Former Manchester United player's options
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United last month after a controversial interview in which he said he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag. With the January transfer window close, what is his next move?
PSG President Reveals Plans To Sign Marcus Rashford From Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed his intent to bring Manchester United star Marcus Rashford to France.
Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave World Cup – Portuguese Federation
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has quashed reports Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out on Portugal’s World Cup campaign.The 37-year-old was left on the bench for his country’s 6-1 last-16 win over Switzerland by boss Fernando Santos, having reacted poorly to being substituted in the final group game against South Korea.He came on as a second-half substitute, but it was the first time since Euro 2008 that the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward was left out of a starting line-up at a major tournament since Euro 2008 and he held summit talks with Santos on Wednesday. ...
Barcelona join Real Madrid in the race to sign Manchester United youngster
Barcelona have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho. With the likes of Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho struggling to find consistent form for Manchester United this season, Garnacho has been given the opportunity to express himself in the senior squad, despite being just 18 years old.
