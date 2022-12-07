Read full article on original website
Large power outage in Chatham
CHATHAM – Nearly 4,000 Eversource customers in Chatham lost power around 9:45 PM Friday. Eversource’s map indicated only that it was a “public safety” issue. The outage was restored about 10 PM. Eversource spokeperson Priscilla Ress tells Cape Wide News that “at about 9:45 PM, we...
Crash stalls traffic on Station Avenue in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Station Avenue in Yarmouth. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday near the Cape Cod Rail Trail bridge. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The vehicles suffered heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. The crash, which tied up traffic until the scene was cleared, is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Traffic crash leaves two utility poles down in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A traffic crash left two utility poles down in Sandwich Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 PM on Service Road near Route 130. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. 83 Eversource lost power in the area. Line crews were called to make repairs. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Aquinnah man killed, Falmouth woman injured in crash in Maine: 7 Maine Maritime Academy students involved in fiery crash
CASTINE, ME – On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 2:07 AM, the Maine State Police responded to a single vehicle crash that involved four fatalities on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine. Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, NY was traveling south on Route 166 when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames. Four passengers in the vehicle were pronounced dead and taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. They have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner, Maine, 22-year-old Luke Simpson of Rockport, Massachusetts, 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah, Massachusetts.
Task Force Created to Monitor Canal Bridge Replacement Project
BOURNE – Three local organizations ranging from commerce to environmental protection have partnered to establish the Canal Bridges Task Force as plans move ahead to replace the aging Sagamore and Bourne Bridges. The task force is a collaboration between the Cape Cod Commission, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and...
Road Work Resumes on Route 28 in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – Road work will require lane shifts and alternating one-way traffic in Barnstable Friday. The work will run from 7 am to 3:30 pm at two locations on Route 28: the intersection with Santuit-Newtown Road and a segment just east of it at 4190 Falmouth Road. State officials...
Barnstable Seeking Feedback on Development Grant Program
BARNSTABLE – Officials in Barnstable are seeking feedback on changes to their 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan and 2020 Annual Action Plan. The Barnstable Planning and Development Department is looking to reutilize unspent money from the 2020 program year to be used for program year 2022. Upwards of $100,000 in federal...
Fire breaks out at Christmas Tree Shops in Orleans
ORLEANS – A fire was reported at the Christmas Tree Shops in Orleans shortly after 6 AM Friday. The fire appeared to have started in an electrical fixture in the ceiling. Firefighters stretched a line and extinguished the fire. All employees on scene safely evacuated the store. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Nantucket High student killed in motorcycle crash
NANTUCKET – A Nantucket High School student was killed in when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a truck. The collision happened at the intersection of Milestone Road and New South Road. The crash is under investigation by Nantucket and Mass State Police. Nantucket High School will be closed on Friday (Today) but grief counselors will be available to students. Further details were not immediately available.
Yarmouth Road Work to Continue Through December
YARMOUTH – Road work across Yarmouth is set to continue through the end of the year. Crews will be performing geotechnical explorations during December to support the design for wastewater infrastructure. Impacted roads include Route 28 between the Parkers River Bridge and the Bass River Bridge, Old Main Street, and Forest Road.
Barnstable County Suspends COVID Vaccination Policy for Employees
HYANNIS – Barnstable County has suspended its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for municipal employees. The change was formalized with a unanimous vote Wednesday by the Barnstable County Commissioners that also saw the addition of 5 sick days for new employees, who before had to accrue sick time hours on the job.
Seven Sandwich Nonprofits Receive $10,000 in Grants
SANDWICH – The Cape Cod Foundation awarded $10,000 to seven Sandwich nonprofits and organizations. The grants come from the Fund for Sandwich. The donations were made in honor of Frederick S. Lane, who was a supporter of the fund. “The nonprofit organizations that received grants are providing nutritious meals,...
