Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Related
OBITUARY: Billy Joe Emberton
On December 1, 2022, Billy Joe Emberton followed the light to eternal rest and peace. Born in Nashville, Tennessee on January 15, 1957, to Jo Ann and Stanley Emberton. Billy Joe was fourth in the line of five siblings: Tony, May Helen, Nancy and Larry, whom he cared for greatly. His wife Kathy and two daughters, Cody and Shelby carry on with his love.
OBITUARY: Carol Ann Martinez
Carol Ann Martinez went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, she was 79 years old. She was a native of Pontiac, Michigan and a resident of Tennessee for over 30 years. She was a beloved teacher for more than 20 years. Carol was preceded in...
OBITUARY: James ‘Vic’ Franklin Victory Jr.
Mr. James “Vic” Franklin Victory, Jr., age 65, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was born in Murfreesboro to the late James F., Sr. and Orbie Bell Corley Victory. Mr. Victory owned and operated Vic’s Towing and Recovery and was in the wrecker business...
OBITUARY: Jay ‘Jay Bird’ Matthews
Jay “Jay Bird “ Matthews, age 52 of Lascassas, TN passed away on November 29, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Lascassas and a graduate of the Class of 1989 from Oakland High School. Jay is survived by his wife Kathy Parker, his only child Harley Katherine...
OBITUARY: Sharon Phillips Sloan
Sharon Phillips Sloan, age 86 of Murfreesboro died Friday, December 2, 2022, at Stones River Manor after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born April 1, 1936, in Spencer County, Indiana to Curtis Phillips and Catherine Oldham Phillips. In 1946 the family moved to Brentwood. In 1951...
OBITUARY: Ronald Eugene Livesay
Ronald Eugene Livesay, age 70, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on December 3rd, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice. He was born on October 8th, 1952, to parents Raymond Livesay and Marjorie Hilton in Edgemont, South Dakota. He was a very modest man and had a faithful relationship...
OBITUARY: Betty Lou O’Connor Warren
Mrs. Betty Lou O’Connor Warren, age 88, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born in Fort Fairfield, ME on November 27, 1934 and was raised on the family farm in Carlingford, New Brunswick, Canada. She came to Tennessee after marrying Norman “Jack” Warren...
Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants
Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
MTSU Dominates in Overtime Against Belmont
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It was as tightly contested as a game could be at The Curb Event Center as The MTSU Blue Raiders traveled to Nashville to take on the Belmont Bruins. An in-state matchup (a series led by MTSU 23-18 according to goblueraiders.com) with campuses separated by just 35 miles and two teams with six wins was always going to be an interesting game but then you add that both teams were -110 money line before the game, even Vegas knew this one was going to be close.
Toot’s and Diners Donate Almost $10,000 for ‘Shop with the Sheriff’ Program
Toot’s and diners donate almost $10,000 for Christmas presents for students at “Shop with the Sheriff”. Rutherford County Schools’ students who faced Christmas without presents will select gifts through the “Shop with the Sheriff” program, thanks to generous donations from Toot’s corporate office and Toot’s diners.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek the Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It is a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.
New Principal of Smyrna West Alternative School Announced
Jenni Smith has been named as the next principal of Smyrna West Alternative School, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan announced. “Ms. Smith’s various teaching and leadership experiences will serve the faculty and students well at Smyrna West Alternative,” Director Sullivan said. Currently, Smith serves as an assistant...
Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years
The Nashville Symphony brings the spirit of New Orleans to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center stage for a rare, one-night-only performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The group will perform on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:30pm, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/preservationhall. The...
Ribbon Cutting: StretchLab in Murfreesboro
StretchLab held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 451 N. Thompson Lane, Suite C in Murfreesboro. No two bodies are the same and no two stretches at StretchLab are the same. One-on-one stretching is about identifying tightness and imbalances in your body and customizing a stretch routine that is just for you.
Ribbon Cutting: FASTSIGNS in Murfreesboro
FASTSIGNS held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 410 West Burton Street in Murfreesboro. At FASTSIGNS® of Murfreesboro, TN, they are industry leaders in the business of creating visual communications—whether it be signage, banners, graphics, banners, graphics for print production, signs for point-of-purchase displays, and more.
2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award Winners Announced
Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the 2022 luncheon at Nissan Stadium.
Ribbon Cutting: Nashville Neurocare Therapy
Nashville Neurocare Therapy held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215 in Murfreesboro. Nashville Neurocare Therapy specializes in delivering personalized therapy through innovative technologies that help patients regain a healthier brain and better quality of life. 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215.
Ribbon Cutting: EuroStone Cabinets & Countertops in Murfreesboro
EuroStone Cabinets & Countertops held its ribbon cutting on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 807 NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro. Count on EuroStone for all your kitchen and bathroom renovation needs throughout Murfreesboro, TN, and surrounding areas. From new granite kitchen countertops to a complete bathroom remodel. 807 NW Broad...
MTSU Fall Stole Ceremony Recognizes Graduating Student Veterans Continuing Their Journeys
Middle Tennessee State University seniors Dennisse Osorio-Sanchez and Jordan Kinsey have served their country through different branches of the military. Kinsey chose the U.S. Navy, with interest in a medical area. With social work aspirations in mind, Osorio-Sanchez, an Alabama native who had begun college but dropped out, signed with the U.S. Air Force and plans to commit to a full 20 years and retire as an officer.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0