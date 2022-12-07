Read full article on original website
Gov. Wolf Announces Pennsylvania Receiving $6.6 Million to Make Broadband Accessible for All
Gov. Wolf Announces Nearly $36 Million to Support Communities Across Pa. Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that Pennsylvania is receiving $6.6 million from President Joe Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative, these are the first funds to be awarded of the more than $100 million to be managed by the Pennsylvania Broadband Authority.
Report Urges Governor-Elect to Fix PA Unemployment System
A new report urges Pennsylvania’s governor-elect to revamp the state’s unemployment compensation system as soon as he takes office in January. The Keystone Research Center report said Pennsylvania’s online unemployment system fails the people who need it, by not processing claims in a timely manner. It found only 56% of claimants receive their first payment within 10 weeks.
Dispute over Pa. House special elections, control likely heading to court
IMAGE: Pennsylvania House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton speaks at a news conference at Independence Hall in Philadelphia to the discuss the 2022 midterm election results. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Milwood shares expertise at Pa. Association of Bed and Breakfast Inns conference
Pauline Milwood, assistant professor of hospitality management at Penn State Berks, recently shared her expertise in the hospitality field with the Pennsylvania Association of Bed and Breakfast Inns (PABBI) at their Educational Conference for Innkeepers and Aspiring Innkeepers, held Nov. 14–15 at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in State College, Pennsylvania.
County of Berks Board of Commissioners Meeting 12-8-22
The Berks County Board of Commissioners held their weekly meeting on December 8th, 2022.
Michelle Dech, Executive Director of The LGBT Center of Greater Reading 12-8-22
Robin Costenbader-Jacobson sits down for a chat with Michelle Dech, executive director of the LGBT Center of Greater Reading & Commissioner with the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBT Affairs, on Greater Reading Public Eye. From the program: Greater Reading Public Eye.
New Journey Community Outreach, Inc. 12-8-22
On this episode of In Your District, City of Reading District 3 Councilman Chris Miller chats with Christie Botterbusch, Executive Director of New Journey Community Outreach, Inc., about the organization, as well as events coming up in District 3. From the program: In Your District – City of Reading MAC...
Members of Reading Public Museum Select Newest Work to Add to Collection
The Foundation for the Reading Public Museum is pleased to announce its most recent acquisition: a colorful impressionist painting by Aldro T. Hibbard (1886 – 1972), Gloucester Harbor, c. 1920s, oil on canvas, 23 x 29 inches, Museum Members selected the newest work of art to add to The Museum’s ever-growing permanent collection on Thursday, November 17 at the first Purchase Party held following the pandemic. Aldro Hibbard was an American painter who adopted a “broken brush” technique inspired, in part, by the French Impressionists and Post-Impressionists. He was active in Vermont and Massachusetts, and was instrumental in founding the Rockport Art Colony and the Rockport Art Association. His work can be found in the collections of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia, the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, DC, The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and the National Academy of Design in New York. The work, which garnered the most votes, was presented by Collections Committee member Dr. Seth Rosenzweig.
Berks LaunchBox Idea TestLab Announces ‘Final Pitch’ Winners
Berks LaunchBox powered by Penn State recently announced the winners of its Idea TestLab accelerator pitch competition. CataPalloVR earned first place with Natural Skincare taking second place. Multi-Pet Feeding Station and Don’t Quit Branding tied for third place. The competition started with six selected startups that received coaching to...
Fleetwood Community Theatre’s ‘A Wicked Christmas Carol’ 12-7-22
Assistant Director Stephanie Appel and actress Melissa Kopicz-Mountain discuss Fleetwood Community Theatre’s production of, ‘A Wicked Christmas Carol’ – a fun mash-up of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz”, where the Wicked Witch of the West takes the role of Ebeneezer Scrooge – with host Tara Sands on Greater Reading ACT-UP.
