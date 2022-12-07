The Foundation for the Reading Public Museum is pleased to announce its most recent acquisition: a colorful impressionist painting by Aldro T. Hibbard (1886 – 1972), Gloucester Harbor, c. 1920s, oil on canvas, 23 x 29 inches, Museum Members selected the newest work of art to add to The Museum’s ever-growing permanent collection on Thursday, November 17 at the first Purchase Party held following the pandemic. Aldro Hibbard was an American painter who adopted a “broken brush” technique inspired, in part, by the French Impressionists and Post-Impressionists. He was active in Vermont and Massachusetts, and was instrumental in founding the Rockport Art Colony and the Rockport Art Association. His work can be found in the collections of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia, the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, DC, The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and the National Academy of Design in New York. The work, which garnered the most votes, was presented by Collections Committee member Dr. Seth Rosenzweig.

