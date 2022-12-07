ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Wisconsin Hunter Tags Buck While Hunting With… An Emu

Here’s a hunting story I can guarantee you’ve never heard before. According to WLUK, Asher Torbeck was hunting in Gillett, Wisconsin on November 19, the opening morning of Wisconsin’s gun season, when something caught his eye. “I was hunting a stand about 100 yards from a high-fence deer farm my uncle owns,” Torbeck wrote in a Facebook post. “At about 10 a.m., I looked towards the fence and saw something walking. [It’s] not uncommon for deer to walk the fence line inside and outside the fence, so I got the binos up to take a look. There was a lot of brush that way, but I was pretty sure what I saw only had 2 legs.”
GILLETT, WI
Whiskey Riff

Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch

What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ready to binge watch the 10th season of EagleCam?The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day.The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.  Government agencies like the DNR can't participate in Give to the Max Day, but you can still donate to help fund EagleCam and help wildlife management and research in the state. Click here to help.The Reinvest in Minnesota fund will double-match all donations.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Missouri Woman Bitten by Stray ‘Kitten,’ Turns Out to Be a Bobcat

Kittens can be fierce and feisty little things…scratching and biting a little too hard as they play around being their adorable little selves. However, one Missouri woman is likely hoping she checked out one “kitten” a little closer recently after suffering a bite from the adorable animal. As it turns out, the kitten the woman thought she was rescued was in fact, a wild baby bobcat.
LIBERTY, MO
Outsider.com

11-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Dies in Deer Hunting Incident

An 11-year-old boy from Wisconsin died Sunday morning after a tragic hunting incident. The young hunter’s death came after his chest was pierced by a bullet. KSTP, an ABC affiliate, reported that around 9 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was attempting to unload a firearm that had been in the backseat of a vehicle. It was then that the gun discharged. Sadly, the bullet struck the 11-year-old victim in the chest, later leading to his death. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states the deer hunting incident took place in the town of Seneca, WI. Seneca is located in Green Lake County.
WISCONSIN STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy