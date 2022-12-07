Read full article on original website
Missouri Hunter Bags Buck With Another Antlered Skull Attached To It
We’ve seen some strange deer harvests this year. From an eight-year-old bagging a buck with a thick line of velvet covering its antlers, to a red stag roaming around in Alabama, a buck with a third eye, and even a buck that was locked up with another buck that had already been scavenged by coyotes.
8-Year-Old Hunter’s First Deer Is An Alien-Looking Cactus Buck
An eight-year-old boy from North Georgia may have just had the harvest of a lifetime…. And when I say the harvest of a lifetime, I think he bagged an alien. Okay, okay, that’s a stretch, but this buck looks like it’s from Mars. According to Field & Stream,...
Maine Hunter Comes Across Two Bucks With Antlers Locked Up, & One Is Still Alive
It’s already tough enough to bag a great, mature buck while hunting during deer season. Much less, finding two that are locked up together. But sure enough, according to Field & Stream, Lebanon, Maine native Adam Blanchette was lucky enough to come across this scene while hunting in the Katahdin Iron Works area on November 10th.
Wisconsin Hunter Tags Buck While Hunting With… An Emu
Here’s a hunting story I can guarantee you’ve never heard before. According to WLUK, Asher Torbeck was hunting in Gillett, Wisconsin on November 19, the opening morning of Wisconsin’s gun season, when something caught his eye. “I was hunting a stand about 100 yards from a high-fence deer farm my uncle owns,” Torbeck wrote in a Facebook post. “At about 10 a.m., I looked towards the fence and saw something walking. [It’s] not uncommon for deer to walk the fence line inside and outside the fence, so I got the binos up to take a look. There was a lot of brush that way, but I was pretty sure what I saw only had 2 legs.”
15-Year-Old Wisconsin Hunter’s 1st Buck Was Stolen From Him, But Was Eventually Returned After The Story Went Viral
I couldn’t imagine the pain and sadness from killing your first buck, just to get it stolen before you can get a tag on it. There truly is no better rush than bagging your first buck, and getting it mounted on your wall as a lifelong trophy, and I can’t imagine having that taken away from somebody.
Alaskan Deer Hunter Immediately Has To Shoot Charging Bear To Defend Himself After Dropping A Deer
Hunting in Alaska is not for the faint of heart. I mean, the worst thing that can happen hunting for whitetail in Illinois is you fall out of the tree stand. In Alaska, you have to be worried about bears snatching your kill, and possibly, your life. 19-year old Trenton...
Two Fisherman Reel In The Catch Of A Lifetime With 110-Year Old, 700-Pound Sturgeon
This is what dreams are made of in the fishing world… it just can’t get much better. A massive fish, an amazing fight and all your buddies around to enjoy it with you. That’s what we all chase after when we hit any water with a rod in hand.
Warning for Extremely Rare White Bald Eagle Filmed in Oklahoma
The eagle was filmed sitting in a tree at an undisclosed location. It is feared bird watchers may attempt to crowd the bird if it is given out.
Minnesota Woman Discovers Two Big Bucks With Locked Horns In Shallow Lake
A Minnesota woman came across a wild scene back in late October, when she discovered two whitetail bucks dead in a lake near her home. The bucks’ antlers were locked to each other. According to Field & Stream, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources believes that the two bucks...
Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch
What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO
We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
This Plant Keeps Rodents Out of Your Yard
This is perfect for home gardeners and those that have a rodent problem!
The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ready to binge watch the 10th season of EagleCam?The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day.The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade. Government agencies like the DNR can't participate in Give to the Max Day, but you can still donate to help fund EagleCam and help wildlife management and research in the state. Click here to help.The Reinvest in Minnesota fund will double-match all donations.
A 41-year-old Missouri man built an off-grid cabin in the mountains that brings in $4,000 a month on Airbnb. Take a look at how he did it.
Michael Loftis dreamed of a rustic"homebase" for his family after years of traveling across the country in an RV. His idyllic retreat now hosts short-term visitors looking to unplug.
Missouri Woman Bitten by Stray ‘Kitten,’ Turns Out to Be a Bobcat
Kittens can be fierce and feisty little things…scratching and biting a little too hard as they play around being their adorable little selves. However, one Missouri woman is likely hoping she checked out one “kitten” a little closer recently after suffering a bite from the adorable animal. As it turns out, the kitten the woman thought she was rescued was in fact, a wild baby bobcat.
If You See A Brown Clump On Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out Immediately
Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
Hunter Captures Video Of A Golden Eagle Hammering A Deer
We’ve seen it before but it doesn’t make it any less amazing each time. It’s just so cool to think you can not only train a bird of prey but also train it to attack the exact species you want to help you hunt. Honestly, it seems...
Big Ol’ Grizzly Bear Charges Truck At Full Speed On Montana Highway
No one wants to see a mama grizz running at ya full speed. There’s not much good that can come from it regardless of the situation. Even with the protection of a truck, my heart would start pumping a lot harder than normal. Grizzly bears are one of the...
Colorado Wildlife Officials Searching for Buck With Huge Fence Pole Attached to Its Antlers
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are on the hunt for a particular buck right now. The officials are looking for a buck that was photographed with a fence pole stuck in its antlers. According to reports, the deer was photographed recently walking around Colorado’s Teller County. The fence pole wrapped within the animal’s massive antlers.
11-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Dies in Deer Hunting Incident
An 11-year-old boy from Wisconsin died Sunday morning after a tragic hunting incident. The young hunter’s death came after his chest was pierced by a bullet. KSTP, an ABC affiliate, reported that around 9 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was attempting to unload a firearm that had been in the backseat of a vehicle. It was then that the gun discharged. Sadly, the bullet struck the 11-year-old victim in the chest, later leading to his death. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states the deer hunting incident took place in the town of Seneca, WI. Seneca is located in Green Lake County.
