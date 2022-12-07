Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
Soccer-Leave Ronaldo alone, says Portugal coach Santos ahead of quarter-final
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo was upset when he was left out of Portugal's starting lineup against Switzerland but the conversation to drop him was completely normal and it is high time the world stopped focusing on the matter, coach Fernando Santos said on Friday.
Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick
Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
At least 74 arrested after football fans clash with police in Paris after France beat England in World Cup
At least 74 football fans were reportedly arrested in Paris last night after France’s 2-1 victory over England and Morocco’s 1-0 success over Portgual.Around 20,000 people took to the streets to celebrate the wins that catapulted Les Blues and the Atlas Lions into the semi-finals of the tournament in Qatar.The mood was at first celebratory as fans for both national sides cheered and paraded in the capital, but then trouble flared and fireworks were reportedly thrown at police officers, reports Le Parisien.Footage posted to social media shows officers charging at supporters and in another clip a supporter is beaten and...
Manchester City v Manchester United: Women’s Super League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Manchester United finally get their first WSL win over their rivals? Join Tom Bassam to find out
Yardbarker
Report: Joao Felix Wants Manchester United Move Amid Chelsea Interest
Joao Felix would prefer a move to Manchester United instead of anywhere else, amid links from Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League. Felix is set to leave Atletico in the coming months. The Portuguese forward has had a falling out with Diego Simeone, and the club believe the best...
PSG president taunts Barcelona, Real Madrid & Juventus over Super League plans
Paris Saint-Germain weren't part of the original failed Super League in 2021.
World Cup security guard in intensive care after fall at Lusail Stadium
A World Cup security guard is in intensive care after falling from what one observer has described as a “significant height” after Argentina’s quarter-final against the Netherlands at the Lusail Stadium. The incident occurred at about 2am on Saturday as the hospitality village was emptying out after...
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Portugal World Cup team? Portuguese FA denies exit threat rumors ahead Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
NBC Sports
2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot
The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Yardbarker
McKennie could leave Juventus – The figures and possible suitors revealed
Since signing for Juventus in 2020, Weston McKennie has been on a bumpy road. The American has endured a plethora of highs and downs in Turin, both on and off the pitch. In the early part of the campaign, Max Allegri heavily relied on the 24-year-old’s service, especially in the absence of Paul Pogba.
Report: Chelsea Lead The Race For Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries
Chelsea are leading the race to sign Denzel Dumfries.
BBC
Harry Souttar: Stoke City and Australia defender on his 'amazing' World Cup experience
As World Cup campaigns go, Harry Souttar's probably proved a bit more memorable than most. Stoke City's giant Scottish defender raised a few eyebrows north of the border in 2019 when, despite having represented Scotland at under-17 level, he opted to play for his mother's country, Australia. He scored twice...
Forgotten Premier League star Loris Karius makes Newcastle debut then fires warning to former club Liverpool
LORIS KARIUS finally made his Newcastle United debut last night – and sent out a fierce warning to former club Liverpool and their rivals afterwards. The 29-year-old German goalkeeper joined the Magpies in September as a replacement for Martin Dubravka after left for Manchester United on loan. He has...
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Vlahovic, Felix, Sane, Enrique, Dalot, Fernandez
Arsenal could revive their interest in Juventus' Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 22, following the knee injury sustained by Gabriel Jesus, 25, on World Cup duty for Brazil. (Calciomercatoweb - in Italian) However, Juventus would be willing to offer Vlahovic to Atletico Madrid in a swap deal for Portugal forward Joao...
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Why Cristiano Ronaldo still has Portugal role as new stars emerge
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. It was early October in Lisbon when four friends set out on a hitchhiking mission to...
Liverpool Reach Pre-Agreenmemt Deal With Real Madrid Target And Argentina Star Enzo Fernandez
Liverpool could beat Real Madrid to the singing of both Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez, according to reports.
AOL Corp
Portugal coach: Ronaldo did not threaten to leave World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave the World Cup after being dropped from the starting lineup to play Switzerland in the round of 16, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said Friday. Santos did acknowledge his star player was “not happy” to be told he was...
