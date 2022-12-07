Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win
Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
"Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone": Portugal boss calls for end to World Cup 2022 sideshow
Ronaldo was dropped for Portugal's last 16 clash with Switzerland - and they thrived in his absence
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Soccer-Leave Ronaldo alone, says Portugal coach Santos ahead of quarter-final
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo was upset when he was left out of Portugal's starting lineup against Switzerland but the conversation to drop him was completely normal and it is high time the world stopped focusing on the matter, coach Fernando Santos said on Friday.
CBS Sports
Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on upset alert?
Good day, footy fans! I'm Roger Gonzalez and this is your Golazo XI Newsletter! Soccer lovers, perhaps feeling withdrawal, are wondering if we will see even more upsets when the World Cup "break" comes to an end on Friday with the start of the quarterfinals. We'll get to that and much more below!
Manchester City v Manchester United: Women’s Super League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Manchester United finally get their first WSL win over their rivals? Join Tom Bassam to find out
World Cup security guard in intensive care after fall at Lusail Stadium
A World Cup security guard is in intensive care after falling from what one observer has described as a “significant height” after Argentina’s quarter-final against the Netherlands at the Lusail Stadium. The incident occurred at about 2am on Saturday as the hospitality village was emptying out after...
Yardbarker
Video – On this day, Juventus lifted the 85 Intercontinental Cup
On this day in 1985, Juventus and Argentinos Juniors clashed heads in Tokyo for the annual Intercontinental Cup, a competition that used to take place between the European champions and their South American counterparts. The Argentines took the lead twice, but the Bianconeri equalized the first time through Michel Platini’s...
Yardbarker
Manchester United looking to sign World Cup star as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement
Manchester United are looking to sign Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos who is currently flourishing at the World Cup. Ramos has been patiently waiting for his chance at the World Cup with Portugal. In their round of 16 tie against Switzerland, Portugal manager Fernando Santos opted to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting eleven.
Erik Ten Hag Responds To Cristiano Ronaldo Interview & Manchester United Exit
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has responded to the interview undertaken by Cristiano Ronaldo before his Old Trafford exit.
Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad: Louis van Gaal's full team
The Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad reached the quarter-finals of the tournament by beating the USA 3-1 in the last 16
Portugal World Cup 2022 squad: Fernando Santos' full team
The Portugal World Cup 2022 squad reached the quarter-finals after – but crashed out against Morocco
Liverpool report: Reds dealt blow as World Cup star offered new contract by current club
Liverpool are still hoping to strike a deal for the United States and Valencia midfielder
