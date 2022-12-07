After Argentina's 36-game unbeaten run came to the most abrupt of endings against Saudi Arabia, the response of Lionel Scaloni was to tamper with his team. Some saw the five line-up changes as surprising, and more surprise ensued when the Argentina coach made further alterations despite victory over Mexico. The changes that came in the aftermath of the win against Poland were met with less scepticism, but that reaction reared its head once more when it was revealed that Argentina would line up against Netherlands with a back three, something they had not done in their four previous games...

1 DAY AGO