Lionel Messi makes fantastic reference to Argentina legend Juan Roman Riquelme
Argentina captain Lionel Messi was on song – and on hand to hark back to another classic No.10
Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win
Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
World Cup managers are falling like dominoes in Qatar, with Spain's boss becoming the latest casualty
The managers of Belgium, Mexico, Ghana, and South Korea all stepped down after their teams were knocked out of the World Cup.
Luis Enrique leaves Spain as head coach with Luis de la Fuente appointed as successor
Luis Enrique has split with Spain as the country’s head coach with Luis de la Fuente appointed as his successor following a disastrous World Cup exit.The Spanish football association confirmed the departure on Thursday after La Furia Roja’s elimination in the round of 16 to Morocco in a 3-0 penalty shootout after a scoreless draw in regular and extra time.De La Fuente has worked his way up the youth ranks of Spanish football, starting as a European champion with the Under-19 side, while adding a gold medal lat the Mediterranean Games with the Under-18 side.A European champion in 2019...
‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit
The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest reaction and quotes as England exit World Cup after France defeatBukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a...
WATCH: Benches-Clearing Brawl Breaks Out in World Cup Match Between Argentina and Netherlands
It’s not everyday you see a brawl on the pitch during a soccer match, but that’s exactly what we got in the World Cup Quarterfinal showdown between Argentina and the Netherlands Friday. With Argentina clinging to a 2-1 lead in the 88th minute, midfielder Leandro Paredes went in...
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Portugal World Cup team? Portuguese FA denies exit threat rumors ahead Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
Ronaldo, Portugal looks to end Morocco's World Cup run
These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.Well, maybe.Because Ronaldo has again managed to steal the spotlight in his inimitable way, even bumping Morocco’s historic run to the last eight off the top of the agenda ahead of Saturday’s narrative-laden match.Will he start, or won’t he? That’s the big question being asked about Ronaldo after he was dropped by Portugal coach Fernando Santos for...
Is Netherlands vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture tonight
Argentina meet the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup for a place in the semi-finals.Lionel Messi’s dream is still alive after edging past Australia, while the Oranje had too much against the USA and appear to be picking up momentum.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the start, it gets even tougher at this stage.”Here’s all you need to know...
Watch: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni and son share tears of joy following win in World Cup quarterfinal
The pair's emotional reaction to Argentina's victory was understandable. With a spot in the final four on the line, Friday's contest between Argentina and the Netherlands was chock-full of intense moments from start to finish. Things started well enough for Argentina, who grabbed a seemingly insurmountable 2-0 lead thanks to...
Official – Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez Benched For Argentina’s World Cup Quarterfinal Clash With Netherlands
Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has been benched again in the Argentine national team’s World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. This is confirmed by the announcement of the starting eleven by the official Argentine FA, which sees the 25-year-old Nerazzurri striker once again left out in favour of Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez.
Spain’s ‘tiki-taka’ under attack again after World Cup loss
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Morocco players fell back on defense and patiently watched as Spain kept passing the ball around midfield during their round of 16 match at the World Cup. Side to side, from one Spanish player to another. Pass after pass, Spain tried to find an...
Lionel Messi moves one step closer with Argentina's wild win over Netherlands
LUSAIL, Qatar — Two more games, Lionel Messi. Sounds so easy, right. Two more games, two more wins, and a large proportion of the soccer-loving global public won't just be calling you one of the best of this generation, but perhaps the greatest of all-time. Messi and Argentina survived...
Argentina survive after Louis van Gaal’s tweaks spoil Lionel Scaloni’s gameplan
After Argentina's 36-game unbeaten run came to the most abrupt of endings against Saudi Arabia, the response of Lionel Scaloni was to tamper with his team. Some saw the five line-up changes as surprising, and more surprise ensued when the Argentina coach made further alterations despite victory over Mexico. The changes that came in the aftermath of the win against Poland were met with less scepticism, but that reaction reared its head once more when it was revealed that Argentina would line up against Netherlands with a back three, something they had not done in their four previous games...
