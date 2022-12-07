ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIAA state football championships scoreboard: Dec. 8-10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The high school football season ends this week with six PIAA state championship games.The championships begin Thursday at Champman Field at Cumberland Valley High School and continue into the weekend. Five teams from western Pennsylvania will compete for a blue trophy. After each champion is crowned, you can find the latest scores right here! Dec. 8 Class 1A FinalSteelton-Highspire 22, Union 8 Class 4A FinalBishop McDevitt 41, Aliquippa 18Dec. 9Class 2A FinalSouthern Columbia vs. Westinghouse (1:10 p.m.)Class 5A FinalImhotep Charter vs. Pine-Richland (7:10 p.m.)Dec. 10Class 3A FinalNeumann Goretti vs. Belle Vernon (1:10 p.m.)Class 6A FinalSt. Joseph's Prep vs. Harrisburg (7:10 p.m.)
3 reasons why Bishop McDevitt defeated Aliquippa to win the PIAA Class 4A football title

That sour taste Bishop McDevitt experienced after last year’s Class 4A final turned into something sweet and satisfying Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. The Crusaders (13-1) made good on its second chance vs. WPIAL power Aliquippa, defeating the Quips 41-18 for the program’s first state football championship since 1995. Below are 3 reasons why veteran coach Jeff Weachter’s crew got the job done.
Steel-High fans show up in force to celebrate after Rollers win PIAA Class A football championship

Steel-High won its second state title in three years Thursday and then the Rollers went back to “Titletown” to celebrate in style. Fans gathered after the game at Steel-High for an impromptu parade. As the teams buses arrived, cheers from fans echoed through the parking lot and fireworks ignited the cloudy sky. Police and the Highspire Fire Department led the parade through the Steelton and Highspire community.
HS wrestling roundup: Chambersburg has another big weekend with 5-0 showing at Rocket Duals

Eight days into the 2022-’23 high school wrestling season, Chambersburg has already matched its win total from all of last season. The Trojans haven’t held back on the competition, either, and even got off to a 2-0 start in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division with opening-weekend wins over Mifflin County and State College. They were back at it on Saturday with a 5–0 clean sweep at Spring Grove’s Rocket Duals, which included victories over Hempfield (51-19), Boiling Springs (40-29) and Northern (48-25).
Larry Onabanwo propels Milton Hershey boys basketball past Shippensburg in high-scoring showdown

In a high-scoring offensive shootout, Milton Hershey outlasted Shippensburg in a 73-64 victory Friday. The Spartans jumped out to a 36-20 halftime lead. Larry Onabanko led all players with 23 points. Teammates Adam Rosa and Jason Burney each reached double figures for the Spartans. Rosa netted 15 points, including 9 points from beyond the arc, while Burney tallied 12 points.
Harrisburg (11-2) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-1): Players to know, history, and keys to victory in PIAA 6A football championship

7 p.m., Saturday, Chapman Memorial Field, Cumberland Valley HS. THE COUGARS: A key storyline going into his one will be whether or not Harrisburg’s 6-foot-2, 240-pound senior running back, Mahkai Hopkins, can go. Hopkins accounted for 131 yards — 70 rushing, 61 receiving — and two touchdowns in the District 3 6A title win over Manheim Township. Having the bruising back running behind the big line led by freshman Kevin Brown, who has an offer from Penn State, and junior Sir-Kayne Venable would allow Kyle Williams Jr. to operate more on the edge in this one. If Hopkins can’t go, Williams Jr., a senior Temple commit, will likely see the bulk of the carries again after rushing for 261 yards and three touchdowns in the semifinals win over State College. Williams Jr. is also the team’s leading receiver, but Ameer Grandberry and Elias Cody Coke can get it done there, too. Quarterback Shawn Lee Jr. is the son of former Penn State defensive back Shawn Lee, and he has 1,416 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He can run it, too, and has 292 yards and six touchdowns in the ground. On the defensive side, defensive end Terrell Reynolds has been, perhaps, the top pass rusher in Pennsylvania across the past two seasons. He has 110 tackles, 32 for loss, and 22.5 sacks heading into this one. Amir Jones is a versatile linebacker/safety type who can make plays in the box or cover downfield. He has more than 80 tackles this year and to go with four interceptions. Cornerback Raytel Bryant also has four picks, and linebacker Zakii Curry-Lewis, who is also the backup quarterback, has nearly 80 tackles and three interceptions. Ryan Epps has 3.5 sacks on defense, too, and Grandberry and Quincy Brannon each have two picks.
Susquenita boys basketball shoots for a winning season

As Jade Wilson greeted his wannabe Susquenita basketball players back in mid-November, he discovered the start of preseason training camp to be considerably earlier and much less hectic than it was some 12 months easier. Going through something a second time – regardless of one’s chosen vocation – undoubtedly brings...
