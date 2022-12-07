7 p.m., Saturday, Chapman Memorial Field, Cumberland Valley HS. THE COUGARS: A key storyline going into his one will be whether or not Harrisburg’s 6-foot-2, 240-pound senior running back, Mahkai Hopkins, can go. Hopkins accounted for 131 yards — 70 rushing, 61 receiving — and two touchdowns in the District 3 6A title win over Manheim Township. Having the bruising back running behind the big line led by freshman Kevin Brown, who has an offer from Penn State, and junior Sir-Kayne Venable would allow Kyle Williams Jr. to operate more on the edge in this one. If Hopkins can’t go, Williams Jr., a senior Temple commit, will likely see the bulk of the carries again after rushing for 261 yards and three touchdowns in the semifinals win over State College. Williams Jr. is also the team’s leading receiver, but Ameer Grandberry and Elias Cody Coke can get it done there, too. Quarterback Shawn Lee Jr. is the son of former Penn State defensive back Shawn Lee, and he has 1,416 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He can run it, too, and has 292 yards and six touchdowns in the ground. On the defensive side, defensive end Terrell Reynolds has been, perhaps, the top pass rusher in Pennsylvania across the past two seasons. He has 110 tackles, 32 for loss, and 22.5 sacks heading into this one. Amir Jones is a versatile linebacker/safety type who can make plays in the box or cover downfield. He has more than 80 tackles this year and to go with four interceptions. Cornerback Raytel Bryant also has four picks, and linebacker Zakii Curry-Lewis, who is also the backup quarterback, has nearly 80 tackles and three interceptions. Ryan Epps has 3.5 sacks on defense, too, and Grandberry and Quincy Brannon each have two picks.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO