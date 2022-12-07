Read full article on original website
PIAA state football championships scoreboard: Dec. 8-10
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The high school football season ends this week with six PIAA state championship games.The championships begin Thursday at Champman Field at Cumberland Valley High School and continue into the weekend. Five teams from western Pennsylvania will compete for a blue trophy. After each champion is crowned, you can find the latest scores right here! Dec. 8 Class 1A FinalSteelton-Highspire 22, Union 8 Class 4A FinalBishop McDevitt 41, Aliquippa 18Dec. 9Class 2A FinalSouthern Columbia vs. Westinghouse (1:10 p.m.)Class 5A FinalImhotep Charter vs. Pine-Richland (7:10 p.m.)Dec. 10Class 3A FinalNeumann Goretti vs. Belle Vernon (1:10 p.m.)Class 6A FinalSt. Joseph's Prep vs. Harrisburg (7:10 p.m.)
3 reasons why Bishop McDevitt defeated Aliquippa to win the PIAA Class 4A football title
That sour taste Bishop McDevitt experienced after last year’s Class 4A final turned into something sweet and satisfying Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. The Crusaders (13-1) made good on its second chance vs. WPIAL power Aliquippa, defeating the Quips 41-18 for the program’s first state football championship since 1995. Below are 3 reasons why veteran coach Jeff Weachter’s crew got the job done.
Penn State coach James Franklin gets to the chopper for Pine-Richland, Imhotep Charter championship game
Penn State coach James Franklin took a stylish stop at the Pennsylvania 5A state championship football game Friday night between Imhotep Charter and Pine-Richland. Franklin arrived in Mechanicsburg via helicopter to take in the game: And then with Pine-Richland leading 21-7 late in the third ...
Steel-High fans show up in force to celebrate after Rollers win PIAA Class A football championship
Steel-High won its second state title in three years Thursday and then the Rollers went back to “Titletown” to celebrate in style. Fans gathered after the game at Steel-High for an impromptu parade. As the teams buses arrived, cheers from fans echoed through the parking lot and fireworks ignited the cloudy sky. Police and the Highspire Fire Department led the parade through the Steelton and Highspire community.
9 former Pa. high school football players charged with hazing after teammates were burned
The Pa. attorney general on Thursday announced charges against nine former members of a central Pa. high school in connection with hazing against new members of the team in 2020. The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office referred the situation at Mount Carmel High School to the Attorney General’s office for...
Mid-Penn boys basketball stars for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022
Several Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in boys basketball Saturday. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive:
3 reasons why Steel-High claimed its second Class 1A football title in three seasons
Steel-High capped its dynamic 2022 football season with another PIAA 1A championship Thursday by defeating upstart and WPIAL champion Union Area 22-8 at Cumberland Valley High School. Below are 3 reasons why the Rollers (14-1) hauled another title, the program’s fourth, back to “Titletown.”
Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown receives second college offer from ACC school
It’s a big week for Kevin Brown, as his Harrisburg Cougars are set to face off against St. Joes Prep on Saturday for a chance at PIAA gold. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
‘We are not afraid’: Harrisburg ready to take on powerhouse St. Joseph’s Prep for 6A title
Ask Calvin Everett what has made this Harrisburg football team special and there is a brief pause. A moment to think. A deep exhale.
HS wrestling roundup: Chambersburg has another big weekend with 5-0 showing at Rocket Duals
Eight days into the 2022-’23 high school wrestling season, Chambersburg has already matched its win total from all of last season. The Trojans haven’t held back on the competition, either, and even got off to a 2-0 start in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division with opening-weekend wins over Mifflin County and State College. They were back at it on Saturday with a 5–0 clean sweep at Spring Grove’s Rocket Duals, which included victories over Hempfield (51-19), Boiling Springs (40-29) and Northern (48-25).
Jayla Koser scores 11 but its not enough Middletown against York Suburban
Jayla Koser had 11 points and eight rebounds Saturday, but it wasn’t enough for Middletown in a 46-31 loss to York Suburban. Addison Huber and Syncere Matthews each added seven points for the Blue Raiders.
Live updates: St. Joseph’s Prep leads Harrisburg 42-0 in fourth quarter of 6A state title game
Harrisburg will take on St. Joseph’s Prep Saturday night in the PIAA 6A state title game. The game is slated to begin at 7 p.m., and will close out the weekend of state title games at Cumberland Valley.
Larry Onabanwo propels Milton Hershey boys basketball past Shippensburg in high-scoring showdown
In a high-scoring offensive shootout, Milton Hershey outlasted Shippensburg in a 73-64 victory Friday. The Spartans jumped out to a 36-20 halftime lead. Larry Onabanko led all players with 23 points. Teammates Adam Rosa and Jason Burney each reached double figures for the Spartans. Rosa netted 15 points, including 9 points from beyond the arc, while Burney tallied 12 points.
Cedar Crest drops Harrisburg in Cedar Crest Booster Club Girls Basketball Tournament
Harrisburg dropped a 52-36 decision to Cedar Crest Friday in the Cedar Crest Booster Club Girls Basketball Tournament. The Falcons will face off against Mechanicsburg in Saturday’s Championship, while the Cougars will go up against Elco in the Consolation. Ah’nae Robinson and Sanaai Henry paced the Cougars with 12...
St. Joe’s Prep dominates Harrisburg to secure another PIAA Class 6A football title
Mighty St. Joseph’s Prep wasn’t about to let a second straight bite at the Class 6A apple get away. In fact, the Hawks emptied all the baskets and nearly bought the whole orchard Saturday night at Chapman Field. Samaj Jones threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as...
Rapid Recap: Bishop McDevitt beats Aliquippa, 41-18, in 4A state title game
Bishop McDevitt defeated Aliquippa 41-18 Thursday in the PIAA 4A state title game. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
After graduating some top seniors, Newport wrestling is ready to rumble again
After a successful season last year (the Buffaloes went 14-3 overall and 4-0 in the league.), and with Ganon Smith and Nate Rode both graduating, the Newport wrestling team will have holes to fill in its lineup. The year started with the annual Newport Duals where Newport defeated York Tech,...
Harrisburg (11-2) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-1): Players to know, history, and keys to victory in PIAA 6A football championship
7 p.m., Saturday, Chapman Memorial Field, Cumberland Valley HS. THE COUGARS: A key storyline going into his one will be whether or not Harrisburg’s 6-foot-2, 240-pound senior running back, Mahkai Hopkins, can go. Hopkins accounted for 131 yards — 70 rushing, 61 receiving — and two touchdowns in the District 3 6A title win over Manheim Township. Having the bruising back running behind the big line led by freshman Kevin Brown, who has an offer from Penn State, and junior Sir-Kayne Venable would allow Kyle Williams Jr. to operate more on the edge in this one. If Hopkins can’t go, Williams Jr., a senior Temple commit, will likely see the bulk of the carries again after rushing for 261 yards and three touchdowns in the semifinals win over State College. Williams Jr. is also the team’s leading receiver, but Ameer Grandberry and Elias Cody Coke can get it done there, too. Quarterback Shawn Lee Jr. is the son of former Penn State defensive back Shawn Lee, and he has 1,416 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He can run it, too, and has 292 yards and six touchdowns in the ground. On the defensive side, defensive end Terrell Reynolds has been, perhaps, the top pass rusher in Pennsylvania across the past two seasons. He has 110 tackles, 32 for loss, and 22.5 sacks heading into this one. Amir Jones is a versatile linebacker/safety type who can make plays in the box or cover downfield. He has more than 80 tackles this year and to go with four interceptions. Cornerback Raytel Bryant also has four picks, and linebacker Zakii Curry-Lewis, who is also the backup quarterback, has nearly 80 tackles and three interceptions. Ryan Epps has 3.5 sacks on defense, too, and Grandberry and Quincy Brannon each have two picks.
Susquenita boys basketball shoots for a winning season
As Jade Wilson greeted his wannabe Susquenita basketball players back in mid-November, he discovered the start of preseason training camp to be considerably earlier and much less hectic than it was some 12 months easier. Going through something a second time – regardless of one’s chosen vocation – undoubtedly brings...
Five reasons for Cougar fans to be optimistic after Harrisburg’s Saturday state title appearance
During Harrisburg head coach Cal Everett’s postgame huddle following his team’s 42-7 defeat at the hand St. Joseph’s Prep in the 6A state championship game Saturday at Cumberland Valley, the Cougar leader yelled to his team that there was no reason for the team to be hanging their heads.
