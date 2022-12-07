ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion Williamson closes out Pelicans' win over Suns with incredible 360 windmill dunk

The Suns may not have appreciated Zion Williamson's spectacular finish at the end of Friday night's game in New Orleans, but the Smoothie King Center crowd definitely did. With the Pelicans holding a nine-point lead and only a few seconds remaining in regulation, Williamson took an outlet pass from Larry Nance Jr. and exploded toward the rim for a 360 windmill slam dunk.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
NBA Star Rolls Hard In 1996 Chevy Impala SS

Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker not only is known for putting up big points each game but also for possessing quite the impressive car collection. Unlike so many of his peers and other athletes, the man not only has in his collection modern supercars, but also a fair number of classic cars. Recently, he rolled up to the stadium for a game versus the Los Angeles Lakers in a 1996 Chevy Impala SS and absolutely floored everyone.
Michael Jordan's $80 Million Yacht Is a Luxury Boat Fit for the GOAT

Let's face it: The average joe, or even most above average joes for that matter, isn't going out and buying 200-foot super yachts. Only a select few of the most successful people in this world can afford such a luxury. Take the greatest player in NBA History, Michael Jordan, for example.
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Kobe Bryant's Fellow 1996 Lottery Pick Recalls The Black Mamba

In the latest edition of former 13-year NBA journeyman guard Vernon Maxwell's Bovada podcast, MaXed Out, longtime Philadelphia 76ers MVP point guard Allen Iverson discussed his relationship with one of the most ferocious guards of his era, late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, a fellow 1996 lottery draftee. Iverson...
