Sporting News
Zion Williamson closes out Pelicans' win over Suns with incredible 360 windmill dunk
The Suns may not have appreciated Zion Williamson's spectacular finish at the end of Friday night's game in New Orleans, but the Smoothie King Center crowd definitely did. With the Pelicans holding a nine-point lead and only a few seconds remaining in regulation, Williamson took an outlet pass from Larry Nance Jr. and exploded toward the rim for a 360 windmill slam dunk.
Kyrie Irving Reacts to Brittney Griner Coming Home
Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving reacts to Brittney Griner being released by Russia and coming home
Sporting News
How long is Stephen Curry out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Warriors star
The Warriors are currently dealing with some injuries to their core. In addition to Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, Golden State was without Stephen Curry in its loss to Utah on Wednesday. It marked only the third game Curry has missed so far this season. Rest on the second night...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Raptors?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Toronto. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Raptors? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'
NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
NBA Star Rolls Hard In 1996 Chevy Impala SS
Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker not only is known for putting up big points each game but also for possessing quite the impressive car collection. Unlike so many of his peers and other athletes, the man not only has in his collection modern supercars, but also a fair number of classic cars. Recently, he rolled up to the stadium for a game versus the Los Angeles Lakers in a 1996 Chevy Impala SS and absolutely floored everyone.
Sporting News
A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Chris Paul & other stars celebrate Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison
After spending nearly 10 months detained in Russia, Brittney Griner has been freed and is returning to the United States. On Thursday, Dec. 8, President Joe Biden confirmed the news, adding that he has spoken with Griner, who is safe and on her way home. Griner's detainment began in February...
Michael Jordan's $80 Million Yacht Is a Luxury Boat Fit for the GOAT
Let's face it: The average joe, or even most above average joes for that matter, isn't going out and buying 200-foot super yachts. Only a select few of the most successful people in this world can afford such a luxury. Take the greatest player in NBA History, Michael Jordan, for example.
Nia Long Calls Boston Celtics 'Hurtful' For Handling Of Ime Udoka Suspension
Long split from longtime partner Udoka after the NBA franchise suspended the head coach for allegedly having an affair with a staffer.
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Unlikely To Watch Giannis Vs. Luka Tonight Because He's Paid No Attention To Rest of NBA
Adebayo says he's only focused on the Miami Heat
Brittney Griner to Be Flown to San Antonio Following Prison Release
Brittney Griner will be making her long-awaited arrival back to the United States once she touches down in the Alamo City.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant's Fellow 1996 Lottery Pick Recalls The Black Mamba
In the latest edition of former 13-year NBA journeyman guard Vernon Maxwell's Bovada podcast, MaXed Out, longtime Philadelphia 76ers MVP point guard Allen Iverson discussed his relationship with one of the most ferocious guards of his era, late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, a fellow 1996 lottery draftee. Iverson...
Milwaukee Bucks Make 3 Roster Moves On Thursday
The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned three players to their G League affiliate (the Wisconsin Herd).
